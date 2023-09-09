Leagues Cup matchday 2 Thursday: Road win for Chicago, Club America beats St Louis

The conclusion of Leagues Cup matchday two began with Chicago beating Minnesota 3-2 on the road. The result advanced Minnesota, while Chicago has a game left to play against Puebla in Central 2. Bongokuhle Hlongwane opened the scoring for United in the 62nd, but Chicago’s Xherdan Sharqiri equalized from the penalty spot in the 69th. Hlongwane scored again in the 73rd. Arnaud Souquet equalized for the Fire in the 79th and Kei Kamara scored in the 83rd minute.

“I think for me the team again tonight showed a lot of character,” Chicago coach Frank Klopas said. “We had a slow start a little bit in the game but then I think we picked up in the second half but even falling behind and against a really good team, difficult place, we stayed in the match. We found ways to score three goals on the road. That’s massive.”

Toluca won 4-3 at Nashville in Central 4 in another scenario where the losing team advances and the winner has a game left to play, with Toluca the home team at Colorado on Monday. Nashville took the lead from a 3rd minute Walker Zimmerman goal with Toluca’s Marcel Ruiz equalizing in the 27th. Fafa Picault returned the Nashville lead in the 37th. Ruiz equalized again for Toluca in the 44th, Tiago Volpi converted a penalty eight minutes into first-half stoppage time, and Robert Morales made it 4-2 in the 61st. Nashville’s Luke Haakenson scored in the 70th and Teal Bunbury saw red in the 86th minute.

Club America shut out St Louis City 4-0 at CityPark to advance from Central 1. Henry Martin put America up in the 5th with Julian Quinones doubling the lead in the 51st and Kevin Avarez scoring in the 54th. Alejandro Zendejas subbed on in the 63rd minute for Club America and scored in the 77th minute. America goalkeeper Luis Malagon made four saves to keep the clean sheet. With losses to both America and Columbus, St Louis can no longer advance with Club America playing Columbus on Monday at Lower.com Field.

With FC Cincinnati leading 2-0 at home over Chivas in Central 4, the game was suspended at halftime due to lightning and eventually postponed. Brandon Vasquez scored for Cincinnati in the 2nd and 8th minutes. UPDATE: The game concluded behind closed doors on Friday afternoon with Cincinnati winning 3-1 and advancing from Central 3. Chivas played a man down to a first-half stoppage time red card to Gilberto Sepulveda. Antonio Briseno scored for Chivas in the 60th but Vazquez scored again for Cincinnati in the 73rd minute.

Weekend Soccer TV

Saturday has the World Cup on FS1: Sweden vs Italy at 3:30am and Panama vs Jamaica at 8:30am. FOX has France vs Brazil at 6am. The Augsburg vs Ajax friendly is on ESPN Deportes at 9am. CBS Sports has Celtic vs Wolverhampton at 9am. Fox Deportes has Hoffenheim vs Rangers at 9:30am and Rennes vs West Ham at 12pm. Liga Nacional on Fox Deportes: Antigua vs Achuapa at 10pm.

Sunday has the World Cup on FOX: Korea vs Mexico at 12:30pm and Switzerland vs New Zealand at 3am. On FS1: Norway vs Philippines at 3am and Germany vs Colombia at 5:30am. CBS Sports has the Manchester City vs Atletico Madrid friendly at 7am. Chelsea vs Fulham is on NBC at 2:45pm. Fox Deportes has Crystal Palace vs Sevilla at 7pm. Borussia Dortmund vs Manchester United is on ESPN2 at 9pm. Uruguay Primera Division on GolTV: Defensor Sporting vs Liverpool at 3pm.

Monday has the World Cup on FOX: Japan vs Spain at 3am and Canada vs Australia at 6pm. On FS1: Costa Rica vs Zambia at 3am and Ireland vs Nigeria at 6am. Peru’s Primera Division on GolTV: Sport vs Melgar at 2pm and Universitario vs Carlos Manucci at 9:30pm. All Times Eastern

Photo by Nashville SC