AC Milan leads in Europa, Real Betis trails in Europa Conference

It’s the first-legs of the knockout round playoffs in the Europa League and the Europa Conference League. As we explained in our guide to USMNT players in the knockout rounds of the three European club competitions, the Europa and Europa Conference hold playoffs between the group stage runners-up and the 3rd-place teams that dropped from the competition above them. That’s how AC Milan ended up in the Europa League knockout round.

Christian Pulisic and Yunus Musah’s AC Milan beat Rennes 3-0 at home in the opening leg of that Europa League playoff series, with Pulisic subbing out in the 81st minute. Ruben Loftus-Cheek scored for AC Milan in the 32nd and 47th with Rafael Leao adding a goal in the 52nd minute.

In the Europa Conference League playoff round opening legs, Johnny Cardoso’s Real Betis lost 1-0 at home to Dinamo Zagreb to a 75th minute penalty. Timmy Chandler was on the bench and Paxten Aaronson wasn’t in the squad for Eintracht’s 2-2 draw at Union Saint-Gilloise. Fares Chaibi scored for Eintracht in the 3rd and Sasa Kalajdzic doubled the lead in the 10th. Union Saint-Gilloise pulled a goal back in the 31st and equalized in the 68th. They played a man down from a 78th minute red card.

Moving to the Concacaf Champions Cup, Brandon Vazquez subbed on in the 66th minute of Monterrey’s 3-0 home win on the night and 7-1 on aggregate over Comunicaciones. Hector Moreno scored for Monterrey in the 10th, Jesus Corona doubled the lead in the 31st, and Vazquez added another goal in the 79th minute.

WEEKEND SOCCER TV

Saturday starts with the beach soccer World Cup on FS2: Italy vs Egypt at 6:30am, Spain vs Tahiti at 8am, UAE vs USA at 10:30am, and Argentina vs Iran at 12pm.

La Liga on ESPN Deportes: Atletico Madrid vs Las Palmas at 8am, Osasuna vs Cadiz at 10:15am, Celta Vigo vs Barcelona at 12:30pm, and Valencia vs Sevilla at 3pm. Premier League on USA: Brentford vs Liverpool at 7:30am and Burnley vs Arsenal at 10am. Manchester City vs Chelsea is on NBC at 12:30pm.

Ligue 2 on beIN Sport: Angers vs St Etienne at 9am. Ligue 1 on beIN Sport: Lille vs Le Havre at 11am and Nantes vs PSG at 3pm. Pro League on Fox Soccer Plus: Al Nassr vs Al Fateh at 12pm. Primeira Liga on GolTV: Portimonense vs Vitoria Guimaraes at 1pm and Porto vs Estrela at 3:30pm.

Liga Nacional on Fox Deportes: Olimpia vs Olancho at 8pm. Primera Division on GolTV: Universitario vs Melgar at 8pm. Liga MX on Univision: Pachuca vs Club America at 8pm and Cruz Azul vs Tigres at 10pm. W Gold Cup on ESPN Deportes: El Salvador vs Guatemala at 10pm.

Sunday has the beach soccer World Cup on FS2: Mexico vs Oman at 6:30am, Japan vs Belarus at 8am, Brazil vs Portugal at 10:30am, and Senegal vs Colombia at 12pm.

Ligue 1 on beIN Sport: Strasbourg vs Lorient at 7am, Monaco vs Toulouse at 9am, Reims vs Lens at 11am, and Brest vs Montpellier at 2:45pm. La Liga on ESPN Deportes: Rayo Vallecano vs Real Madrid at 8am, Granada vs Almeria at 10:15am, Mallorca vs Real Sociedad at 12:30pm, and Real Betis vs Alaves at 3pm.

Premier League on USA: Sheffield United vs Brighton at 9am. Telemundo has Luton Town vs Manchester United at 11:30am. Pro League on Fox Soccer Plus: Al Hilal vs Al Raed at 9am and Al Ittihad vs Al Riyadh at 12pm. Primeira Liga on GolTV: Benfica vs Vizela at 1pm and Braga vs Farense at 3:30pm.

Liga MX on TUDN: Atlas vs Leon at 5pm and UNAM Pumas vs Santos Laguna at 7pm. Uruguay’s Primera Division on GolTV: Cerro Largo vs PEnarol at 6pm.

Monday has the beach soccer World Cup on FS2: Egypt vs USA at 6:30am, Argentina vs Spain at 8am, Italy vs UAE at 10:30am, and Iran vs Tahiti at 12pm. Super Lig on beIN Sport: Besiktas vs Konyaspor at 12pm. Premier League on USA: Everton vs Crystal Palace at 3pm. Primeira Liga on GolTV: Moreirense vs Sporting at 3:15pm. All Times Eastern