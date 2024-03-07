AC Milan takes lead in Europa, Monterrey in Concacaf Champions Cup

The roundup of USMNT players in Europe and the Concacaf Champions Cup starts in the Europa League round of 16 first-legs. Christian Pulisic started and Yunus Musah was on the bench for AC Milan’s 4-2 home win over Salvia Prague. Playing a man up grom the 26th, Olivier Giroud put AC Milan up in the 34th with Slavia Prague equalizing in the 36th. Tijjani Reijnders returned AC Milan’s lead in the 44th and Roben Loftus-Cheek made it 3-1 a minute into first-half stoppage time. Pulisic scored AC Milan’s fourth goal in the 85th minute.

“We could have done more, we’re not happy we conceded twice,” Pulisic told UEFA.com. “It won’t be easy in the second leg, with the crowd behind them. We take the positives from tonight.”

Owen Otasowie wasn’t in the squad for Club Brugge’s 2-1 loss at Molde in the first-leg of the Europa Conference League round of 16. Down a goal from the 43rd, Club Brugge’s Maxim De Cuyper converted a penalty in the 85th. Molde scored again two minutes into stoppage time.

In the Concacaf Champions Cup round of 16 first-legs, Monterrey took a 1-0 win at FC Cincinnati. Brandon Vazquez scored the game’s only goal in the 24th with Rodrigo Aguirre seeing red in the 70th minute.

“We played a really strong team, and I thought we played really well,” Cincinnati coach Pat Noonan said. “The obvious was the play in front of goal. We just missed on some really good chances. Credit to their keeper who made some saves, as well. That was the deciding factor in the result. But if we perform like that, I think we’ll be OK.”

Nashville drew Inter Miami 2-2 at home in the Concacaf Champions Cup, with Jacob Shaffelburg scoring in the 4th and 46th for Nashville. Lionel Messi pulled a goal back for Inter Miami in the 52nd minute and Luis Suarez equalized five minutes into stoppage time.

FRIDAY’S SOCCER TV

Pro League on FS2: Al Riyadh vs Al Hilal at 9am. Primeira Liga on GolTV: Portimonense vs Porto at 1:45pm. Super Lig on beIN Sport: Galatasaray vs Rizespor at 2pm. Serie B on Fox Soccer Plus: Parma vs Brescia at 2:30pm. La Liga on ESPN Deportes: Barcelona vs Mallorca at 3pm. Ligue 1 on beIN Sport: Nice vs Montpellier at 3pm. Ecuador’s Primera A on GolTV: Emelec vs Mushuc Runa at 7pm. Liga MX on FS2: Juarez vs Toluca at 10pm. TUDN has Necaxa vs San Luis at 10pm ET.

WEEKEND SOCCER TV

Saturday has the Premier League on USA: Manchester United vs Everton at 7:30am and Crystal Palace vs Luton Town at 10am. NBC has Arsenal vs Brentford at 12:30pm. La Liga on ESPN Deportes: Valencia vs Getafe at 8am, Cadiz vs Atletico Madrid at 10:15am, Granada vs Real Espana at 12:30pm, and Girona vs Osasuna at 3pm.

Ligue 2 on beIN Sport: St Etienne vs Auxerre at 9am. Ligue 1 on beIN Sport: Lorient vs Lyon at 11am and Lens vs Brest at 3pm. Serie B on Fox Soccer Plus: Catanzaro vs Reggiana at 10:15am. Pro League on Fox Soccer Plus: Al Taawon vs Al Ahli at 12pm.

Primeira Liga on GolTV: Rio Ave vs Braga at 1pm. Peru’s Primera Division on GolTV: Carlos Manucci vs Santa Rosa at 4pm. Ecuador’s Primera A on GolTV: Independiente del Valle vs Barcelona at 6pm.

Liga MX on Telemundo: Chivas vs Leon at 6pm. Univision has Pachuca vs Queretaro at 8pm and Club America vs Tigres at 10pm. Fox Soccer Plus has Santos Laguna vs Cruz Azul at 8pm.

Sunday has Ligue 1 on beIN Sport: PSG vs Reims at 8am, Strasbourg vs Monaco at 10am, Lille vs Rennes at 12pm, and Marseille vs Nantes at 3:45pm. Premier League on USA: Aston Villa vs Spurs at 9am and Liverpool vs Manchester City at 11:45am. La Liga on ESPN Deportes: Alaves vs Rayo Vallecano at 9am, Las Palmas vs Athletic at 11:15am, Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo at 1:30pm, and Real Betis vs Villarreal at 4pm.

Serie A on CBS Sports: AC Milan vs Empoli at 10am. Seire B on Fox Soccer Plus: Venezia vs Bari at 11:15am. Primeira Liga on GolTV: Arouca vs Sporting at 2pm and Benfica vs Estoril at 4:30pm.

Liga MX on TUDN: UNAM Pumas vs Tijuana at 2pm and Monterrey vs Mazatlan at 9pm. Ecuador’s Primera A on GolTV: Cumbaya vs LDU Quito at 7pm. W Gold Cup on ESPN Deportes: USA vs Brazil at 8pm.

Monday has the Super Lig on beIN Sport: Gaziantepspor vs Besiktas at 1:30pm. Premier League on USA: Chelsea vs Newcastle at 4pm. La Liga on ESPN Deportes: Almeria vs Sevilla at 4pm. All Times Eastern

