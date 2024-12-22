USMNT Players Abroad: Adams’ Bournemouth wins at Manchester United, goals for Aaronson, Tillman, and McKennie

The roundup of USMNT players in Europe starts in the Premier League, where Tyler Adams subbed out in the 89th for Bournemouth’s 3-0 win at Manchester United. Bournemouth took the lead from a Dean Huijsen goal in the 29th, Justin Kluivert converted a penalty in the 61st, and Antoine Semenyo made it 3-0 in the 63rd minute.

Chris Richards’s Crystal Palace lost 5-1 at home to Arsenal. Down a goal from the 6th, Ismaila Sarr equalized for Crystal Palace in the 11th. Arsenal retook the lead in the 15th, adding goals in the 38th, 60th, and 84th minutes. Antonee Robinson’s Fulham drew 0-0 at home with Southampton.

Brenden Aaronson subbed out in the 74th for Leeds United’s 4-0 home win over Oxford United in the Championship. Daniel James put Leeds up in the 9th, Jayden Bogle scored in the 57th with Aaronson assisting, and Aaronson made it 3-0 in the 67th. Manor Solomon finished off the Leeds scoring in the 73rd minute. Lynden Gooch subbed on in the 67th for Stoke City’s 2-0 loss at Sheffield Wednesday. Playing a man down from the 41st, Sheffield Wednesday scored in the 52nd and added a goal in the 76th minute.

Duane Holmes subbed on in the 55th for Preston North End’s 2-1 loss at Queens Park Rangers. Milutin Osmajic scored for Preston in the 21st with QPR equalizing in the 50th. Preston’s Liam Lindsay saw red in the 83rd. QPR retook the lead in the 89th minute. Donovan Pines’s Barnsley lost 4-0 at home to Leyton Orient in League One. Leyton Orient scored in the 6th, 28th, 51st, and three minutes into stoppage time.

Joe Scally subbed out in the 80th for Gladbach’s 2-1 win at Hoffenheim in the Bundesliga. Philipp Sander put Gladbach up in the 23rd and Hoffenheim equalized from a penalty in the 58th. Gladbach retook the lead from an Alassane Plea goal in the 61st minute. Gio Reyna subbed on in the 87th for Borussia Dortmund’s 3-1 win at Wolfsburg. Donyell Malen put Dortmund up in the 25th, Maximilian Beieir doubled the lead in the 28th, and Julian Brandt made it 3-0 in the 30th. Wolfsburg pulled a goal back in the 58th. Dortmund’s Pascal Gross saw red in the 62nd minute.

Julian Green subbed out at halftime for Furth’s 5-0 loss at Hamburg in the 2.Bundesliga. Hamburg scored in the 1st, 11th, 13th, 59th, and 76th minutes.

Gianluca Busio subbed out in the 90th for Venezia’s 2-1 home win over Cagliari in Serie A. Francesco Zampano opened the scoring for Venezia in the 38th and Marin Sverko doubled the lead in the 67th. Cagliari pulled a goal back in the 76th minute. Weston McKennie subbed out a minute into stoppage time for Juventus’ 2-1 win at Monza. McKennie opened the scoring in the 14th with Monza equalizing in the 22nd. Nicolas Gonzalez put Juve up for good in the 39th minute.

Andrija Novakovich’s Bari lost 1-0 at home to Sudtirol in Serie B. Sudtirol scored in the 90th. Novakovich saw yellow in the 56th minute. Kristoffer Lund’s Palermo lost 2-1 at Sassuolo. Down a goal from the 9th, Palermo’s Jeremy Le Douaron equalized in the 21st. Sassuolo scored again in the 70th minute.

Johnny Cardoso’s Real Betis drew 1-1 at home with Rayo Vallecano in La Liga. Isco converted a Real Betis penalty in the 37th and Rayo Vallecano equalized in the 51st minute.

Emmanuel Sabbi subbed on in the 65th for Le Havre’s 1-0 loss at Stade Briochin in the Coupe de France. Stade Briochin scored in the 80th minute. Mark McKenzie’s Toulouse drew 0-0 at Hauts Lyonnais, advancing 4-2 on penalties. Tanner Tessmann subbed out a minute into stoppage time for Lyon’s 2-1 win at SC Feignies. Lyon’s Said Benrahma scored in the 44th and Georges Mikautadze doubled the lead in the 88th. SC Feignies scored four minutes into stoppage time.

Bryan Reynolds’s Westerlo drew 1-1 at home with Mechelen in Belgium’s Pro League. Trailing from the 35th, Westerlo’s Luka Vuskovic equalized in the 75th minute. Marlon Fossey’s Standard Liege lost 1-0 at home to Gent. Standard fell behind in the 82nd minute.

Malik Tillman and Richy Ledezma’s PSV beat Feyenoord 3-0 at home in the Eredivisie. Ledezma subbed out in the 90th. Noa Lang put PSV up in the 19th, Luuk de Jong doubled the lead in the 27th, and Tillman scored in the 63rd minute.

Kenny Saief subbed out in the 84th for Maccabi Haifa’s 2-1 home win over Maccabi Netanya in the Israeli Premier League.

Did Not Play: Matt Turner (Crystal Palace 1 – Arsenal 5), Ethan Horvath (Cardiff City 0 – Sheffield United 2), Daryl Dike (West Brom 2 – Bristol City 0), Josh Sargent (Norwich City 1 – Sunderland 2), Haji Wright (Coventry City 1 – Portsmouth 4), Matthew Hoppe and Aidan Morris (Middlesbrough 3 – Plymouth Argyle 3), Gabriel Slonina (Barnsley 0 – Leyton Orient 4), Kevin Paredes (Wolfsburg 1 – Borussia Dortmund 3), Timmy Chandler (Eintracht 1 – Mainz 3), Jordan Pefok (Union Berlin 1 – Werder Bremen 4), Lenny Maloney (Heidenheim 0 – VfL Bochum 2), John Brooks (Hertha BSC 0 – Hannover 0), Terrence Boyd (SV Waldhof 1 – Arminia Bielefeld 1), Cameron Carter-Vickers and Auston Trusty (Celtic 0 – Dundee United 0), Christian Pulisic and Yunus Musah (AC Milan 1 – Verona 0), Tim Weah (Juventus 2 – Monza 1), Luca De la Torre (Celta Vigo 2 – Real Sociedad 0), Folarin Balogun (Monaco 4 – L’Union Saint-Jean 1), Caleb Wiley (Strasbourg 3 – RC Calais 0), Ricardo Pepi and Sergino Dest (PSV 3 – Feyenoord 0), Taylor Booth and Paxten Aaronson (Utrecht 2 – Fortuna Sittard 5), Erik Palmer-Brown (Panathinaikos 1 – Kallithea 0), Jonathan Gomez (PAOK 3 – Atromitos 0)

