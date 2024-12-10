Draw for Celtic, goal for Aaronson

The USMNT abroad roundup starts in the Champions League, where Cameron Carter-Vickers and Auston Trusty’s Celtic drew 0-0 at Dinamo Zagreb. Celtic finished with one shot on goal to two for Dinamo Zagreb. Malik Tillman, Richy Ledezma, and Ricardo Pepi’s PSV lost 1-0 at Brest. Ledezma subbed on at halftime and Pepi followed in the 73rd. Brest scored in the 43rd. Tillman saw yellow in the 64th minute.

Moving to the Championship, Lynden Gooch subbed on in the 89th for Stoke City’s 2-1 loss at Luton Town. Thomas Cannon put Stoke up in the 6th. Luton equalized in the 24th and scored again in the 90th minute. Brenden Aaronson’s Leeds United beat Middlesbrough 3-1 at home. Wilfried Gnoto scored for Leeds in the 14th with an own-goal leveling the score in the 54th. Daniel James put Leeds back in front in the 74th and Aaronson added a goal two minutes into stoppage time.

Did Not Play: Sergino Dest (PSG 0 – Brest 1), Josh Sargent (Norwich City 0 – Portsmouth 0), Matthew Hoppe and Aidan Morris (Middlesbrough 1 – Leeds United 3)

WEDNESDAY’S SOCCER TV

Intercontinental Cup on beIN Sport: Botafogo vs Pachuca at 12pm. UEFA Champions League on UniMas: Atletico Madrid vs Slovan Bratislava at 12:45pm and Borussia Dortmund vs Barcelona at 3pm. CBS Sports has AC Milan vs Crvena Zvezda at 3pm ET.

THURSDAY’S SOCCER TV

Europa League on CBS Sports: AS Roma vs Braga at 12:45pm and Ajax vs Lazio at 3pm. TUDN has Viktoria Plzen vs Manchester United at 12:45pm. Liga MX on Univision: Club America vs Monterrey at 8:30pm ET.

FRIDAY’S SOCCER TV

Ligue 1 on beIN Sport: Toulouse vs St Etienne at 2:45pm. La Liga on ESPN Deportes: Real Valladolid vs Valencia at 3pm ET.

