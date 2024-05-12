Pulisic scores twice in AC Milan win, Como promoted, Venezia and Palermo in Serie B playoffs

The roundup of USMNT players abroad starts in Serie A, where Christian Pulisic and Yunus Musah’s AC Milan beat Cagliari 5-1 at home. Ismael Bennacer put AC Milan up in the 35th and Pulisic doubled the lead in the 59th. Cagliari pulled a goal back in the 63rd but Tijjani Reijnders extended the AC Milan lead in the 74th. Rafael Leao added a goal for AC Milan in the 83rd and Pulisic scored again in the 86th minute.

Weston McKennie subbed out at halftime for Juventus in their 1-1 home draw with Salernitana. Trailing from the 27th, Adrien Rabiot equalized for Juventus a minute into stoppage time. Moving to Serie B, Gianluca Busio and Tanner Tessmann’s Venezia lost 2-1 at Spezia. Jay Idzes scored for Venezia in the 17th with Spezia equalizing in the 56th and going ahead in the 61st. Venezia saw red a minute into stoppage time. Venezia finished 3rd and moves on to the promotion playoffs.

Kristoffer Lund’s Palermo won 1-0 at Sudtirol with Salim Siakite scoring in the 64th. Sudtirol played a man down from the 86th minute. Palermo finished 6th and start the playoffs in the preliminary round. Andrija Novakovich subbed on at halftime of Lecco’s 3-2 home loss to Modena. Trailing from the 2nd, Alessandro Sersanti equalized for Lecco in the 22nd. Modena added goals in the 29th and 35th. Lecco’s Nicolo Buso scored in the 59th minute. Lecco finished 20th and were relegated.

Kevin Paredes subbed out in the 79th minute of Wolfsburg’s 2-0 loss at Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga. Bayern Munich scored in the 4th and 13th minutes. Brenden Aaronson subbed out in the 54th minute of Union Berlin’s 3-2 loss at Cologne. Robin Knoche scored for Union Berlin in the 15th and Kevin Volland converted a penalty in the 19th. Cologne converted a 45th minute penalty and added goals in the 87th and two minutes into stoppage time.

Joe Scally’s Gladbach drew 1-1 at home with Eintracht. Robin Hack scored for Gladbach in the 9th and Eric Dina Ebimbe equalized in the 35th minute. Lenny Maloney subbed on in the 65th minute of Heidenheim’s 1-1 draw at Freiburg. Down a goal from the 29th, Heidenheim’s Kevin Sessa equalized in the 37th minute.

In the 3. Liga, Terrence Boyd’s SV Waldhof beat SV Sandhausen 4-2 at home. Kennedy Onyedika Okpala scored for Waldhof in the 6th, Boyd doubled the lead in the 9th, and Marcel Seegert added a goal in the 25th. Boyd made it 4-0 Waldhof in the 44th. Sandhausen scored in the 51st and 90th minutes.

Auston Trusty’s Sheffield United lost 1-0 at Everton in the Premier League, Everton scored in the 31st minute. Antonee Robinson’s Fulham lost 4-0 at home to Manchester City to goals in the 13th, 59th, 71st, and a penalty six minutes into stoppage time. Fulham’s Issa Diop saw red in the fifth minute of stoppage time.

Chris Richards’s Crystal Palace won 3-1 at Wolverhampton. Michael Olise scored for Palace in the 26th, Jean-Philippe Mateta doubled the lead in the 28th. Wolverhampton scored in the 66th. Crystal Palace’s Eberechi Eze added a goal in the 73rd and Naouirou Ahamada saw red in the 85th minute. Tyler Adams subbed on in the 81dt minute of Bournemouth’s 2-1 home loss to Brentford. Down a goa from the 86th, Bournemouth’s Dominic Solanke equalized in the 89th. Brentford scored again five minutes into stoppage time.

In the first-leg of their Championship semifinal playoff series, Josh Sargent subbed out in the 84th minute of Norwich City’s 0-0 home draw with Leeds.

Cameron Carter-Vickers’s Celtic beat Rangers 2-1 at home in the Scottish Premiership. Matt O’Riley scored for Celtic in the 35th and an own-goal doubled the lead in the 38th. Rangers pulled a goal back in the 40th and played a man down from a red card two minutes into first-half stoppage time.

Luca De la Torre subbed on in the 88th minute of Celta Vigo’s 1-0 loss at Atletico Madrid in La Liga. Atletico Madrid scored in the 84th minute.

Johnny Cardoso subbed out in the 60th minute of Real Betis’s 3-2 home win over Almeria. Pablo Fornals opened the scoring for Real Betis in the 8th and Isco doubled the lead in the 28th. Almeria pulled a goal back a minute into first-half stoppage time. Ayoze Perez added a goal for Real Betis in the 64th. Almeria scored again in the 66th minute.

Jonathan Gomez’s Mirandes lost 1-0 at Racing in the Segunda Division. Racing scored in the 2nd minute. Konrad De La Fuente subbed on in the 70th minute of Eibar’s 2-2 draw at Levante. Falling behind to an 11th minute penalty, Alvaro Tejero equalized for Eibar in the 31st and scored again in the 61st. Levante equalized in the 90th. Eibar’s Jose Corpas saw red three minutes into stoppage time.

Emmanuel Sabbi subbed out in the 59th minute of Le Havre’s 1-0 loss at Nice in Ligue 1. Nice scored in the 12th minute. Folarin Balogun subbed on in the 44th for Monaco’s 2-0 win at Montpellier. Balogun assisted on Kassoum Ouattara’s goal in the 52nd and Youssouf Fofana scored in the 65th minute.

Mark McKenzie’s KRC Genk lost 2-1 at Anderlecht in the Belgian Pro League. Down 2-0 from goals in the 44th and 70th, Tolu Arokodare scored for Genk in the 75th minute. Gabriel Slonina was in goal for KAS Eupen’s 2-0 home win over RWDM. Isaac Nuhu scored for Eupen in the 53rd and an own-goal doubled the lead in the 89th minute.

Ricardo Pepi and Malik Tillman’s PSV drew 1-1 at Fortuna Sittard. Pepi subbed on in the 69th. Down a goal from the 27th, Jerdy Schouten equalized for PSV in the 72nd minute. Taylor Booth subbed out in the 56th minute of Utrecht’s 1-0 home loss to Sparta to a 68th minute goal.

Paxten Aaronson subbed out in the 84th minute of Vitesse’s 3-1 win at Heerenveen. Falling behind from an 8th minute penalty, Vitesse’s Marco van Ginkel equalized in the 23rd and converted a 58th minute penalty. Thomas Buitink scored for Vitesse two minutes into stoppage time. Aaronson saw yellow in the 61st minute.

Sebastian Soto subbed on in the 83rd minute of Klagenfurt’s 1-0 home loss to Rapid Vienna in the Austrian Bundesliga. Rapid Vienna scored in the 46th minute. George Bello’s LASK drew 2-2 at home with Sturm Graz. Florian Flecker scored for LASK in the 20th. Sturm Graz equalized in the 30th and scored again in the 48th. Marin Ljubicic converted a LASK penalty in the 77th minute.

Aron Johansson’s Valur beat KA 3-1 at home in Iceland. Holmar Orn Eyjolfsson scored for Valur in the 4th with KA equalizing from the penalty spot in the 42nd. Patrick Pedersen scored for Value in the 56th and 63rd minutes.

Kenny Saief subbed on in the 75th minute of Maccabi Haifa’s 1-0 home loss to Maccabi Tel-Aviv in the Israeli Premier League. Maccabi Tel-Aviv converted a penalty in the 27th minute.

In the Liga MX quarterfinal second-legs, Cade Cowell subbed on in the 69th minute of Chivas’s 0-0 draw at Toluca to advance 1-0 on aggregate. Toluca played a man down from the 58th minute. Alex Zendejas subbed out in the 75th minute of Club America’s 1-1 home draw with Pachuca to advance 2-2 on the away goals rule. Trailing from the 31st, Julian Quinones equalized for Club America four minutes into stoppage time.

Did Not Play: Tim Weah (Juventus 1 – Salernitana 1), Nicholas Gioacchini (Como 1 – Cosenza 1, Como promoted in 2nd-place), Ulysses Llanez (Wolfsburg 0 – Bayern Munich 2), Timmy Chandler (Eintracht 1 – Gladbach 1), Jordan Pefok (Gladbach 1 – Eintracht 1), John Brooks (Hoffenheim 6 – Darmstadt 0), Julian Green (Furth 0 – Magdeburg 0), Daryl Dike (West Brom 0 – Southampton 0), Sergino Dest (PSV 1 – Fortuna Sittard 1), Sam Rogers (HamKam 2 – Haugesund 2), Erik Palmer-Brown (Panathinaikos 0 – Aris 1), Alan Sonora (Hurucan 3 – Denfensa y Justicia 1)

Photo by ISIPhotos.com