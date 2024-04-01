Win for Cardiff City, goals for Lund and Busio in Serie B

The roundup of USMNT players in Europe starts in the Championship, where Ethan Horvath was in goal for Cardiff City’s 2-1 win at Haji Wright’s Coventry City. Ellis Simms put Coventry up in the 22nd with an own-goal leveling the score in the 29th. An own-goal put Cardiff up for good in the 67th. Wright saw yellow in the 64th minute.

Duane Holmes subbed out in stoppage time for Preston North End’s 1-0 loss at Birmingham City to a 68th minute goal. Josh Sargent’s Norwich City lost 3-1 at Leicester City. Gabriel Sara scored for Norwich in the 20th. Leicester equalized in the 33rd and added goals in the 61st and three minutes into stoppage time.

Moving to Serie B, Nicholas Gioacchini subbed on in the 72nd minute of Como’s 2-0 home win over Sudtirol. Lucas Da Cunha scored for Como in the 26th and Alessandro Gabrielloni doubled the lead in the 48th minute. Andrija Novakovich subbed on in the 69th minute of Lecco’s 1-1 home draw with Cittadella. Down a goal from the 26th, Giovanni Crociata scored in the 44th minute.

Kristoffer Lund’s Palermo lost 4-3 at Pisa. Matteo Brunori Sandri scored for Palermo in the 32nd and Lund doubled the lead in the 42nd. Pisa pulled a goal back in the 59th and equalized in the 63rd. Palermo’s Claudio Gomes saw red in the 64th and Sandri converted a penalty in the 76th. Pisa equalized in the 84th and scored again in the 90th minute.

Gianluca Busio and Tanner Tessmann’s Venezia lost 3-2 at home to Reggiana. Busio put Venezia up in the 20th and Joel Pohjanpalo doubled the lead in the 33rd. Reggiana scored a minute into stoppage time, an own-goal leveled the score in the 50th, and Reggiana went ahead for good in the 65th. Busio subbed out in the 71st minute.

Mark McKenzie’s KRC Genk beat Union Saint-Gilloise 1-0 at home in the Belgian Pro League’s Championship round. Tolu Arokodare scored for Genk in the 27th and Union Saint-Golloise saw red five minutes into stoppage time.

Aron Johansson’s Valur lost the Icelandic Super Cup 4-2 on penalties at Vikingur Reykjavik after drawing 1-1 in regulation. An own-goal put Vikingur Reykjavik up in the 1st minute with Birker Mar Saevarsson equalizing for Valur in the 13th. Vikingur played a man down from the 60th minute. Vikingur failed to convert in the opening round of penalties and Valur failed to convert in the second and fourth rounds.

Did Not Play: Daryl Dike (West Brom 2 – Watford 2), Lynden Gooch (Stoke City 1 – Huddersfield Town 1), Reggie Cannon (QPR 1 – Swansea City 1), Owen Otasowie (Club Brugge 1 – Cercle Brugge 1), Sam Rogers (Lillestrom – Kristiansund 3)

WEDNESDAY’S SOCCER TV

Super Lig on beIN Sport: Fenerbahce vs Adana Demirspor at 1:30pm. Premier League on USA: Arsenal vs Luton Town at 2:30pm. DFB Pokal on ESPN Deportes: Bayer Leverkusen vs Fortuna Dusseldorf at 2:45pm. Coppa Italia on CBS: Fiorentina vs Atalanta at 3pm. Coupe de France on FS2: PSG vs Rennes at 3pm. Copa Libertadores on beIN Sport: Nacional vs Libertad at 6pm and Alianza Lima vs Fluminense at 8:30pm. beIN en Espanol has Botafogo vs Junior at 6pm and San Lorienzo vs Palmeiras at 8:30pm. Concacaf Champions Cup on FS1: Inter Miami vs Monterrey at 8pm and Herediano vs Pachuca at 10pm ET.

Photo by Gabriele Masotti – IPA Sport – IPA via ZUMA Press – ISIPhotos.com