Juventus wins the Coppa Italia and Celtic wins the Premiership

We start with the roundup of USMNT players in Europe and Mexico, where Weston McKennie and Tim Weah’s Juventus won the Coppa Italia 1-0 over Atalanta at the Stadio Olimpico. Weah subbed on in the 81st minute. Dusan Vlahovic scored the Juventus goal in the 4th minute.

Cameron Carter-Vickers’s Celtic won the Scottish Premiership 5-0 at Kilmarnock. Adam Idah opened the scoring in the 5th, Daizen Maeda doubled the lead in the 12th, and James Forrest scored in the 35th. Matt O’Riley added goals in the 51st and 71st minutes.

Luca de la Torre was on the bench for Celta Vigo’s 2-1 home win over Athletic in La Liga. Trailing from the 23rd, Williot Swedberg equalized for Celta Vigo in the 68th and Hugo Alvarez scored in the 71st minute.

Cade Cowell’s Chivas and Alex Zendejas’s Club America drew 0-0 in the first-leg of their Liga MX semifinal series at Akron Stadium. Cowell subbed on in the 62nd minute.

THURSDAY’S SOCCER TV

La Liga on ESPN Deportes: Las Palmas at Real Betis at 1:30pm and Almeria vs Barcelona at 3:30pm. Pro League on Fox Soccer Plus: Al Khaleej vs Al Ittihad at 2pm. Copa Libertadores on beIN Sport: Fluminense vs Cerro Porteno at 6pm and Sao Paulo vs Barcelona at 8pm. Liga MX playoffs on Univision: Monterrey vs Cruz Azul at 10:30pm ET.

Photo by Antonio Balasco – IPA Sport – IPA via ZUMA Press – ISIPhotos.com