Goals for McKennie and Weah in Juventus draw

Wednesday’s USMNT abroad roundup starts in Serie A, where Weston McKennie and Tim Weah’s Juventus drew 2-2 at home with Parma. Weah subbed out in the 59th with McKennie following in the 71st. Trailing from the 3rd, McKennie equalized for Juventus in the 31st. Parma went ahead again in the 38th with Weah equalizing in the 49th minute.

Gianluca Busio subbed out in the 74th for Venezia’s 3-2 home win over Udinese. Trailing from goals in the 19th and 25th, Venezia’s Joel Pohjanpalo converted a penalty in the 41st. Udinese went a man down in the 53rd. Hans Caviglia equalized for Venezia in the 56th and Pohjanpalo converted another penalty in the 86th minute.

In Serie B, Kristoffer Lund subbed out at halftime for Palermo’s 0-0 draw at Mantova.

Auston Trusty and Cameron Carter-Vickers’ Celtic beat Dundee 2-0 at home in the Premiership. Carter-Vickers subbed out in the 76th. Alistair Johnston scored for Celtic in the 60th and Arne Engels converted a penalty in the 67th minute.

Matt Turner’s Crystal Palace won 2-1 at Aston Villa in the League Cup. Everechi Eze put Crystal Palace up in the 8th with Aston Villa equalizing in the 23rd. Daichi Kamada put Crystal Palace up for good in the 64th minute. Chris Richards wasn’t in the squad for Palace. Duane Holmes’s Preston North End lost 3-0 at home to Arsenal to goals in the 24th, 33rd, and 57th minutes.

Joe Scally subbed out in the 85th for Gladbach’s 2-1 loss at Eintracht in the DFB Pokal. Eintracht played a man down from the 15th when Arthur Theate saw red. Hugo Ekitike scored for Eintracht two minutes into stoppage time with Gladbach’s Ko Itakura equalizing in the 47th. Omar Marmoush returned Eintracht’s lead in the 70th minute.

Lenny Maloney subbed out in the 75th for Heidenheim’s 2-1 loss at Hertha BSC. Trailing 2-0 from goals in the 16th and 74th, Heidenheim’s Stefan Schimmer scored in the 89th minute. Jordan Pefok’s Union Berlin lost 2-0 at Arminia Bielefeld to goals in the 12th and 71st minutes.

Did Not Play: Luca de la Torre (Celta Vigo 5 – UD San Pedro 1, Copa del Rey), Timmy Chandler (Eintracht 2 – Gladbach 1)

THURSDAY’S SOCCER TV

Pro League on Fox Soccer Plus: Al Ittihad vs Al Ahli at 2pm. Serie A on Fox Deportes: AS Roma vs Torino at 3:45pm. Women’s U-17 World Cup on FS2: Spain vs England at 7pm. Copa Sudamericana on beIN Sport: Racing Club vs Coronthians at 8:30pm. Central American Cup on Fox Soccer Plus: Herediano vs Real Esteli at 9pm ET.

FRIDAY’S SOCCER TV

Ligue 1 on beIN Sport: Monaco vs Angers at 2pm and Lille vs Lyon at 4pm. Pro League on Fox Soccer Plus: Al Nassr vs Al Hilal at 2pm. Championship on CBS Sports: Luton Town vs West Bromwich Albion at 4pm. Primeira Liga on GolTV: Sporting vs Estrela at 4:15pm. La Liga on ESPN Deportes: Bayer Leverkusen vs Stuttgart at 3:30pm. Uruguay’s Primera Division on GolTV: Deportivo Maldonado vs Rampla Juniors at 6pm. Liga MX on TUDN: Queretaro vs Juarez at 9pm and Tijuana vs Tigres at 11pm ET.

Photo by Matthieu Mirville – ZUMA Press Wire – ISIPhotos.com