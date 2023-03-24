24 players called into 2023 USMNT March camp

USMNT coach Anthony Hudson will work with a squad of 24 USMNT players in advance of the March Nations League games at Grenada on March 24 and against El Salvador in Orlando on March 27. The USMNT will train in Orlando prior to the trip to Grenada.

“We had an incredibly young team last cycle that was growing all the time,” USMNT coach Anthony Hudson said. “We won the Nations League and the Gold Cup with two almost completely different rosters, we qualified for the World Cup with the youngest team in the world and put in some strong performances in Qatar. We walked away from that World Cup knowing that we are capable of more, and we’re excited to continue to move this group forward.”

March 2023 USMNT roster

GK: Ethan Horvath (Luton Town/ENG; 8/0), Zack Steffen (Middlesbrough/ENG; 29/0), Matt Turner (Arsenal/ENG; 24/0)

DEF: Sergino Dest (AC Milan/ITA; 23/2), Mark McKenzie (Genk/BEL; 10/0), Tim Ream (Fulham/ENG; 50/1), Bryan Reynolds (Westerlo/BEL; 2/0), Antonee Robinson (Fulham; 33/2), Miles Robinson (Atlanta United; 20/3), Joe Scally (Borussia Mönchengladbach/GER; 3/0), Auston Trusty (Birmingham City/ENG; 0/0)

MID: Brenden Aaronson (Leeds United/ENG; 28/6), Johnny Cardoso (Internacional/BRA; 4/0), Luca de la Torre (Celta Vigo/ESP; 12/0), Weston McKennie (Leeds United/ENG; 41/9), Yunus Musah (Valencia/ESP; 23/0), Alan Soñora (Juarez/MEX; 2/0)

FOR: Taylor Booth (Utrecht/NED; 0/0), Daryl Dike (West Bromwich Albion/ENG; 8/3), Ricardo Pepi (Groningen/NED; 12/3), Christian Pulisic (Chelsea/ENG; 56/22), Gio Reyna (Borussia Dortmund/GER; 16/4), Tim Weah (Lille/FRA; 29/4), Alex Zendejas (Club América/MEX; 1/0)

