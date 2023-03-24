MLS Week 2: LAFC wins opener, shutouts for Revs, Crew, Inter Miami, Austin, and Seattle

Week two of the 2023 Major League Soccer season started with LAFC beating Portland 3-2 at BMO Stadium. Giorgio Chiellini put LA up in the 24th, Carlos Vela converted a 34th minute penalty, and Kwadwo Opoku made it 3-0 in the 52nd. Portland’s Evander scored in the 62nd and Cristhian Paredes pulled them within one in the 84th minute.

“We got off to a good start in both halves, but didn’t finish as strongly as we had anticipated,” LAFC coach Steve Cherundolo said. “Reasons being lack of rhythm, possibly a little bit of lack of fitness to continue playing in the fashion and the manner we played, as well as, putting Portland under pressure while trying to play as high as possible. All very normal in the first game of the season, so nothing alarming.”

Atlanta and Toronto drew 1-1 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, with United falling behind to a 52nd minute Federico Bernardeschi goal. Matheus Rossetto leveled the score for Atlanta in the 60th minute.

“We expect to sustain this type of pressure, especially at home,” Atlanta coach Gonzalo Pineda said. “At times we have to see, and the game plan might be different depending on the opponent, but pressing high at home is going to be a must for us throughout the season.”

Columbus shutout DC United 2-0 at Lower.com field with Lucas Zelarayan scoring in the 10th and 44th minutes. Crew goalkeeper Eloy Room made three saves to keep the clean sheet.

Inter Miami beat Philadelphia 2-0 at home, taking the lead from a Corentin Jean goal in the 32nd. Robert Taylor made it 2-0 in the 77th. Inter goalkeeper Drake Callendar made four saves in the shutout.

“We have to keep moving forward,” Inter Miami coach Phil Neville said. “We’re playing to a certain level, we’re attaining a certain standard and we’ve got to make sure we keep pushing the quality and there’s a long way to go.”

New England beat Houston 3-0 at Gillette Stadium. Dylan Borrero put the Revolution up in the 42nd, Bobby Wood scored in the 53rd, and Brandon Bye made it 3-0 in the 65th minute. Revolution goalkeeper Dorde Petrovic made four saves to keep the clean sheet.

“I think it’s a good start, for sure,” New England coach Bruce Arena said. “I think the opening game was certainly a difficult one in Charlotte, and just to start off with six points in the first two games, is a positive. Of course, generally, over the years, I think most of my teams struggle in the early going. Not that anything is said and done at this point. That’s for sure, but it’s certainly a real plus to get off the first two games with six points.”

The Red Bulls and Nashville finished 0-0 at Red Bull Arena. New York put three shots on goal to none for Nashville.

Orlando and Cincinnati finished 0-0 at Exploria Stadium with City putting one shot on goal to Cincinnati’s four.

Austin shutout Montreal 1-0 at home on an 88th minute Maxi Urruti goal. Austin goalkeeper Brad Stuver made two saves in the shutout.

Chicago and NYCFC finished 1-1 at Soldier Field. Gabriel Pereira put NYCFC up in the 39th and the Fire’s Fabian Herbers equalized in the 75th minute. “I thought both teams played well,” Chicago coach Ezra Hendrickson said. “They might have had the better of the first-half, but I thought we had the better of the second-half. So 1-1 was probably a fair result.”

Dallas beat the LA Galaxy 3-1 at Toyota Stadium after falling behind to a 35th minute Dejan Joveljic goal. Alan Velasco equalized for Dallas two minutes into first-half stoppage time and Jesus Ferreira added goals in the 56th and 64th minutes.

“The first game was a great learning experience for us to remind ourselves who we are and what we need to do well on the field in order to get wins,” Dallas coach Nico Estevez said. “How much consistency you can have throughout the year is key. We showed up today, were consistent and we showed the identity of this team, the mentality is that we want to win. Once we start clicking and finding our mentality, you will see some of the good things you saw today.”

St Louis came back to beat Charlotte FC 3-1 at home, falling behind to a 25th minute Enzo Copetti goal. An own-goal leveled the score in the 41st and Eduard Lowen converted a St Louis penalty five minutes into first-half stoppage time. Klauss scored for St Louis in the 71st minute.

Colorado and Sporting Kansas City drew 0-0 with Sporting putting 11 shots on goal to the Rapids’ four. “The good thing is that from a performance perspective, it is good,” Sporitng coach Peter Vermes said. “We’re building. It is early on the season and we have quite a few guys that still have to get back into the team. We’re missing eight players.”

San Jose came back to beat Vancouver 2-1 at PayPal Park, falling behind to a 17th minute Alessandro Schopf goal. Jeremy Ebobisse equalized in the 68th and Carlos Akapo scored for San Jose in the 77th minute.

Week 2 ended in Seattle with the Sounders beating Real Salt Lake 2-0. Jordan Morris put Seattle up in the 35th and Heber doubled the lead in the 58th minute. Sounders goalkeeper Stefan Frei kept the clean sheet with two saves.

