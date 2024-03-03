MLS Week 2: RSL beats LAFC, Inter Miami scores five

Week 2 of the 2024 MLS season started in Minnesota, with United and Columbus drawing 1-1. Cucho Hernandez put the Crew up in the 59th and Tani Oluwaseyi equalized five minutes into stoppage time.

Real Salt Lake shutout LAFC 3-0 at home, taking the lead from an Andres Gomez goal in the 18th. Gomez scored again in the 41st and Cristian Arango added a goal five minutes into stoppage time. RSL’s Braian Ojeda saw red in the 85th minute.

Inter Miami beat Orlando City 5-0 at home, going ahead when Luis Suarez scored in the 4th and 11th minutes. Robert Taylor added a third Inter Miami goal in the 29th and Lionel Messi scored in the 57th and 62nd minutes.

“Well, I think there were a lot of aspects in the game that we managed well,” Inter Miami coach Tata Martinez said, “but overall I highlight how organized we were in the process, how fast and certain we were when we made the transition, and the assertiveness we made. I think we also had a defensive return. Honestly the team played a great game.”

Vancouver and Charlotte drew 1-1 at BC Place. Iuri Tavares scored for Charlotte in the 31st and Ryan Raposo equalized for the Whitecaps five minutes into stoppage time.

Cincinnati beat Chicago 2-1 on the road, going ahead from an Aaron Boupendenza goal in the 39th minute. Chicago’s Xherdan Shaqiri equalized from the penalty spot in the 45th. Miles Robinson scored Cincinnati’s winner in the 68th minute.

“(I) think tonight was a really strong road performance,” FC Cincinnati coach Pat Noonan said, “and hopefully something that will propel us moving forward in terms of just progress from the first two league games, as well as combining those Champions Cup games.”

Montreal beat FC Dallas 2-1 away with Jules-Antony Vilsaint putting Montreal up in the 20th. Petar Musa equalized for Dallas a minute into stoppage time, but Josef Martinez scored for Montreal in the 60th minute.

“I think we have to be patient but it’s a good punch in the face to wake us up and see that there is a lot of work to do that we already knew,” Dallas coach Nico Estevez said. “The season is long, we’re building something that we believe is going to be good.”

Sporting Kansas City drew 1-1 at home with Philadelphia. Remi Walter put Sporting up in the 19th and Ale Bedoya equalized for the Union five minutes into stoppage time.

St Louis shutout NYCFC 2-0 at home. Celio Pompeu opened the scoring in the 34th and Samuel Adeniran doubled the lead in the 72nd. NYCFC’s James Sands saw red in the 82nd minute.

The Red Bulls beat Houston 2-1 on the road after the Dnamyo took the lead from an Ibrahim Aliyu goal in the 7th minute. New York’s Elias Manoel equalized in the 43rd and Lewis Morgan scored in the 59th minute.

“We don’t like to lose, especially here at home,” Houston coach Ben Olsen said. “Give Red Bulls credit, we played into their strengths a lot of the time. We did not make the plays that mattered on both ends, but we should have still found a way to win the game.”

Colorado drew 1-1 at home with Nashville, taking the lead from a 47th minute own-goal. Nashville’s Teal Bunbury equalized from the penalty spot in the 90th minute.

Seattle drew 0-0 at home with Austin. The Sounders put three shots on goal to Austin’s one.

The Galaxy won 3-1 at San Jose, taking the lead from an 18th minute Joseph Paintsil goal. Dejan Joveljic made it 2-0 LA in the 43rd and Riqui Puig extended the lead in the 48th. Preston Judd scored for the Earthquakes in the 69th minute.

“I’m really proud of the group,” Galaxy coach Greg Vanney said. “I look forward because I see what this team is capable of even on a night like tonight, and knowing the guys are still coming together and getting healthy and all that kind of stuff, I really am excited about the group we have.”

Portland and DC drew 2-2 at Providence Park. Dairo Asprilla scored for the Timbers in the 18th and Santiago Moreno doubled the lead in the 61st. DC’s Mateusz Lich converted a penalty in the 72nd and Kristian Fletcher equalized in the 82nd minute.

Week 2 concluded on Sunday with Toronto beating New England 1-0 on the road. Lorenzo Insigne scored in the 27th minute.

