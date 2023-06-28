USMNT 1 – Jamaica 1, 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup group A

The USMNT drew 1-1 with Jamaica in the opening game of 2023 Gold Cup group A at Soldier Field. Jamaica went ahead from a 13th minute Damion Lowe goal with USMNT goalkeeper Matt Turner saving a Leon Bailey penalty in the 29th minute. The USMNT equalized through an 88th minute Brandon Vazquez goal, who subbed on in the 82nd.

Trinidad & Tobago and St Kitts and Nevis open their group A schedule in Fort Lauderdale on Sunday, with matchday two set for St Louis’s CityPark on June 28 when Jamaica plays Trinidad & Tobago and the United States plays St Kitts and Nevis.

— Game Report —

Match: U.S. Men’s National Team vs. Jamaica

Date: June 24, 2023

Competition: 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup; Group A

Venue: Soldier Field; Chicago, Ill.

Attendance: 36,666

Kickoff: 10pm ET (9pm local time)

Weather: 75 degrees; clear

Scoring Summary: 1 2 F

USA 0 1 1

JAM 1 0 1

JAM – Damion Lowe (Demarai Gray) 13th minute

USA – Brandon Vazquez 88

Lineups:

USA: 1-Matt Turner; 2-DeAndre Yedlin, 4-Matt Miazga, 3-Aaron Long (20-Jalen Neal, 46), 21-John Tolkin (19-Brandon Vazquez, 82); 16-Aidan Morris, 8-James Sands, 7-Alan Soñora (14-Djordje Mihailovic, 66); 17-Alex Zendejas (10-Cristian Roldan, 66), 9-Jesús Ferreira, 13-Jordan Morris (11-Cade Cowell, 55)

Substitutes not used: 18-Sean Johnson, 23-Gaga Slonina, 5-Bryan Reynolds, 6-Gianluca Busio, 12-Miles Robinson, 15-DeJuan Jones

Not Dressed: 22-Julian Gressel

Head Coach: BJ Callaghan

JAM: 1-Andre Blake; 2-Dexter Lembikisa, 17-Damion Lowe, 19-Adrian Mariappa, 4-Amari’i Bell (20-Kemar Lawrence, 65); 10-Bobby Reid, 3-Kevon Lambert, 15-Joel Latibeaudiere, 12-Demarai Gray (8-Daniel Johnson, 90); 7-Leon Bailey (11-Shamar Nicholson 90), 18-Michail Antonio (9-Cory Burke, 75)

Substitutes not used: 13-Coniah Boyce-Clarke, 23-Jahmali Waite, 6-Di’Shon Bernard, 14-Dujuan Richards, 16-Kaheem Parris, 21-Javain Brown, 22-Jon Russell

Head Coach: Heimir Hallgrímsson

Stats Summary: USA / JAM

Shots: 13 / 6

Shots on Goal: 4 / 3

Saves: 2 / 3

Corner Kicks: 5 / 2

Fouls: 12 / 12

Offside: 0 / 1

Misconduct Summary:

JAM – Damion Lowe (Caution) 3rd minute

JAM – Kemar Lawrence (Caution) 83

JAM – Andre Blake (Caution) 85

Officials:

Referee: Cesar Ramos (MEX)

AR1: Alberto Morin (MEX)

AR2: Marco Bisguerra (MEX)

4th Official: Fernando Guerrero (MEX)

VAR: Erick Miranda (MEX)

Assistant VAR: Jorge Perez (MEX)

Photo by Concacaf.com