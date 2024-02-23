AC Milan advances in Europa, Real Betis and Eintracht exit Europa Conference League

The USMNT players club roundup starts in the Europa League, where AC Milan advanced with a 5-3 aggregate win over Rennes. Christian Pulisic subbed out in the 61st minute and Yunus Musah subbed out in the 80th minute of AC Milan’s 3-2 second-leg loss at Rennes. Rennes opened the scoring on the night in the 11th with Luka Jovic equalizing for AC Milan in the 22nd. Rennes converted a penalty in the 54th with Rafael Leao leveling the score on the night in the 58th. Rennes converted another penalty in the 68th minute.

Johnny Cardoso’s Real Betis exited the Europa Conference League 2-1 on aggregate after drawing 1-1 at Dinamo Zagreb. Cedric Bakambu scored for Real Betis in the 38th, but Dinamo equalized in the 59th minute.

Timmy Chandler subbed on in the 81st minute of Eintracht’s 2-1 home loss to Union Saint-Gilloise, exiting 4-3 on aggregate. Paxten Aaronson wasn’t in the squad for Eintracht. Falling behind on the night 2-0 to goals in the 47th and 80th minutes, Eric Junior Dina Ebimbe scored for Eintracht in the 87th. Chandler saw yellow in the 82nd minute.

“Getting knocked out is very, very hard to take,” Chandler told his club’s official site. “We had our objectives and wanted to go a long way. Those dreams are all over. We weren’t able to assert ourselves over two legs against Saint-Gilloise and deservedly lost. We started very sluggishly, there was a lack of passion. The fans turned up but we didn’t on the pitch.”

The Concacaf Champions Cup continued with Cincinnati taking a 2-0 lead at Cavalier. Sergio Santos put Cincinnati up five minutes into first-half stoppage time and Malik Pinto doubled the lead in the 87th minute. Nashville won 3-0 at Moca. Hany Mukhtar opened the scoring in the 12th, Sam Surridge made it 2-0 in the 24th, and Tyler Boyd finished off the Nashville goals in the 75th minute.

FRIDAY’S SOCCER TV

La Liga on ESPN Deportes: Real Sociedad vs Villarreal at 3pm. Ligue 1 on beIN Sport: Metz vs Lyon at 3pm. W Gold Cup on ESPN Deportes: Dominican Republic vs Mexico at 7:30pm and Argentina vs USA at 10:15pm. Liga MX on TUDN: Puebla vs Queretaro at 8pm and Necaxa vs Pachuca at 10pm. FS2 has Juarez vs Monterrey at 10pm ET.

WEEKEND SOCCER TV

Saturday has La Liga on ESPN Deportes: Granada vs Valencia at 8am, Barcelona vs Getafe at 10:15am, Alaves vs Mallorca at 12:30pm, and Almeria vs Atletico Madrid at 3pm. Premier League on USA: Aston Villa vs Nottingham Forest at 10am. NBC has Bournemouth vs Manchester City at 12:30pm.

Ligue 2 on beIN Sport: St Etienne vs Annecy at 9am. Ligue 1 on beIN Sport: Lorient vs Nantes at 11am and Strasbourg vs Brest at 3pm. Primeira Liga on GolTV: Vitoria Guimaraes vs Casa Pia at 3:30pm.

MLS on FOX: LAFC vs Seattle at 4:30pm. Uruguay’s Primera Division on GolTV: Penarol vs Miramar Misiones at 6pm. Liga MX on Univision: Tigres vs Atlas at 8pm and Club America vs Cruz Azul at 10pm. Telemundo has Chivas vs UNAM Pumas at 8pm. Liga Nacional on Fox Deportes: Motagua vs Olimpia at 8pm.

Sunday has the Scottish Premiership on CBS Sports: Motherwell vs Celtic at 7am. Ligue 1 on beIN Sport: Lens vs Monaco at 7am, Toulouse vs Lille at 9am, PSG vs Rennes at 11am, and Marseille vs Montpellier at 2:45pm. La Liga on ESPN Deportes: Cadiz vs Celta Vigo at 8am, Real Betis vs Athletic at 10:15am, Las Palmas vs Osasuna at 12:30pm, and Real Madrid vs Sevilla at 3pm.

Premier League on USA: Wolverhampton vs Sheffield United at 8:30am. Serie B on Fox Soccer Plus: Modena vs Spezia at 10:15 am. Pro League on Fox Soccer Plus: Al Shabab vs Al Nassr at 12pm. Primeira Liga on GolTV: Rio Ave vs Sporting at 3:30pm.

Costa Rica’s Primera Division on Fox Deportes: Santos de Gualipes vs Grecia at 4pm. W Gold Cup on ESPN Deportes: Paraguay vs Canada at 5pm and El Salvador vs Costa Rica at 8pm. Liga MX on Univision: Toluca vs Tijuana at 1pm. FS1 has Santos Laguna vs Mazatlan at 9pm.

Monday has the Pro League on FS2: Al Ittifaq vs Al Hilal at 9am and Al Ittihad vs Al Wahda at 12pm. Super Lig on beIN Sport: Galatasaray vs Antalyaspor at 12pm. Serie A on CBS Sports: AS Roma vs Torino at 12:30pm. Premier League on USA: West Ham vs Brentford at 3pm. La Liga on ESPN Deportes: Girona vs Rayo Vallecano at 3pm. W Gold Cup on ESPN Deportes: Argentina vs Dominican Republic at 7pm and USA vs Mexico at 10:15pm. All Times Eastern

Photo by Federico Titone – SOPA Images via ZUMA Press Wire – ISIPhotos.com

All links are provided as a courtesy. Neither this site nor its authors are responsible for the content of third-party links or sites.