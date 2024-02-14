Acosta to Chicago, goal for Sargent

Kellyn Acosta is now a member of the Chicago Fire, joining the club as a free agent. “Kellyn has won trophies with multiple clubs and has been a great ambassador for the league while representing the US Men’s National Team, including most recently at the 2022 FIFA World Cup,” Chicago Fire sporting director Georg Heitz said. “Kellyn choosing the Fire at this stage of his career shows that he fully believes in our vision to build a Club that is one of the top teams in MLS and has a deep connection with the local community.”

The US Soccer Federation announced a June 8 friendly against Colombia at FedExField (5pm ET – TNT). “As we continue to build toward this summer’s Copa America and the 2026 FIFA World Cup, we relish the challenge of competing against the best possible opponents and Colombia checks that box,” USMNT coach Gregg Berhalter said in a press statement. “They have been a standout team in World Cup Qualifying and showcase some of the world’s top talent,” USMNT head coach Gregg Berhalter said. “We are thrilled to have the U.S. Men’s National Team back to FedExField and the DMV, a place with an incredible history of support for our team and for soccer overall.”

Moving to the soccer scores, Josh Sargent’s Norwich City beat Watford 4-2 at home. Ashley Barnes put Norwich up in the 20th and Sargent doubled the lead in the 28th. Watford scored in the 42nd and equalized in the 71st. Norwich retook the lead from a Gabriel Sara goal in the 77th and Christian Fassnacht scored in the 82nd. Sargent saw yellow in the 30th minute.

Ethan Horvath was in goal for Cardiff City’s 2-0 loss at West Bromwich Albion. Daryl Dike is injured. West Brom’s Michael Johnston scored in the 1st and Andreas Weimann made it 2-0 in the 80th minute.

In the Concacaf Champions Cup, Cade Cowell subbed out in the 71st minute of Chivas’s 2-1 home win over Forge FC in the second-leg, with Chivas advancing 5-2 on aggregate. Erick Gutierrez scored in the 8th and Jose Castillo added a goal in the 62nd minute. Forge scored three minutes into stoppage time.

On Wednesday in the Championship, Haji Wright subbed on in the 62nd minute for Coventry City’s 2-2 draw at Plymouth Argyle. Down a goal from the 54th, Coventry’s Ellis Simms equalized in the 65th. Plymouth went ahead in the 68th with Liam Kitching equalizing for Coventry six minutes into stoppage time. Lynden Gooch’s Stoke City beat Reggie Cannon’s QPR 1-0 at home. Gooch subbed on in the 81st minute. Stoke went ahead in the 45th from a Wouter Burger goal.

Duane Holmes wasn’t in the squad for PNE’s 2-1 home win over Middlesbrough. Liam Miller put Preston up in the 23rd and Boro equalized in the 57th. Preston went ahead for good from an Emil Riis Jakobsen goal in the 60th minute.

WEDNESDAY’S SOCCER TV

Champions League on CBS: PSG vs Real Sociedad at 3pm. UniMas has Lazio vs Bayern Munich at 3pm. Copa Libertadores on beIN Sport: Melgar vs Aurora at 7:30pm. Concacaf Champions League on FS2: Tigres vs Vancouver at 8pm and Club America vs Real Esteli at 10:15pm. Liga MX on TUDN: Atlas vs UNAM Pumas at 10pm ET.

