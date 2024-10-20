USMNT Abroad: Gladbach beats Heidenheim, win for Leeds United

The roundup of USMNT players abroad starts in the Bundesliga, where Joe Scally’s Gladbach beat Lenny Maloney’s Heidenheim 3-2 at home. Scally subbed out in the 90th. Leo Scienza opened the scoring for Heidenheim in the 12th. Gladbach’s Ko Itakura equalized in the 22nd and Tim Kleindienst put them up in the 62nd. Kleindienst converted a penalty in the 75th. Heidenheim’s Marvin Pieringer converted a penalty in the 80th minute.

Jordan Pefok’s Union Berlin won 2-0 at Holstein Kiel. Pefok subbed on in the 75th and out in the 88th. Aljoscha Kemlein scored for Union Berlin in the 18th and Tom Rothe doubled the lead in the 89th minute. Julian Green’s Furth lost 4-0 at home to Nurnberg in the 2.Bundesliga. Nurnberg scored in the 13th, 18th, 33rd, and 88th minutes.

Terrence Boyd subbed out in the 76th for SV Waldhof’s 3-0 home win over Erzgebirge Aue in the 3.Liga. Boyd opened the scoring in the 32nd, Kelvin Arase doubled the lead in the 77th, and Kennedy Okpala finished off the goals three minutes into stoppage time.

Antonee Robinson’s Fulham lost 3-1 at home to Aston Villa in the Premier League. Raul Jimenez put Fulham up in the 5th, but Aston Villa equalized in the 9th. Villa took the lead in the 59th. Fulham’s Joachim Andersen saw red in the 64th. An own-goal doubled the Aston Villa lead in the 69th. Aston Villa saw red three minutes into stoppage time.

Duane Holmes subbed on in the 68th for Preston North End’s 1-0 home win over Haji Wright’s Coventry City. Wright subbed on in the 64th. Emil Riis Jakobsen scored for Preston in the 72nd minute. Josh Sargent’s Norwich City drew 1-1 at Stoke City. Ante Crnac put Norwich up in the 45th and Million Manhoef equalized six minutes into stoppage time.

Brenden Aaronson subbed out in the 68th for Leeds United’s 2-0 home win over Sheffield United in the Championship. Pascal Struijk scored for Leeds in the 69th and Mateo Joseph doubled the lead in the 90th minute. Aidan Morris subbed out in the 74th for Middlesbrough’s 2-0 home loss to Bristol City to goals in the 27th and two minutes into stoppage time.

Gabriel Slonina was in goal for Barnsley’s 2-1 win at Blackpool in League One. Davis Keillor-Dunn put Barnsley up in the 27th with Blackpool equalizing in the 68th. Marc Roberts put Barnsley up for good two minutes into stoppage time.

Auston Trusty’s Celtic drew 2-2 at home with Aberdeen. Celtic’s Reo Hatate scored in the 24th and Kyogo Furuhashi made it 2-0 in the 27th. Aberdeen scored in the 50th and equalized in the 60th minute.

Tim Weah subbed on in the 54th for Juventus’s 1-0 home win over Lazio in Serie A. Lazio saw red in the 24th and gave up an own-goal in the 85th minute. Christian Pulisic and Yunus Musah’s AC Milan won 1-0 at Udinese. Musah subbed on at halftime. Samuel Chukwueze scored for AC Milan in the 13th and Tijani Reijnders saw red in the 29th minute.

Gianluca Busio subbed on at halftime for Venezia’s 1-0 home loss to Atalanta. Venezia fell behind in the 7th and Atalanta scored again in the 47th. Busio saw yellow two minutes into stoppage time. In Serie B, Andrija Novakovich subbed on in the 82nd for Bari’s 1-1 home draw with Catanzaro. Mehdi Dorval put Bari up in the 30th and Catanzaro equalized in the 74th minute.

Kristoffer Lund subbed on in the 84th for Palermo’s 2-2 draw at Modena. Valerio Verre scored for Palermo in the 34th and Roberto Insigne made it 2-0 a minute into first-half stoppage time. Modena scored in the 48th and equalized in the 85th minute. Lund saw yellow in the 89th minute.

Johnny Cardoso’s Real Betis won 2-1 at Osasuna. Vitor Roque scored for Real Betis in the 7th with Osasuna equalizing in the 59th. Real Betis’s Ezequiel Avila returned the lead in the 73rd and Natan saw red five minutes into stoppage time.

Emmanuel Sabbi subbed on in the 65th for Le Havre’s 4-0 home loss to Lyon in Ligue 1. Le Havre fell behind in the 32nd and Lyon added goals in the 57th, 71st, and 87th minutes. Mark McKenzie’s Toulouse drew 1-1 at home with Angers. Trailing from the 5th, Joshua King equalized for Toulouse in the 64th minute.

Marlon Fossey subbed on in the 57th for Standard Liege’s 2-1 home win over Charleroi in the Belgian Pro League. Dennis Eckert scored for Standard in the 40th and Bosko Sutalo doubled the lead five minutes into first-half stoppage time. Charleroi scored five minutes into stoppage time.

Malik Tillman subbed on in the 63rd and Ricardo Pepi followed in the 78th for PSV’s 2-1 win at AZ in the Eredivisie. Playing up a man from the 10th, PSV’s Luuk de Jong scored in the 15th and Noa Ling doubled the lead in the 22nd. AZ scored in the 90th minute. Paxten Aaronson and Taylor Booth’s Utrecht won 1-0 at Groningen. Booth subbed on in the 63rd. Yoann Cathline scored for Utrecht in the 20th. Aaronson saw yellow in the 10th minute.

Konrad De La Fuente subbed on in the 59th for Lausanne’s 2-0 hom win over Winterhur in the Swiss Super League. Alvyn Sanches scored for Lausanne in the 8th and Alban Ajdini added a goal in the 23rd minute.

George Bello’s LASK won 2-1 at WSG Tirol in the Austrian Bundesliga. Trailing from the 16th, LASK’ s Valon Berisha equalized in the 40th and Maximilian Entrup scored in the 87th minute.

Aron Johannsson subbed out in the 82nd for Valur’s 1-1 draw at Fimleikafelag Hafnarfjardar in the Besta deild. Valur took the lead from a Bjarni Mark Antonsson goal a minute into first-half stoppage time. An own-goal leveled the score nine minutes into stoppage time.

In Liga MX, Joe Corona’s Tijuana won 2-1 at Necaxa. Christian Rivera converted a Tijuana penalty in the 28th and Necaxa equalized from the penalty spot in the 34th. Kevin Castaneda returned the Tijuana lead in the 43rd minute. Alex Zendejas subbed out in the 73rd for Club America’s 3-0 home win over Santos Laguna. Playing a man up from the 60th, Henry Martin opened the scoring for Club America in the 77th, Illian Hernandez doubled the lead in the 83rd, and an own-goal finished off the scoring in the 86th minute.

Brandon Vazquez subbed on in the 76th for Monterrey’s 4-2 home win over Tigres. Iker Fimbres put Monterrey up in the 5th, Sergio Canales scored in the 26th, and Lucas Ocampos converted a penalty in the 36th. Tigres pulled a goal back in the 44th and converted a penalty nine minutes into first-half stoppage time. Cade Cowell subbed on in the 64th for Chivas in their 2-0 win at Pachuca. Roberto Alvarado scored in the 20th and Gilberto Sepulveda doubled the lead in the 41st minute.

Alan Sonora subbed out in the 77th for Hurucan’s 1-0 win at Union in Argentina’s Primera Division. Hector Fertoli converted a penalty 11 minutes into stoppage time.

Did Not Play: Gio Reyna (Borussia Dortmund 2 – St Pauli 1), Timmy Chandler (Eintracht 1 – Bayer Leverkusen 2), Kevin Paredes (Wolfsburg 2 – Werder Bremen 4), John Brooks (Hertha BSC 3 – Eintracht Braunschweig 1), Tyler Adams (Bournemouth 2 – Arsenal 0), Ethan Horvath (Cardiff City 5 – Plymouth Argyle 0), Daryl Dike (West Brom 1 – Oxford United 1), Lynden Gooch (Stoke City 1 – Norwich City 1), Matthew Hoppe (Middlesbrough 0 – Bristol City 2), Cameron Carter-Vickers (Celtic 2 – Aberdeen 2), Weston McKennie (Juventus 1 – Lazio 0), Luca De la Torre (Celta Vigo 1 – Real Madrid 2), Folarin Balogun (Monaco 0 – Lille 0), Caleb Wiley (Strasbourg 2 – PSG 4), Tanner Tessmann (Lyon 4 – Le Havre 0), Bryan Reynolds (Westerlo 1 – Club Brugge 2), Sergino Dest and Richy Ledezma (PSV 2 – AZ 1), Sebastian Soto (Klagenfurt 0 – Austria Vienna 1), Erik Palmer-Brown (Panathinaikos 1 – OFI 0), Jonathan Gomez (PAOK 1 – AEK 1), Kenny Saief (Maccabi Haifa 0 – Maccabi Tel-Avivi 2), Ventura Alvarado (Mazatlan 0 – Atlas 0)

TUESDAY’S SOCCER TV

UEFA Champions League on UniMas: AC Milan vs Club Brugge at 12:45pm and Real Madrid vs Borussia Dortmund at 3pm. CBS Sports has Aston Villa vs Bologna at 3pm. U-17 Women’s World Cup on FS2: USA vs Korea Republic at 4pm and Nigeria vs Dominican Republic at 7pm. On Fox Soccer Plus: Colombia vs Spain at 4pm and Ecuador vs New Zealand at 7pm. Copa Libertadores on beIN Sport: Atletico Mineiro vs River Plate at 8:30pm. Liga MX on TUDN: Santos Laguna vs Pachuca at 9pm and Mazatlan vs Tigres at 11pm. Telemundo has Chivas vs Necaxa at 9pm. Peru’s Primera Division on Fox Deportes: Alianza Lima vs Sport Huancayo at 9:15pm ET.

Photo by Imago via ZUMA Press – ISIPhotos.com