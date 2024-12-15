Carter-Vickers and Trusty’s Celtic wins the League Cup

The USMNT players abroad roundup starts with the Scottish League Cup final. Cameron Carter-Vickers and Auston Trusty’s Celtic won the Scottish League Cup 5-4 on penalties after drawing 3-3 with Rangers at Hampden Park. Trusty subbed out at halftime. Falling behind in the 41st, Greg Taylor equalized for Celtic in the 56th and Daizen Maeda gave them the lead in the 60th. Rangers equalized in the 75th. Nicolas-Gerrit Kuhn scored for Celtic in the 87th with Rangers equalizing again in the 88th. Rangers failed to convert in the fourth round of penalties while Celtic went five-for-five from the penalty spot. Carter-Vickers saw yellow four minutes into stoppage time.

Alex Zendejas’s Club America won the Liga MX Apertura title 3-2 on aggregate after drawing 1-1 at Brandon Vazquez’s Monterrey in the second-leg of the final series. Vazquez subbed out in the 71st. Zendejas assisted on Richard Sanchez’s goal in the 24th. Johan Rojas scored for Monterrey in the 85th. Zendejas saw yellow in the 89th minute.

Gio Reyna subbed out in the 76th for Borussia Dortmund’s 1-1 home draw with Hoffenheim in the Bundesliga. Reyna opened the scoring in the 46th and Hoffenheim equalized a minute into stoppage time. Reyna saw yellow in the 73rd minute.

Joe Scally subbed out in the 86th for Gladbach’s 4-1 home win over Holstein Kiel. Tim Kleindienst put Gladbach up in the 1st and Robin Hack doubled the lead in the 26th. Holstein Kiel pulled a goal back in the 30th. Gladbach’s Alassane Plea added goals in the 43rd and 79th. Scally saw yellow in the 69th minute. Jordan Pefok subbed on in the 56th for Union Berlin’s 1-1 home draw with VfL Bochum. Bochum played a man down from the 13th, taking the lead in the 23rd. Benedict Hollerbach equalized for Union Berlin in the 33rd minute.

Julian Green subbed out in the 78th for Furth’s 1-0 home win over Hannover 96 in the 2.Bundesliga. Noel Futkeu scored Furth’s goal in the 83rd. Green saw yellow in the 67th minute. Terrence Boyd subbed on in the 70th for SV Waldhof’s 2-1 loss at Dynamo Dresden in the 3.Liga. Trailing from the 9th, Waldhof’s Sascha Voelcke equalized in the 51st. Dynamo retook the lead in the 65th minute.

Antonee Robinson’s Fulham drew 2-2 at Liverpool in the Premier League. Andreas Pereira scored for Fulham in the 11th with Robinson assisting. Liverpool saw red in the 17th, equalizing in the 47th. Robinson assisted on Rodrigo Muniz’s goal in the 76th with Liverpool equalizing in the 86th. Robinson saw yellow in the 27th minute.

Lynden Gooch subbed on in the 61st for Stoke City’s 2-2 home draw with Cardiff City in the Championship. Andrew Moran put Stoke up in the 17th. Cardiff equalized in the 32nd and went ahead from an own-goal in the 72nd. Gooch assisted on Ben Gibson’s equalizer five minutes into stoppage time. Duane Holmes’s Preston North End drew 1-1 at home with Brenden Aaronson’s Leeds United. Holmes subbed on in the 62nd and Aaronson subbed out in the 65th. Brad Potts put Preston up in the 23rd and an own-goal leveled the score three minutes into stoppage time.

Weston McKennie and Tim Weah’s Juventus drew 2-2 at home with Gianluca Busio’s Venezia in Serie A. Weah subbed out in the 65th. Federico Gatti opened the scoring for Juventus in the 19th. Venezia’s Mikael Egil Ellertsson equalized in the 61st and Jay Idzes scored in the 83rd. Dusan Vlahovic converted a Juventus penalty five minutes into stoppage time.

Andrija Novakovich subbed out in the 61st for Bari’s 2-0 loss at Pisa in Serie B. Bari fell behind in the 49th and Pisa scored again in the 68th minute. Kristoffer Lund’s Palermo lost 2-1 at home to US Catanzaro. Palermo fell behind in the 3rd, equalizing from a Dimitris Nikolaou goal in the 32nd. Catanzaro retook the lead in the 82nd minute.

Johnny Cardoso’s Real Betis won 2-1 at Villarreal in La Liga. Vitor Roque opened the scoring for Real Betis in the 32nd. Real Betis’ Ezequiel Avila saw red in the 34th and Giovani Lo Celso doubled the lead in the 47th. Villarreal pulled a goal back in the 55th minute.

Mark McKenzie’s Toulouse beat St Etienne 2-1 at home in Ligue 1. Trailing from the 53rd, Shavy Babicka equalized for Toulouse in the 55th and Sakaira Aboukhlal scored in the 85th minute. Emmanuel Sabbi subbed on in the 64th for Le Havre’s 3-0 home loss to Strasbourg. Sabbi subbed on in the 64th. Strasbourg scored in the 28th, 32nd, and 90th minutes.

Bryan Reynolds subbed out in the 76th for Westerlo’s 3-1 loss at Union St Gilloise in Belgium’s Pro League. Trailing 3-0 from goals in the 40th, 45th, and 52nd, Jordan Bos scored for Westerlo in the 54th minute. Marlon Fossey’s Standard Liege drew 0-0 at Beerschot.

Malik Tillman started and Ricardo Pepi subbed on in the 67th for PSV’s 1-0 loss at Heerenveen in the Eredivisie. Heerenveen scored in the 73rd minute. Paxten Aaronson’s Utrecht drew 3-3 at home with Go Ahead Eagles. Go Ahead took the lead in the 5th and played a man down from the 9th. Utrecht’s Miguel Rodriguez equalized in the 12th. Go Ahead retook the lead in the 63rd and added a goal in the 73rd. Adrian Blake pulled a goal back for Utrecht in the 88th and equalized seven minutes into stoppage time.

Konrad De La Fuente subbed on in the 72nd for Lausanne’s 4-1 win at Lugano in the Swiss Super League. Laussane took the lead from an Alvyn Sanches goal in the 10th and Noe Dussene converted a penalty two minutes into first-half stoppage time. Lugano pulled a goal back in the 68th, but Dussenne converted a second Lausanne penalty in the 85th. Lausanne’s Mamadou Kaly Sene converted a penalty five minutes into stoppage time.

Kenny Saief’s Maccabi Haifa drew 0-0 at Ironi Tiberias in the Israeli Premier League.

