Win for Borussia Dortmund, draw for PSV

The Champions League resumed on Tuesday, with Christian Pulisic subbing out in the 79th minute for AC Milan’s 1-0 loss at Bayer Leverkusen. AC Milan fell behind in the 51st minute. Yunus Musah was on the bench for AC Milan.

Auston Trusty’s Celtic lost 7-1 at Borussia Dortmund, falling behind to an Emre Can penalty in the 7th. Daizen Maeda equalized for Celtic in the 9th, but Dortmund retook the lead from a Karim Adeyemi goal in the 11th. Adeyemi scored again in the 29th and Serhou Guirassy converted a penalty in he 40th. Adeyemi scored again in the 42nd and Guirassy added a goal in the 6th. Felix Nmecha finished off the Borussia Dortmund scoring in the 79th minute. Gio Reyna wasn’t in the squad for Dortmund and Cameron Carter-Vickers wasn’t in the squad for Celtic.

Malik Tillman, Ricky Ledezma, and Ricardo Pepi’s PSV drew 1-1 at home with Sporting. Ledezma subbed on in the 79th and Pepi subbed on three minutes into stoppage time. PSV took the lead from a Jerdy Schouten goal in the 15th with Sporting equalizing in the 83rd. Tillman saw yellow in the 64th minute. Sergino Dest is injured for PSV.

Moving to England’s Championship, Haji Wright’s Coventry City shutout Blackburn 3-0 at home. Jack Bidwell put Coventry up in the 11th, Wright doubled the lead in the 48th, and Brandon Thomas-Asante scored in the 83rd minute. Josh Sargent’s Norwich City drew 1-1 at home with Brenden Aaronson’s Leeds United. Sargent converted a penalty in the 15th and Largie Ramazani equalized for Leeds in the 60th. Sargent saw yellow in the 30th minute.

Aidan Morris’s Middlesbrough won 1-0 at West Brom on a Hayden Hackney goal in the 73rd minute. Matthew Hoppe wasn’t in the squad for Boro and Daryl Dike is injured for West Brom. In League One, Gabriel Slonina was in goal for Barnsley’s 2-2 home draw with Wycombe Wanderers. Falling behind in the 57th, Stephen Humphrys equalized for Barnsley in the 58th. Wycombe retook the lead in the 85th, but Marc Roberts equalized for Barnsley in the 89th minute.

WEDNESDAY’S SOCCER TV

UEFA Champions League on UniMas: Girona vs Feyenoord at 12:45pm and Lille vs Real Madrid at 3pm. CBS Sports has Benfica vs Atletico Madrid at 3pm. El Salvador’s Primera Division on beIN en Espanol: Firpo bs Municipal Limeno at 5pm. MLS on FS1: Columbus vs Inter Miami at 7:30pm ET.

THURSDAY’S SOCCER TV

Europa League on TUDN: Ferencvaros vs Spurs at 12:45pm. CBS Sports has Lazio vs Nice at 12:45pm and Rangers vs Lyon at 3pm. Porto vs Manchester United is on UniMas at 3pm. Pro League on Fox Soccer Plus: Al Akhdoud vs Al Ittihad at 2pm ET.

Photo by Ulrik Pedersen – CSM via ZUMA Press – ISIPhotos.com