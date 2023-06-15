FC Cincinnati beats NYCFC and Nashville shuts out Dallas in the US Open Cup

Thursday’s soccer news starts with the rest of the US Open Cup round of 32 where FC Cincinnati beat NYCFC 1-0 at home. Brandon Vasquez scored in the 56th minute and Alec Kann kept the clean sheet with one save. “I thought those guys were outstanding tonight,” Cincinnati coach Pat Noonan said. “And it was a well-deserved win.”

Columbus advanced 5-1 at Loudoun United, taking the lead from a 6th minute Yaw Yeboah goal and going a man up from a 10th minute red card. Sean Zaradzki extended the Crew lead in the 18th, Isaiah Parente added goals in the 24th and 27th, and Christian Ramirez made it 5-0 in the 36th. Loudoun County’s Kalil ElMedkhar converted an 86th minute penalty.

Birmingham Legion beat Memphis 901 3-0 at home, taking the lead from a 20th minute Juan Agudelo goal. Enzo Martinez made it 2-0 in the 39th and Tyler Pasher finished off the Birmingham scoring in the 64th minute. Birmingham goalkeeper Trevor Spangenberg made two saves for the shutout.

Houston beat Sporting Kansas City 1-0 at home on a 12th minute Thorleifur Ulfarsson goal. The Dynamo played a man down from the 35th when Chase Gasper saw red. Goalkeeper Andrew Tarbell made four saves to keep the clean sheet.

“They were a man up, so they were able to create overloads, get crosses off,” Tarbell said. “Luckily they didn’t get anything, but we kept them at a distance. They weren’t able to really get many clear looks. It was a great job by the guys.”

Nashville shutout FC Dallas 2-0 at home with Fafa Picault scoring in the 63rd and Alex Muyl doubling the lead in the 76th. Nashville goalkeeper Elliot Panicco made one save for the shutout.

Austin FC beat New Mexico United 2-0 at home with a 24th minute goal from Rodney Redes and Maxi Urruti scoring in the 36th. Austin goalkeeper Brad Stuver kept the clean sheet with two saves.

The Galaxy advanced past Seattle 3-1 at home. Julian Aude put the Galaxy up in the 3rd minute and Memo Rodriguez scored in the 66th. Paul Rothrock pulled a goal back for the Sounders in the 68th, but it was Rodriguez scoring again in the 84th minute.

Real Salt Lake won 4-3 at Portland after falling behind to a 4th minute Sebastian Blanco goal. Danile Musovski equalized for RSL in the 30th and Andres Gomez pu them ahead in the 41st. Portland’s Justin Rasmussen equalized in the 49th and they retook the lead from a Jaroslaw Niezgoda goal in the 52nd. Maikel Chang equalized for Real Salt Lake in the 55th, scoring again in the 59th minute.

In the Canadian Championship, Vancouver won 4-1 at York United, taking the lead from a 64th minute own-goal. Simon Becher made it 2-0 Whitecaps in the 76th with Levonte Johnson scoring in the 88th. York United pulled a goal back in the 90th, but Julian Gressel converted a Vancouver penalty two minutes into stoppage time.

Sergino Dest wasn’t in the squad for AC Milan’s 2-0 home loss to Inter Milan in the Champions League semifinal first-leg. Inter scored in the 8th an 11th minutes.

In the Liga MX playoffs, Alejandro Zendejas was on the bench for Club America’s 3-1 win at Atletico San Luis in the first-leg of the quarterfinals. Jonathan Rodriguez scored for Club America in the 10th and Diego Valdes made it 2-0 in the 20th. San Luis pulled a goal back in the 24th, but Club America’s Leo Suarez scored in the 35th. Club America finished a man down with a red card to Israel Reyes in the 83rd minute.

Also in the soccer news, US Soccer announced Oguchi Onyewu as the organization’s new vice-president of sporting. “We are thrilled to welcome Oguchi Onyewu to our team at U.S. Soccer,” said Crocker,” US Soccer sporting director Matt Crocker said in the press statement announcing the move. “His experience as a player and sports executive, coupled with his deep understanding of U.S. Soccer, Oguchi will be invaluable as we continue to strengthen our sporting initiatives. We all look forward to working closely with him.”

FRIDAY’S SOCCER TV

La Liga on ESPN Deportes: Mallorca vs Cadiz at 3pm. Ligue 1 on beIN Sport: Lens vs Reims at 3pm ET.

Photo by Nashville SC