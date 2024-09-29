Goals for Pulisic, Balogun, Pepi, and Paxten Aaronson

The roundup of USMNT players abroad starts in Serie A, where Christian Pulisic and Yunus Musah’s AC Milan shutout Lecce 3-0 at home. Pulisic subbed out in the 63rd and Musah subbed on in the 63rd. Alvaro Morata put AC Milan up in the 38th, Theo Hernandez doubled the lead in the 41st, and Pulisic finished off the goals in the 43rd. AC Milan’s Davide Bartesaghi saw red in the 80th minute.

Weston McKennie subbed out in the 62nd for Juventus’ 3-0 win at Genoa. McKennie subbed out in the 62nd. Dusan Vlahovic converted a penalty in the 48th and scored again in the 55th. Francisco Conceicao finished off the Juve scoring in the 89th minute. Gianluca Busio’s Venezia lost 2-1 at Roma. Joel Pohjanpalo scored for Venezia in the 44th. Roma equalized in the 74th and took the lead in the 83rd minute.

Andrija Novakovich subbed on five minutes into stoppage time for Bari’s 1-1 home draw with Cosenza in Serie B. Raffaele Pucino gave Bari the lead in the 39th. Bari’s Nunzio Lella saw red in the 53rd. Consenza equalized from the penalty spot in the 87th minute.

Folarin Balogun’s Monaco beat Montpellier 2-1 at home in Ligue 1. Traling from the 16th, Balogun equalized for Monaco in the 32nd. Up a man three minutes into stoppage time, Lamine Camara scored for Monaco in the eighth minute of stoppage time. Emmanuel Sabbi subbed on in the 59th for Le Havre’s 3-0 home loss to Lille. Lille scored in the 23rd, 35th, and 79th minutes.

Mark McKenzie’s Toulouse lost 2-1 at home to Tanner Tessmann’s Lyon. Tessman subbed out in the 67th. Yann Gboho scored for Toulouse in the 14th with an own-goal leveling the score in the 28th. Malick Fofana put Lyon up for good five minutes into stoppage time.

Ricardo Pepi and Malik Tillman’s PSV won 2-0 at Willem II in the Eredivisie. Tillman subbed out at halftime. Pepi scored PSV’s goals in the 49th and 64th minutes. Taylor Booth and Paxten Aaronson’s Utrecht beat AZ 2-1 away after falling behind in the 24th. Yoann Cathline equalized for Utrecht in the 32nd and Aaronson scored in the 55th.

Joe Scally’s Gladbach beat Jordan Pefok’s Union Berlin 1-0 at home in the Bundesliga. Pefok subbed out in the 79th. Tomas Cvancara scored Gladbach’s goal six minutes into stoppage time. Scally saw yellow in the 69th minute. Lenny Maloney subbed on in the 89th for Heidenheim’s 2-0 win at Mainz. Marvin Pieringer put Heidenheim up in the 15th. Playing a man up from the 29th, Jan Schoppner doubled the lead in the 86th. Heidenheim’s Niklas Dorsch saw red in the 80th minute.

Julian Green’s Furth lost 2-1 at home to Fortuna Dusseldorf. Trailing from the 43rd, Dennis Srbeny equalized for Furth in the 45th. Fortuna Dusseldorf converted a penalty a minute into stoppage time. In the 3. Liga, Terrence Boyd subbed out in the 78th for SV Waldhof’s 1-0 home win over Essen. Boyd scored in the 69th minute.

Antonee Robinson’s Fulham won 1-0 at Nottingham Forest in the Premier League. Raul Jimenez converted a penalty in the 51st minute. Aidan Morris’s Middlesbrough shutout Stoke City 2-0 at home in the Championship. Ben Doak put Boro up in the 34th and Hayden Hackney doubled the lead in the 73rd minute.

Duane Holmes’s Preston North End lost 3-1 at Millwall. Trailing 3-0 to goals in the 24th, 38th, and 47th, Jordan Storey scored for Preston in the 87th. Millwall saw red in the 89th. Holmes saw yellow in the 42nd minute. Josh Sargent’s Norwich City won 3-2 at Derby County. Borja Sainz put Norwich up three minutes into stoppage time. Derby equalized in the 60th, but Sainz scored in the 65th and 87th minutes. Derby scored again a minute into stoppage time.

Brenden Aaronson’s Leeds United shutout Haji Wright’s Coventry City 3-0 at home. Wright subbed on in the 61st. Wilfried Gnonto put Leeds up in the 16th, Jayden Bogle scored in the 49th, and Joel Piroe finished off the goals in the 79th minute. Gabriel Slonina’s Barnsley drew 1-1 at home with Stockport County in League One. Adam Phillips converted a Barnsley penalty in the 4th and Stockport equalized a minute into stoppage time.

Auston Trusty’s Celtic won 6-0 at St Johnstone in the Scottish Premiership, going ahead from a Kyogo Furuhashi goal in the 35th. PAulo Bernardo doubled the lead in the 43rd, Furuhashi scored again in the 45th, and Callum McGregor made it 4-0 in the 54th. Daizen Maeda extended the lead in the 72nd and Adam Idah finished off the scoring in the 83rd minute.

Johnny Cardoso subbed on in the 79th for Real Betis’s 1-0 home win over Espanyol. Giovani Lo Celso scored in the 85th minute.

Bryan Reynolds’s Westerlo won 2- at Marlon Fossey’s Standard Liege in Belgium’s Pro League. Fossey subbed out in the 86th. Matika Frigan scored for Westerlo in the 6th with Standard’s Andi Zeqiri converting a penalty in the 63rd. Frigan scored again in the 64th minute.

Konrad De La Fuente subbed on in the 62nd for Lausanne’s 1-0 loss at Servette in the Swiss Super League. Servette scored in the 32nd minute.

George Bello’s LASK drew 1-1 at Rapid Vienna in the Austrian Bundesliga. Trailing from the 27th, Robert Zulj equalized for LASK in the 46th minute.

Sam Rogers subbed out in the 21st for Aalesund’s 1-0 home loss to Mjondalen in Norway’s First Division. Mjondalen scored three minutes into stoppage time. Aron Johannsson subbed out in the 67th for Valur’s 3-2 home loss to Vikingur Reykjavik in Iceland’s topflight. Down a goal from the 23rd, Patrick Pedersen equalized for Valur in the 43rd and Birkir Mar Saevarsson scored in the 51st. Vikingur Reykjavik equalized in the 69th and scored again three minutes into stoppage time.

Kenny Saief subbed on in the 64th for Maccabi Haifa’s 4-0 win at Hapoel Ironi Kiryat Shmona in the Israeli Premier League. An own-goal put Maccabi Haifa up in the 13th, Dean David scored in the 66th, and Oleksandr Syrota made it 3-0 in the 72nd. David scored again in the 75th minute.

Brandon Vazquez subbed out in the 65th for Monterrey’s 1-1 draw at Chivas in Liga MX. Ricardo Marin scored for Chivas in the 28th and Jesus Corona equalized for Monterrey in the 88th minute. Alex Zendejas subbed on in the 67th for Club America in their 1-0 home loss to UNAM Pumas to a 19th minute goal. Club America finished a man down with a red card to Richard Sanchez five minutes into stoppage time.

Alan Sonora subbed on in the 72nd for Hurucan’s 1-1 draw at Godoy Cruz in Argentina’s Primera Division. With Hurucan leading from a 7th minute own-goal, Godoy Cruz equalized in the 68th.

Did Not Play: Tim Weah (Juventus 3 – Genoa 0), Caleb Wiley (Strasbourg 1 – Marseille 0), Sergino Dest and Richy Ledezma (PSV 2 – Willem II 0), Gio Reyna (Borussia Dortmund 4 – VfL Bochum 2), Kevin Paredes (Wolfsburg 2 – Stuttgart 2), Timmy Chandler (Eintracht 4 – Holstein Kiel 2), John Brooks (Hertha BSC 1 – SV Elversberg 4), Chris Richards and Matt Turner (Crystal Palace 1 – Everton 2), Ethan Horvath (Cardiff City 1 – Hull City 4), Daryl Dike (West Brom 2 – Sheffield Wednesday 3), Lynden Gooch (Stoke City 0 – Middlesbrough 2), Matthew Hoppe (Middlesbrough 2 – Stoke City 0), Cameron Carter-Vickers (Celtic 6 – St Johnstone 0), Luca de la Torre (Celta Vigo 1 – Girona 1), Sebastian Soto (Klagenfurt 1 – Grazer 0), Erik Palmer-Brown (Panathinaikos 0 – AEK Athens 2), Jonathan Gomez (PAOK 0 -Aris 1), Cade Cowell (Chivas 1 – Monterrey 1), Ventura Alvarado (Mazatlan 0 – Tijuana 1), Joe Corona (Tijuana 1 – Mazatlan 0)