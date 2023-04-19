MLS Week 7: Cincinnati beats Philadelphia, Seattle wins at home, four goals for New England

Week 7 of the 2023 MLS season started with Columbus beating DC United 2-0 on the road. Lucas Zelarayan converted a 39th minute penalty and Christian Ramirez made it 2-0 in the 47th. Crew goalkeeper Patrick Schulte kept the clean sheet with four saves.

FC Cincinnati shutout Philadelphia 1-0 at home on a 69th minute Luciano Acosta penalty. Cincinnati goalkeeper Roman Celentano made for saves to keep the clean sheet.

FC Dallas won 1-0 at Inter Miami with Jesus Ferreira scoring in the 27th and Maarten Paes making three saves.

“It feels amazing, we come on the road to get points in their home,” Ferreira said. “What motivated the team is that we know we will struggle playing away from home but we can always fight to get a result. In the end we got the win and three points in a hard fought match.”

LAFC shutout Austin 3-0 at home with Denis Bouanga scoring in the 40th, 57th, and 68th minutes. Goalkeeper Eldin Jakupovic kept the clean sheet with four saves.

“Tonight, we’re obviously very happy with another good performance and result after a Champions League match,” LAFc coach Steve Cherundolo said. “Last time around it was against New England, this time against Austin. I’m extremely happy with the way the guys performed in Vancouver, we turned it around in a couple of days’ time, performing with discipline, and defend as a group and in a smart manner.”

New England beat Montreal 4-0 at home with Dylan Borrero opening the scoring in the 21st minute. Carles Gil converted a penalty four minutes into first-half stoppage time and Bobby Wood made it 3-0 in the 50th. Giacomo Vrioni finished off the Revs’ scoring in the 86th minute and goalkeeper Dorde Petrovic made three saves in the shutout.

“I think on the night we did very well,” New England coach Bruce Arena said. “We limited their chances, whenever we had to defend set pieces we did a good job, so overall obviously a good performance.”

NYCFC and Atlanta drew 1-1 at Yankee Stadium. United played a man down from a 62nd minute Franco Ibarra red card, taking the lead from a 70th minute Georgios Giakoumakis goal. NYCFC’s Gabriel Pereira equalized in the 72nd minute.

“I am really proud of the dedication, effort, and hard work from the players,” Atlanta coach Gonzalo Pineda said. “The players played great football. My players did that on a really tough pitch, against a team that is really good. I am proud of that because they showed heart, being a man down.”

The Red Bulls drew 1-1 with San Jose at Red Bull Arena, falling behind to an 80th minute Cristian Espinoza goal. New York’s Tom Barlow equalized 17 minutes into stoppage time.

Chicago beat Minnesota 2-1 at Soldier Field, taking a 2-0 lead from goals by Kei Kamara in the 24th and 36th minutes. United’s Kervin Arriaga scored in the 57th.

Houston shutout the LA Galaxy 3-0 at home, taking the lead in the 35th from a Hector Herrera goal. LA’s Martin Caceres saw red in the 63rd with Amine Bassi converting Houston’s penalty in the 75th and scoring again in the 73rd minute. The Dynamo’s Herrera saw red five minutes into stoppage time with LA’s Diego Costa exiting to a red card a minute later.

“Three more points at home,” Houston coach Ben Olsen said. “Thats the most important thing and it’s been something we continue to harp on and continue to understand, that that’s going to be a real big part of this culture shift and taking care of this building. Not only now, but as it gets a little hotter as well. So that part is good.”

Nashville and Toronto finished 0-0 at GEODIS Park with both teams finishing with three shots on goal.

Colorado won 1-0 at Sporting Kansas City on a 68th minute Diego Rubio goal. Rapids goalkeeper William Yarbrough made two saves to keep the clean sheet.

“If I look at the game, I think the first-half was kind of back and forth, a little even. Second half, we were all over them, but not enough high-quality chances,” Sporting KC coach Peter Vermes said. “So, at the end, we don’t get the result. You get burned on the play that they scored, but we have to score two or three with all the domination we had in the game.”

Real Salt Lake came back to beat Charlotte 3-1 at home, falling behind to a 27th minute Karol Swiderski goal. RSL’s Pablo Ruiz equalized in the 56th, Anderson Julio scored in the 59th, and Jefferson Savarino finished off the goals in the 62nd minute.

Seattle shutout St Louis 3-0 at Lumen Field, taking the lead from a Joshua Atencio goal in the 65th. Raul Ruidiaz made it 2-0 in the 71st an an 89th minute own-goal finished off the scoring. Sounders goalkeeper Stefan Frei made two saves to keep the clean sheet.

Week 7 finished at BC Place where Vancouver beat Portland 1-0. Brian White scored in the 74th and Whitecaps goalkeeper Yohei Takaoka kept the clean sheet with Portland finishing without a shot on goal.

Photo by Andrew Katsampes – ISIPhotos.com