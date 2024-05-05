MLS Week 11: Minnesota wins in Atlanta, Houston draws with St Louis

Week 11 of the 2024 MLS season started with Minnesota beating Atlanta 2-1 on the road. Kervin Arriaga put Minnesota up in the 54th and Tani Oluwaseyi doubled the lead in the 60th. Atlanta’s Saba Lobjanidze pulled a goal back in the 82nd minute.

“We don’t prepare for the games away from home any different from the way in which we prepare for at home,” Minnesota coach Eric Ramsey said. “We try and be as thorough as we can. We try and make sure that the players are in as good a physical condition as they can possibly be going into these situations. We try and take each game for what it is and we know that in a lot of cases – this one in particular – when you come away, there’s a certain type of performance required. We have managed to produce those consecutively. That’s huge for us.”

Charlotte shutout Portland 2-0 at home with Nikola Petkovic scoring in the 54th. Enzo Copetti added a goal a minute into stoppage time.

DC United and Philadelphia drew 2-2 at Audi Field. Cristian Dajome put DC up in the 9th and Jacob Murrell doubled the lead in the 33rd. Ale Bedoya pulled a goal back for the Union in the 42nd and Jack McGlynn equalized in the 79th minute.

Inter Miami came back to beat the Red Bulls 6-2 at home after falling behind to a 30th minute Dante Vanzeir goal. Matias Rojas equalized for Miami in the 48th, Lionel Messi scored in the 50th, and Rojas added a second goal in the 62nd. Luis Suarez scored for Miami in the 68th, 75th, and 81st. New York’s Emil Forsberg converted a penalty seven minutes into stoppage time.

FC Cincinnati won 1-0 at Orlando City from a Luciano Acosta goal in the 1st minute. Orlando’s Rodrigo Schlegal saw red in the 23rd and Cincinnati’s Bret Halsey exited in the 78th minute. “Roman (Celentano) was our top performer,” Cincinnati coach Pat Noonan said. “He made two or three really good saves. One I couldn’t tell, but he you know, he made the plays that we needed him to make to walk out of here with three points. So a good first game back for him.”

San Jose beat LAFC 3-1 at home, going ahead from a 5th minute Rodrigues goal. Amahl Pellegrino doubled the Earthquakes’ lead in the 55th and an own-goal made it 3-0 in the 59th. LAFC’s Cristian Olivera scored in the 69th minute.

“Yeah, unfortunately not the best performance from our boys tonight against a team who played as a group really, I think that’s all it took to beat us tonight,” LAFC coach Steve Cherundolo said. “You know, on the road this year, I think this sums it up kind of for us. On the road we seem to find ways to beat ourselves and not so much the teams that are beating us, but we find ways to beat ourselves. And we did it again tonight.”

Toronto beat Dallas 3-1 at home with Federico Bernardeschi scoring in the third minute of first-half stoppage time and the 52nd. Matthew Longstaff made it 3-0 Toronto in the 82nd. Samuel Junqua scored for Dallas in the 87th minute.

Houston drew 0-0 at home with St Louis City. The Dynamo finished with seven shots on goal to three for St Louis. “We stopped the slide of losing and recorded a shutout,” Houston coach Ben Olsen said. “Getting back to that at home is a good recipe for success. We also had 22 shots, twelve of which were inside the box, so that is also a good recipe to win games. The goal is a little bit small for us right now, but there was some good goalkeeping, and we were a little bit unlucky at times.”

Nashville beat Montreal 4-2 at home, with Sam Surridge scoring in the 11th and Walker Zimmerman doubling the lead in the 20th. Surridge made it 3-0 in the 47th. Nashville gave up an own-goal in the 64th. Surridge scored again for Nashville in the 81st minute

New England won 1-0 at Chicago with Tomas Chancalay scoring in the 62nd minute. “Yeah, great win,” New England coach Caleb Porter said. “To come on the road, any win on the road in this league is a great win, especially considering, obviously, the way our results have been going for us. I thought we grew into the game. The end of the first-half, 20 to 25 minutes, we started to take the game over, get control with the ball, which was key. It gave us confidence, made them defend, and then I thought we continued to play our game in the second-half.”

Real Salt Lake shutout Sporting Kansas City 1-0 at home. Cristian Arango scored the RSL goal in the 81st minute.

Vancouver and Austin drew 0-0 at BC Place. The Whitecaps put six shots on goal to Austin’s one.

Weel 11 continues on Sunday with NYCFC hosting Colorado and the Galaxy at Seattle.

