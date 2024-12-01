USMNT Players Abroad: Reyna’s Borussia Dortmund draws with Bayern Munich

The USMNT players abroad roundup starts in the Bundesliga, where Gio Reyna subbed on in the 90th for Borussia Dortmund’s 1-1 home draw with Bayern Munich. James Gittens put Dortmund up in the 27th and Bayern equalized in the 85th minute. Lenny Maloney subbed out in the 55th for Heidenheim’s 4-0 home loss to Eintracht. Heidenheim fell behind in the 22nd and Eintracht added goals in the 49th, 58th, and four minutes into stoppage time.

Joe Scally’s Gladbach lost 3-1 at Freiburg. Trailing 2-0 from goals in the 41st and 49th, Tim Kleindienst scored for Gladbach in the 61st. Freiburg extended their lead in the 62nd minute. Julian Green’s Furth drew 1-1 at Ulm in the 2.Bundesliga. Green converted a Furth penalty in the 16th and Ulm equalized from the penalty spot a minute into stoppage time. Terrence Boyd’s SV Waldhof lost 2-0 at VfB Stuttgart II in the 3.Liga.

Antonee Robinson’s Fulham drew 1-1 at Spurs in the Premier League. Trailing from the 54th, Tom Cairney equalized for Fulham in the 67th. Cairney saw red in the 83rd minute.

Tyler Adams’s Bournemouth won 4-2 at Wolverhampton. Justin Kluivert put Bournemouth up from the penalty spot in the 3rd and Wolverhampton equalized in the 5th. Milos Kerkez returned Bournemouth’s lead in the 8th. Kluivert converted another penalty in the 18th. Wolverhampton scored again in the 69th. Kluivert converted a third penalty in the 74th minute.

Duane Holmes subbed on in the 85th for Preston North End’s 1-1 home draw with West Bromwich Albion in the Championship. Down a goal from the 13th, Emil Riis Jakobsen equalized for Preston in the 55th minute. Brenden Aaronson subbed out in the 69th for Leeds United’s 1-0 loss at Blackburn to a 22nd minute penalty.

Cameron Carter-Vickers’s Celtic beat Ross County 5-0 at home in the Premiership. Liam Scales put Celtic up in the 10th, Luke McCowan doubled the lead in the 27th, and Paulo Bernardo scored in the 35th. Callum McGregor made it 4-0 in the 36th and Adam Idah finished off the Celtic goals in the 40th minute.

Tim Weah’s Juventus drew 1-1 at Lecce in Serie A. Andrea Cambiaso put Juve up in the 68th and Lecce equalized three minutes into stoppage time. Christian Pulisic and Yunus Musah’s AC Milan beat Empoli 3-0 at home. Musah subbed out in the 75th. Alvaro Morata opened the scoring for AC Milan in the 19th and Tijjani Reijnders added goals in the 44th and 69th. Musah saw yellow in the 57th minute. Gianluca Busio’s Venezia lost 3-0 at Bologna. Busio saw yellow in the 30th minute.

Andrija Novakovich subbed on in the 74th for Bari’s 1-1 draw at Brescia in Serie B. Down a goal from the 1st, Mehdi Dorval equalized for Bari in the 24th minute. Kristoffer Lund subbed on in the 61st for Palermo’s 2-0 home win over Spezia. Rayyan Baniya put Palermo up in the 35th and an own-goal doubled the lead in the 64th minute.

Emmanuel Sabbi subbed out in the 61st for Le Havre’s 1-0 home loss to Angers in Ligue 1. Angers scored in the 63rd minute. Folarin Balogun subbed out in the 68th for Monaco’s 2-1 loss at Marseille. Aleksandr Golovin put Monaco up in the 41st. Marseille equalized in the 53rd and converted a penalty in the 89th minute. Mark McKenzie’s Toulouse beat Auxerre 2-0 at home. Joshua King put Toulouse up in the 32nd and Vincent Sierro converted a penalty in the 39th minute.

Bryan Reynolds’s Westerlo drew 2-2 at home with Gent in the Belgian Pro League. Matija Frigan put Westerlo up in the 15th. Gent equalized from the penalty spot and took the lead in the 47th. Allahyar Sayyadmanesh equalized for Westerlo in the 86th minute. Marlon Fossey’s Standard Liege drew 1-1 at Charleroi. Leandre Kuavita scored for Standard in the 36th and Charleroi equalized four minutes into stoppage time. Fossey saw yellow three minutes into stoppage time.

Ricardo Pepi, Malik Tillman, and Richy Ledezma’s PSV beat Taylor Booth and Paxten Aaronson’s FC Utrecht 5-2 on the road in the Eredivisie. Pepi subbed on for PSV in the 77th and Ledezma subbed out in the 78th. Booth subbed on at halftime for Utrecht. Ismael Saibari put PSV up in the 12th and Utrecht’s Anthony Descotte equalized from the penalty spot in the 34th. Guus Til put PSV up for good in the 54th, Saibari scored again in the 70th, and Johan Bakayoko added a goal in the 74th. Aaronson saw yellow in the 14th minute.

George Bello’s LASK lost 3-1 at home to Austria Vienna. Down 2-0 from goals in the 20th and 48th, LASK’s Florian Flecker pulled a goal back in the 72nd. Austria Vienna scored again in the 78th. LASK’s Filip Stojkovic saw red eight minutes into stoppage time.

Kenny Saief subbed on in the 64th for Maccabi Haifa’s 2-1 win at Maccabi Petah Tikva in the Israeli Premier League. Down a goal from the 58th, Maccabi Haifa’s Lior Refaelov equalized in the 73rd and scored again in the 85th minute.

Alex Zendejas subbed out in the 82nd for Club America’s 2-0 win at Toluca to advance 4-0 on aggregate in the Liga MX quarterfinals. An own-goal put Club America up on the night and Henry Martin added a goal in the 72nd. Toluca saw red in the 84th minute. Club America plays Cruz Azul in the semifinals.

Brandon Vazquez subbed on in the 83rd for Monterrey’s 5-3 second-leg win at UNAM Pumas, advancing 6-3 on aggregate. German Berterame put Monterrey up on the night in the 32nd with Pumas equalizing in the 36th. Lucas Ocampos put Monterrey back in front in the 56th. Pumas equalized in the 66th. Berterame scored again for Monterrey in the 73rd and Gerardo Arteaga extended the lead in the 79th. Pumas pulled a goal back in the 87th, but Oliver Torres scored Monterrey’s fifth goal of the night in the third minute of stoppage time. Vazquez saw yellow six minutes into stoppage time. Monterrey plays San Luis in the other semifinal.

Did Not Play: Kevin Paredes (Wolfsburg 5 – RB Leipzig 1), Timmy Chandler (Eintracht 4 – Heidenheim 0), Jordan Pefok (Union Berlin 1 – Bayer Leverkusen 2), John Brooks (Hertha BSC 3 – Magdeburg 1), Chris Richards and Matt Turner (Crystal Palace 1 – Newcastle 1), Ethan Horvath (Cardiff City 2 – Coventry City 2), Haji Wright (Coventry City 2 – Cardiff City 2), Daryl Dike (West Brom 1 – Preston North End 1), Lynden Gooch (Stoke City 0 – Burnley 2), Josh Sargent (Norwich City 4 – Luton Town 2), Matthew Hoppe and Aidan Morris (Middlesbrough 3 – Hull City 1), Gabriel Slonina (Barnsley 0 – Bristol Rovers 0, 3-4 on penalties – exited the FA Cup third round), Auston Trusty (Celtic 5 – Ross County 0), Weston McKennie (Juventus 1 – Lecce 1), Luca De la Torre (Celta Vigo 1 – Espanyol 3), Johnny Cardoso (Real Betis 0 – Real Sociedad 2), Caleb Wiley (Strasbourg 1 – Brest 3), Tanner Tessmann (Lyon 4 – Nice 1), Sergino Dest (PSV 5 – Utrecht 2), Konrad De La Fuente (Lausanne 1 – Basel 1), Sebastian Soto (Klagenfurt 0 – WSG Tirol 3), Erik Palmer-Brown (Panathinaikos 1 – Atromitos 1), Jonathan Gomez (PAOK 2 – Kallithea 2), Joe Corona (Tijuana 0 – Cruz Azul 3, 3-3 on aggregate – Cruz Azul advances as the higher seed), Alan Sonora (Huracan 0 – Talleres Cordoba 1)

Photo by Anke Waelischmiller/Sven Simon – dpa via ZUMA Press – ISIPhotos.com