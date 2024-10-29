Loss for AC Milan, Lausanne wins in Swiss Super League

Tuesday’s roundup of USMNT players abroad starts in Serie A, where Yunus Musah and Christian Pulisic’s AC Milan lost 2-0 at home to Napoli. Pulisic subbed on in the 62nd. Napoli scored in the 5th and 43rd minutes.

In the DFB Pokal, Julian Green’s Furth lost 1-0 at Jahn Regensburg to a 59th minute goal. Jahn Regensburg played a man down from the 63rd minute.

Konrad De La Fuente subbed out in the 72nd for Lausanne’s 3-0 win at Yverdon in the Swiss Super League. Antoine Bernede put Lausanne up in the 51st, Fousseni Diabete doubled the lead in the 57th, and Mamadou Kaly Sene finished off the scoring in the 66th minute.

Did Not Play: Lynden Gooch (Stoke City 2 – Southampton 3, League Cup), Gabriel Slonina (Barnsley 1 – Doncaster Rovers 3, EFL Trophy), Kevin Paredes (Wolfsburg 1 – Borussia Dortmund 0), Gio Reyna (Borussia Dortmund 0 – Wolfsburg 1),

WEDNESDAY’S SOCCER TV

Serie A on Fox Deportes: Juventus vs Parma at 3:45pm. League Cup on CBS Sports: Manchester United vs Leicester City at 3:45pm. DFB Pokal on ESPN Deportes: Mainz vs Bayern Munich at 3:45pm.

Copa Sudamericana on beIN Sport: Lanus vs Cruzeiro at 6pm. U-17 Women’s World Cup semifinals on FS2 at 7pm. The USWNT vs Argentina friendly is on TNT at 7pm. Central American Cup on Fox Soccer Plus: Aguila vs Motagua at 7pm. Copa Libertadores on beIN Sport: Penarol vs Botafogo at 8:30pm ET.

THURSDAY’S SOCCER TV

Pro League on Fox Soccer Plus: Al Ittihad vs Al Ahli at 2pm. Serie A on Fox Deportes: AS Roma vs Torino at 3:45pm. Women’s U-17 World Cup on FS2: Spain vs England at 7pm. Copa Sudamericana on beIN Sport: Racing Club vs Coronthians at 8:30pm. Central American Cup on Fox Soccer Plus: Herediano vs Real Esteli at 9pm ET.

FRIDAY’S SOCCER TV

Ligue 1 on beIN Sport: Monaco vs Angers at 2pm and Lille vs Lyon at 4pm. Pro League on Fox Soccer Plus: Al Nassr vs Al Hilal at 2pm. Championship on CBS Sports: Luton Town vs West Bromwich Albion at 4pm. Primeira Liga on GolTV: Sporting vs Estrela at 4:15pm. La Liga on ESPN Deportes: Bayer Leverkusen vs Stuttgart at 3:30pm. Uruguay’s Primera Division on GolTV: Deportivo Maldonado vs Rampla Juniors at 6pm. Liga MX on TUDN: Queretaro vs Juarez at 9pm and Tijuana vs Tigres at 11pm ET.

