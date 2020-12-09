Berhalter names 22 players to December roster

The USMNT is back together again following the November international window. This time, it's an out of window camp featuring mainly players from Major League Soccer leading up to the December 9 friendly against El Salvador in Fort Lauderdale (7:30pm ET - ESPN Network - UniMas).

“Since returning to the field, the focus has been on continuing to build on our foundation and preparing the team for important competitions in 2021,” Berhalter said in a press statement. “We have utilized these opportunities to work with our core group while evaluating young talent in an effort to strengthen our overall player pool.”

Inter Miami Stadium in Fort Lauderdale will host the camp and the friendly, its first major international game since opening earlier this year. The stadium is on the site of Lockhart Stadium, the former home of defunct MLS club the Miami Fusion.

“We are proud to work with the U.S. Men’s National Team and El Salvador for our first external event at Inter Miami CF Stadium,” Inter Miami sporting director Paul McDonough said. “When our ownership group made the decision to build the facilities in Fort Lauderdale, they did so with the goal in mind of delivering transformational and permanent facilities that would attract big clubs and international competitions to our community year-round. This is the first of many more to come for our organization.”

USMNT roster for December friendly

GK: CJ Dos Santos (Benfica/POR; 0/0), Bill Hamid (D.C. United; 7/0), David Ochoa (Real Salt Lake; 0/0)

DEF: Julian Araujo (LA Galaxy; 0/0), Kyle Duncan (New York Red Bulls; 0/0), Marco Farfan (Portland Timbers; 0/0, Aaron Long (New York Red Bulls; 17/3), Mark McKenzie (Philadelphia Union; 1/0), Mauricio Pineda (Chicago Fire; 0/0), Sam Vines (Colorado Rapids; 1/0), Walker Zimmerman (Nashville SC; 12/2)

MID: Brenden Aaronson (Philadelphia Union; 1/0), Kellyn Acosta (Colorado Rapids; 23/2), Frankie Amaya (FC Cincinnati; 0/0), Cole Bassett (Colorado Rapids; 0/0), Sebastian Lletget (LA Galaxy; 16/3)

FOR: Ayo Akinola (Toronto FC/CAN; 0/0), Efrain Alvarez (LA Galaxy; 0/0), Paul Arriola (D.C. United; 33/5), Daryl Dike (Orlando City SC; 0/0), Djordje Mihailovic (Chicago Fire; 5/1), Chris Mueller (Orlando City SC; 0/0)

Photo by MLS Communications