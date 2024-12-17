USMNT Players Abroad: Two goals for Pepi in KNVB Beker win

Tuesday’s USMNT players abroad roundup starts in the KNVB Beker, where Richy Ledezma and Ricardo Pepi’s PSV shutout Koninklijke 8-0 at home. Ledezma subbed out in the 76th. PSV’s Hirving Lozano opened the scoring in the 12th, an own-goal doubled the lead in the 18th, and Pepi made it 3-0 in the 31st. Guus Til added a goal in the 38th and an own-goal made it 5-0 in the 67th. Pepi scored again in the 83rd and Ivan Perisic extended the lead with goals in the 89th and a minute into stoppage time.

Moving to the Coppa Italia, Weston McKennie and Tim Weah’s Juventus beat Cagliari 4-0 at home in the Coppa Italia round of 16. Weah subbed on in the 81st. Dusan Vlahovic opened the scoring for Juventus in the 44th, Teun Koopmeiners doubled the lead in the 53rd, and Francisco Conceicao made it 3-0 in the 80th. Weah assisted on Nicolas Gonzalez’s goal in the 89th minute.

Did Not Play: Malik Tillman and Sergino Dest (PSV 8 – Koninklijke 0)

WEDNESDAY’S SOCCER TV

FIFA Intercontinental Cup on beIN Sport: Real Madrid vs Pachuca at 12pm. League Cup on CBS Sports: Newcastle vs Brentford at 2:45pm. Ligue 1 on beIN Sport: Monaco vs PSG at 3pm. La Liga on ESPN Deportes: Villarreal vs Rayo Vallecano at 3:30pm ET.

THURSDAY’S SOCCER TV

Primeira Liga on GolTV: Nacional vs Benfica at 12pm. UEFA Conference League on CBS Sports: Real Betis vs HJK at 3pm. KNVB Beker on GolTV: Ajax vs Telstar at 3pm ET.

FRIDAY’S SOCCER TV

Super Lig on beIN Sport: Eypspor vs Fenerbahce at 12pm. Bundesliga on ESPN Deportes: Bayern Munich vs RB Leipzig at 2:30pm ET.

