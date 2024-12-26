USMNT Players Abroad: Robinson’s Fulham beats Chelsea

The USMNT players abroad update starts in the Premier League, where Antonee Robinson’s Fulham won 2-1 at Chelsea. Trailing from the 16th, Harry Wilson equalized for Fulham in the 82nd and Rodrigo Muniz scored five minutes into stoppage time. Robinson saw yellow a minute into stoppage time. Tyler Adams subbed on in the 62nd for Bournemouth’s 0-0 home draw with Crystal Palace.

Duane Holmes subbed on in the 77th for Preston North End’s 1-0 home win over Hull City in the Championship. Brad Potts scored Preston’s goal in the 60th minute. Lynden Gooch’s Stoke City lost 2-0 at home to Brenden Aaronson’s Leeds United. Gooch subbed out in the 56th. Joel Piroe scored for Leeds in the 42nd and 63rd minutes.

In League One, Donovan Pines’s Barnsley won 2-1 at Bolton Wanderers. Down a goal from the 26th, Davis Kellior-Dunn equalized for Barnsley in the 80th and Adam Phillips scored in the 89th minute.

Cameron Carter-Vickers’s Celtic won 4-0 over Motherwell at home in the Premiership. Arne Engels put Celtic up from the penalty spot a minute into first-half stoppage time. Daizen Maeda doubled the lead in the 57th, Nicolas Gerrit Kuhn scored in the 74th, and Reo Hatate finished off the Celtic goals in the 81st minute.

Moving to Serie B, Kristoffer Lund’s Palermo won 1-0 at home over Andrija Novakovich’s Bari. Lund subbed on at halftime and Novakovich followed in the 76th. Jeremy Le Douaron scored for Palermo in the 41st minute.

Bryan Reynolds’s Westerlo lost 4-3 at Club Brugge in the Belgian Pro League. Trailing 2-0 from goals in the 5th and 16th, Griffin Yow pulled a goal back for Westerlo two minutes into first-half stoppage time and Luka Vuskovic equalized in the 56th. Club Brugge went ahead in the 64th with Alfie Devine equalizing for Westerlo in the 71st. Club Brugge retook the lead four minutes into stoppage time. Marlon Fossey’s Standard Liege drew 0-0 at KV Mechelen.

Did Not Play: Chris Richards and Matt Turner (Crystal Palace 0 – Bournemouth 0), Ethan Horvath (Cardiff City 2 – Oxford United 3), Daryl Dike (West Brom 1 – Derby County 2), Josh Sargent (Norwich City 2 – Millwall 1), Haji Wright (Coventry City 4 – Plymouth Argyle 0), Matthew Hoppe and Aidan Morris (Middlesbrough 3 – Sheffield Wednesday 3), Gabriel Slonina (Barnsley 2 – Bolton 1), Auston Trusty (Celtic 4 – Motherwell 0)

FRIDAY’S SOCCER TV

Premier League on USA: Arsenal vs Ipswich Town at 3:15pm ET.

WEEKEND SOCCER TV

Saturday has Serie A on CBS Sports: Parma vs Monza at 9am.

Sunday has Serie A on Fox Deportes: Juventus vs Fiorentina at 12pm. The Championship on CBS Sports: Derby County vs Leeds United at 12:45pm.

Monday has no games on the schedule. All Times Eastern

Photo by Izzy Poles – News Images via ZUMA Press Wire – ISIPhotos.com