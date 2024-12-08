USMNT Players Abroad: Three USMNT players score in PSV win, Fulham draws with Arsenal

The roundup of USMNT players abroad starts in the Eredivisie, where Malik Tillman, Richy Ledezma, and Ricardo Pepi’s PSV beat Twente 6-1 at home. Trailing from the 10th, Noa Lang equalized for PSV in the 20th and Tillman scored in the 34th. Ismael Saibari added a PSV goal two minutes into first-half stoppage time. Saibari scored again in the 54th with Pepi assisting. Ledezma scored for PSV in the 63rd and Pepi finished off the goals in the 85th minute.

Paxten Aaronson’s Utrecht won 3-1 at Almere City. Mike van der Hoorn put Utrecht up in the 35th and Zidane Iqbak doubled the lead in the 41st. Almere pulled a goal back in the 86th. Noah Ohio finished off the Utrecht goals four minutes into stoppage time.

Antonee Robinson’s Fulham drew 1-1 at home with Arsenal in the Premier League. Raul Jimenez scored for Fulham in the 11th and Arsenal equalized in the 52nd. Robinson saw yellow in the 85th minute.

Duane Holmes subbed on in the 77th for Preston North End’s 1-1 draw at Sheffield Wednesday in the Championship. Emil Riis Jakobsen put Preston up in the 14th with Sheffield Wednesday equalizing in the 76th minute. Brenden Aaronson subbed out in the 68th for Leeds United’s 2-0 home win over Derby County. Joe Rodon opened the scoring for Leeds in the 39th and Maximilian Wober added a goal in the 44th.

Jordan Pefok subbed on in the 70th for Union Berlin’s 3-2 loss at Stuttgart. Danilho Doekhi put Union Berlin up in the 37th and Robert Skov doubled the lead in the 48th. Stuttgart pulled a goal back in the 51st, equalized in the 59th, and scored again in the 69th minute. Joe Scally’s Gladbach drew 1-1 at home with Gio Reyna’s Borussia Dortmund. Reyna subbed on in the 78th. Gladbach’s Kevin Stoger converted a penalty in the 71st and Jamie Gittens equalized for Dortmund in the 65th. Tomas Cvancara saw red for Gladbach five minutes into stoppage time.

Lenny Maloney’s Heidenheim lost 4-2 at Bayern Munich. Trailing from the 18th, Mathias Honsak equalized for Heidenheim in the 50th. Bayern retook the lead in the 56th and scored again in the 84th. Niklas Dorsch scored for Heidenheim in the 85th. Bayern added a fourth goal a minute into stoppage time.

Julian Green’s Furth beat Hertha BSC 2-1 at home in the 2.Bundesliga. Down a goal from the 5th, Noel Futkeu equalized for Furth in the 38th and scored again in the 55th. Furth’s Maximilian Dietz saw red in the 77th minute. In the 3. Liga, Terrence Boyd’s SV Waldhof lost 1-0 at home to Energie Cottbus to a 10th minute goal.

Auston Trusty’s Celtic beat Hibernian 3-0 at home in the Premiership. Arne Engels put Celtic up in the 6th, an own-goal doubled the lead in the 54th, and Kyogo Furuhashi finished off the scoring in the 84th minute.

Christian Pulisic subbed out in the 38th and Yunus Musah followed in the 90th for AC Milan’s 2-1 loss at Atalanta in Serie A. Down a goal from the 12th, AC Milan’s Alvaro Morata equalized in the 22nd. Atalanta scored again in the 87th minute. Tim Weah subbed out in the 79th for Juventus in their 2-2 home draw with Bologna. Trailing 2-0 from goals in the 30th and 52nd, Juventus pulled a goal back through Teun Koopmeiners in the 62nd and Samuel Mbangula equalized two minutes into stoppage time.

Gianluca Busio subbed out in the 84th for Venezia’s 2-2 home draw with Como. Hans Nicolussi Caviglia scored for Venezia in the 16th. An own-goal leveled the score in the 49th and Como went ahead in the 56th. Gaetano Oristiano equalized for Venezia in the 69th minute. Andrija Novakovich subbed out in the 76th for Bari’s 1-0 home win over Cesena in Serie B. Mehdi Dorval scored Bari’s goal in the 33rd.

Luca De la Torre subbed on in the 86th for Celta Vigo’s 2-0 home win over Mallorca in La Liga. Hugo Alvarez scored for Celta Vigo in the 32nd. Mallorca saw red in the 78th. Iago Aspas added a Celta Vigo goal in the 82nd.

Mark McKenzie’s Toulouse lost 2-0 at Monaco in Ligue 1. Monaco scored in the 50th and 82nd minutes. Tanner Tessmann subbed on in the 82nd for Lyon’s 3-0 win at Angers. Nicolas Tagliafico put Lyon up in the 26th, Rayan Cherki doubled the lead in the 55th, and Georges Mikautadze finished off the goals in the 88th minute.

Bryan Reynolds’s Westerlo lost 1-0 at Dender in Belgium’s Pro League. Dender scored in the 39th minute. Marlon Fossey’s Standard Liege drew 1-1 at home with Oud-Heverlee Leuven. Andi Zeqiri put Standard up in the 45th and Oud-Heverlee Leuven equalized four minutes into stoppage time.

Konrad De La Fuente subbed out in the 62nd for Lausanne’s 3-0 home win over FC Zurich in the Swiss Super League. Kobi Koindredi put Laussane up in the 15th and Alban Ajdini added goals in the 64th and 73rd minutes.

George Bello’s LASK lost 2-1 at Wolfsberg in the Austrian Bundesliga. Maximilian Entrup scored for LASK in the 43rd. An own-goal leveled the score in the 48th and Wolfsberg went ahead in the 50th minute.

Kenny Saief’s Maccabi Haifa won 3-1 at Ashdod in the Israeli Premier League. Dean David put Maccabi Haifa up in the 9th, Dia Saba doubled the lead in the 41st, and Iyad Khalaili scored in the 53rd. Ashdod pulled a goal back in the 68th minute.

Brandon Vazquez subbed on in the 82nd for Monterrey’s 5-1 home win over San Luis, advancing 6-3 on aggregate in the Liga MX playoff semifinals. Oliver Torres put Monterrey up on the night in the 47th with German Berterame adding a goal in the 52nd. San Luis converted a penalty in the 75th and gave up an own-goal in the 82nd. Vazquez scored Monterrey’s fourth goal a minute into stoppage time.

Alex Zendejas’s Club America beat Cruz Azul 4-3 on the night and advanced by the same score on aggregate in the other Liga MX semifinal. Zendejas opened the scoring in the 15th and Richard Sanchez doubled the lead in the 49th. Cruz Azul pulled a goal back in the 68th. Ramon Juarez made it 3-1 Club America in the 72nd. Cruz Azul scored in the 80th and 86th. Rodrigo Aguirre converted a Club America penalty four minutes into stoppage time. Aguirre saw red eight minutes into stoppage time.

Did Not Play: Chris Richards and Matt Turner (Crystal Palace 2 – Manchester City 2), Tyler Adams (Bournemouth 2 – Ipswich 1), Daryl Dike (West Brom 2 – Sheffield United 2), Lynden Gooch (Stoke City 1 – Sunderland 2), Josh Sargent (Norwich City 0 – QPR 3), Haji Wright (Coventry City 1 – Millwall 0), Matthew Hoppe and Aidan Morris (Middlesbrough 1 – Burnley 1), Gabriel Slonina (Barnsley 1 – Birmingham City 2), Kevin Paredes (Wolfsburg 4 – Mainz 3), Timmy Chandler (Eintracht 2 – Augsburg 2), John Brooks (Hertha BSC 1 – Furth 2), Cameron Carter-Vickers (Celtic 3 – Hibernian 0), Weston McKennie (Juventus 2 – Bologna 2), Kristoffer Lund (Palermo 0 – Carrarese 1), Johnny Cardoso (Real Betis 2 – Barcelona 2), Emmanuel Sabbi (Le Havre 1 – Nice 2), Folarin Balogun (Monaco 2 – Toulouse 0), Caleb Wiley (Strasbourg 0 – Reims 0), Sergino Dest (PSV 6 – Twente 1), Taylor Booth (Utecht 3 – Almere 1), Erik Palmer-Brown (Panathinaikos 1 – Asteras Tripolis 0), Jonathan Gomez (PAOK 4 – Panserraikos 1)

Photo by John Patrick Fletcher – APS via ZUMA Press Wire – ISIPhotos.com