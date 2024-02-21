Draw for PSV in Champions League, Champions Cup roundup

The roundup of USMNT players in Europe and Mexico starts in the Champions League, where Sergino Dest, Malik Tillman, and Ricardo Pepi’s PSV drew 1-1 at home with Borussia Dortmund in the opening leg of their round of 16 series. Pepi subbed on in the 75th minute. Trailing from the 24th, PSV’s Luuk de Jong equalized from the penalty spot in the 56th minute. The series concludes at Dortmund on March 13.

“It was an open game, PSV coach Peter Bosz told UEFA.com. We had difficulty in the beginning with their pressing, but we still managed to create a few big chances, Tillman in particular in the first-half. So it was a shame that we didn’t take the lead, and especially because we then went behind.”

In the Championship, Ethan Horvath was in goal for Cardiff City’s 0-0 home draw with Blackburn Rovers. Cardiff finished with five shots on goal to Blackburn’s one. Daryl Dike is injured, missing West Brom’s 3-0 win at Plymouth Argyle. Cedric Kipre opened the scoring in the 61st, Michael Johnston doubled the lead in the 76th, and Tom Fellows added a goal a minute into stoppage time.

Moving to the Concacaf Champions Cup round one opening legs, St Louis beat Houston 2-1 at home. Tim Parker put St Louis up in the 61st with Sebastian Kowalczyk equalizing for the Dynamo in the 72nd. St Louis retook the lead from a Hosei Kijima goal in the 90th minute.

“It stings a little bit in the moment, but it was a heck of an effort from our group,” Houston coach Ben Olsen said. “We live to fight another day and get an away goal, which is important for the aggregate score when we host them at our place next week. There were a lot of really good performances tonight, and I’m happy with the overall gameplan. It would have been nice to leave here with a tie though.”

Philadelphia won 3-2 at Saprissa after falling behind to a 28th minute own-goal. Philadelphia’s Julian Carranza equalized in the 55th and added goals in the 75th and 79th. Saprissa pulled a goal back in the 90th minute.

In Liga MX, Cade Cowell subbed on in the 67th minute of Chivas’s 1-0 loss at Necaxa. Chivas fell behind in the 28th minute.

WEDNESDAY’S SOCCER TV

Premier League on USA: Liverpool vs Luton Town at 2:30pm. Champions League on CBS: Napoli vs Barcelona at 3pm. Copa Libertadores on beIN en Espanol: Academia Puerto Cabello vs Nacional at 5pm. beIN Sport has Nacional Asuncion vs Atletico Nacional at 7:30pm. Concacaf W Gold Cup on ESPN Deportes: Panama vs Colomiba at 7:30pm and Brazil vs Puerto Rico at 10:15pm. Concacaf Champions Cup on TUDN: Independiente vs New England at 8pm. FS2 has Cavalry vs Orlando City at 10pm. Liga MX on UniMas: Club America vs Mazatlan at 10pm ET.

All links are provided as a courtesy. Neither this site nor its authors are responsible for the content of third-party links or sites.

Photo courtesy of the Philadelphia Union