USMNT 1 – Jamaica 1, 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup group A

The USMNT drew 1-1 with Jamaica in the opening game of 2023 Gold Cup group A at Soldier Field. Jamaica went ahead from a 13th minute Damion Lowe goal with USMNT goalkeeper Matt Turner saving a Leon Bailey penalty in the 29th minute. The USMNT equalized through an 88th minute Brandon Vazquez goal, who subbed on in the 82nd.
Trinidad & Tobago and St Kitts and Nevis open their group A schedule in Fort Lauderdale on Sunday, with matchday two set for St Louis’s CityPark on June 28 when Jamaica plays Trinidad & Tobago and the United States plays St Kitts and Nevis.
CINCY’S FINEST BRANDON VAZQUEZ! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/fNn2cGMfXS
— FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 25, 2023
— Game Report —
Match: U.S. Men’s National Team vs. Jamaica
Date: June 24, 2023
Competition: 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup; Group A
Venue: Soldier Field; Chicago, Ill.
Attendance: 36,666
Kickoff: 10pm ET (9pm local time)
Weather: 75 degrees; clear
Scoring Summary: 1 2 F
USA 0 1 1
JAM 1 0 1
JAM – Damion Lowe (Demarai Gray) 13th minute
USA – Brandon Vazquez 88
Lineups:
USA: 1-Matt Turner; 2-DeAndre Yedlin, 4-Matt Miazga, 3-Aaron Long (20-Jalen Neal, 46), 21-John Tolkin (19-Brandon Vazquez, 82); 16-Aidan Morris, 8-James Sands, 7-Alan Soñora (14-Djordje Mihailovic, 66); 17-Alex Zendejas (10-Cristian Roldan, 66), 9-Jesús Ferreira, 13-Jordan Morris (11-Cade Cowell, 55)
Substitutes not used: 18-Sean Johnson, 23-Gaga Slonina, 5-Bryan Reynolds, 6-Gianluca Busio, 12-Miles Robinson, 15-DeJuan Jones
Not Dressed: 22-Julian Gressel
Head Coach: BJ Callaghan
JAM: 1-Andre Blake; 2-Dexter Lembikisa, 17-Damion Lowe, 19-Adrian Mariappa, 4-Amari’i Bell (20-Kemar Lawrence, 65); 10-Bobby Reid, 3-Kevon Lambert, 15-Joel Latibeaudiere, 12-Demarai Gray (8-Daniel Johnson, 90); 7-Leon Bailey (11-Shamar Nicholson 90), 18-Michail Antonio (9-Cory Burke, 75)
Substitutes not used: 13-Coniah Boyce-Clarke, 23-Jahmali Waite, 6-Di’Shon Bernard, 14-Dujuan Richards, 16-Kaheem Parris, 21-Javain Brown, 22-Jon Russell
Head Coach: Heimir Hallgrímsson
Stats Summary: USA / JAM
Shots: 13 / 6
Shots on Goal: 4 / 3
Saves: 2 / 3
Corner Kicks: 5 / 2
Fouls: 12 / 12
Offside: 0 / 1
Misconduct Summary:
JAM – Damion Lowe (Caution) 3rd minute
JAM – Kemar Lawrence (Caution) 83
JAM – Andre Blake (Caution) 85
Officials:
Referee: Cesar Ramos (MEX)
AR1: Alberto Morin (MEX)
AR2: Marco Bisguerra (MEX)
4th Official: Fernando Guerrero (MEX)
VAR: Erick Miranda (MEX)
Assistant VAR: Jorge Perez (MEX)
Photo by Concacaf.com