On Tuesday, Chris Richards subbed on in the 81st for Crystal Palace’s 1-0 win at Ipswich Town in the Premier League. Jean-Philippe Mateta scored Palace’s goal in the 59th minute.

Luca de la Torre subbed on in the 63rd for Celta Vigo’s 7-0 win at Salamanca UDS in the second round of the Copa del Rey. Williot Swedberg opened the scoring for Celta Vigo in the 5th, Hugo Sotelo converted a penalty in the 36th, and Pablo Duran made it 3-0 in the 43rd. Tadeo Allende extended the lead in the 65th, Carlos Dominguez made it 5-0 in the 69th, and Fernando Lopez added goals in the 78th and 89th minutes.

Christian Pulisic and Yunus Musah’s AC Milan beat Sassuolo 6-1 at home in the Coppa Italia round of 16. Pulisic and Musah subbed on at halftime. Samuel Chukwueze put AC Milan up in the 12th, Tijjani Reijnders made it 2-0 in the 17th, and Rafael Leao scored in the 23rd. Davide Calabria added a goal for AC Milan in the 56th. Sassulo pulled a goal back in the 59th, but AC Milan’s Tammy Abraham scored their sixth goal in the 61sdt minute.

Did Not Play: Matt Turner (Crystal Palace 1 – Ipswich Town 0), Gabriel Slonina (Barnsley 0 – Wrexham 1)

WEDNESDAY’S SOCCER TV

Premiership on CBS Sports: Aberdeen vs Celtic at 3pm. La Liga on ESPN Deportes: Athletic vs Real Madrid at 3pm. Premier League on USA: Aston Villa vs Brentford at 3:15pm. Central American Cup on Fox Soccer Plus: Alajuelense vs Real Esteli at 8pm ET.

THURSDAY’S SOCCER TV

Premier League on USA: Bournemouth vs Spurs at 3:15pm. Primeira Liga on GolTV: Moreirense vs Sporting at 3:15pm ET.

FRIDAY’S SOCCER TV

Pro League on Fox Soccer Plus: Al Ittihad vs Al Nassr at 12pm. Ligue 1 on beIN Sport: Lille vs Brest at 1pm and Auxerre vs PSG at 3pm. Serie A on Fox Deportes: Atalanta vs AC Milan at 2:45pm. La Liga on ESPN Deportes: Celta Vigo vs Mallorca at 3pm. Primeira Liga on GolTV: Braga vs Estoril at 3:45pm ET.

