Leagues Cup, MLS Week 27, and Adams to Bournemouth

Monday’s soccer news starts with Inter Miami winning the 2023 Leagues Cup 10-9 on penalties after drawing 1-1 at Nashville on Saturday at GEODIS Park. Lionel Messi put Inter Miami up in the 23rd with Nashville’s Fafa Picault equalizing in the 57th. Nashville failed to convert in the 2nd and 11th rounds with Inter Miami not converting in the 5th round. Messi won the best player and top scorer awards and Miami’s Drake Callender won the goalkeeper award.

Week 27 in MLS played out on Sunday, starting with Columbus beating Cincinnati 3-0 at home. Aidan Morris put the Crew up in the 15th, Cucho Hernandez converted a 23rd minute penalty, and Jacen Russell-Rowe scored six minutes into stoppage time. Columbus goalkeeper Patrick Schulte kept the clean sheet with three saves.

“Certainly a frustrating night and disappointing in terms of how we played and the score line and just the overall, I think, discipline and decision making and that led to a really challenging game against a very good team,” Cincinnati coach Pat Noonan said. “So, you know, credit to Columbus, they were better than us, and they deserve to win.”

Minnesota won 2-0 at NYCFC with Jan Gregus opening the scoring in the 53rd and Mender Garcia making it 2-0 five minutes into stoppage time. United goalkeeper Dayne St Clair made six saves for the shutout.

The Red Bulls beat DC United 1-0 at home on an 88th minute John Tolkin goal. Red Bulls goalkeeper Carlos Coronel kept the clean sheet with DC finishing without a shot on goal.

Montreal beat Toronto 3-2 at BMO Field with Mathieu Choiniere opening the scoring in the 18th and an oen-goal doubling the lead in the 25th. Toronto’s Federico Bernardeschi pulled a goal back in the 66th. Toronto played a man down from a 77th minute red card to Raoul Petretta. Choiniere converted a 79th minute penalty and Bernardeschi scored again for Toronto four minutes into stoppage time.

Orlando City came back to beat Chicago 3-1 at Soldier Field, falling behind to a 47th minute Mauricio Pineda goal. Wilder Caragena equalized for Orlando in the 50th, Ivan Angulo put them up in the 54th, and Facundo Torres converted a 68th minute penalty.

Houston shutout Portland 5-0 at home, taking the lead from a 5th minute Amine Bassi penalty. The Dynamo’s Nelson Quinones scored in the 11th and Corey Baird made it 3-0 in the 14th. Franco Escobar added a goal three minutes into first-half stoppage time and Brad Smith finished off the scoring in the 63rd. Houston goalkeeper Steve Clark kept the clean sheet with the Timbers finishing without a shot on goal.

St Louis won 6-3 at home over Austin, with Tim Parker starting the scoring in the 22nd and Nicholas Gioacchini adding goals in first-half stoppage time and the 50th minute. Austin’s Sebastian Driussi converted a 61st minute penalty. Samuel Adeniran made it 4-1 St Louis in the 72nd and Austin’s Will Bruin scored in the 87th. St Louis’s Tomas Ostrak scored in the 88th with both teams adding goals in stoppage time. Emiliano Rigoni scored for Austin in the first minute of stoppage time and Adeniran finished off the St Louis goals in the fifth minute of stoppage time.

Atlanta won 2-0 at Seattle on goals from Georgios Giakoumakis in the 11th and 65th minutes. United goalkeeper Brad Guzan made two saves for the shutout.

Week 27 concluded at BC Place, where San Jose beat Vancouver 1-0. Christian Espinoza scored in the 43rd minute and Earthquakes goalkeeper Daniel made seven saves.

“Credit to Daniel and our defense for finding a way,” Vancouver coach Luchi Gonzalez said. “This is a hard place to play. Vancouver has a high xG in the league, and they showed it. To get a shutout here is super difficult.”

Also in the soccer news, Tyler Adams completed his transfer from Leeds United to Bournemouth on Sunday. “Tyler is an exciting player who possesses plenty of experience for someone that is just 24 years of age and we’re looking forward to working with him as he’s a player we know will be a great addition to our squad,” Bournemouth chief executive Neill Blake said.

Sergino Dest joined PSV on loan from Barcelona, saying “PSV were in touch with me every day and expressed a keen desire to get me on board, which was a good feeling. And on top of that, I like the style of football they play at PSV. I think it suits me very well.”

TUESDAY’S SOCCER TV

Central American Cup on Fox Soccer Plus: Independiente vs Real Esteli at 6pm. FS2 has FAS vs Olimpia at 10pm. Copa Libertadores on beIN Sport: Bolivar vs Internacional at 6pm. Copa Sudamericana on beIN Sport: Corinthians vs Estudiantes at 8:30pm. Liga MX on FS1: Juarez vs UNAM Pumas at 11pm ET.

