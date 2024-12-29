USMNT Players Abroad: Win for Crystal Palace, goals for Aaronson and Lund

The roundup of USMNT players abroad starts in the Premier League, where Chris Richards’s Crystal Palace beat Southampton 2-1 at home. Falling behind in the 14th, Trevoh Chalobah equalized for Crystal Palace in the 31st and Eberechi Eze scored in the 52nd minute. Antonee Robinson’s Fulham drew 2-2 at home with Bournemouth. Raul Jimenez put Fulham up in the 40th with Evanilson equalizing for Bournemouth in the 51st. Harry Wilson returned Fulham’s lead in the 72nd, but Dango Outtara equalized for Bournemouth in the 89th minute.

Brenden Aaronson subbed out in the 89th for Leeds United’s 1-0 win at Derby County in the Championship. Aaronson scored the game’s only goal in the 79th minute. Lynden Gooch subbed out in the 85th for Stoke City’s 1-0 home win over Sunderland. Thomas Cannon scored Stoke’s goal two minutes into stoppage time. Gooch saw yellow in the 21st minute.

Duane Holmes subbed on in the 72nd for Preston North End’s 3-1 home win over Sheffield Wednesday. Emil Riis Jakobsen opened the scoring for Preston in the 29th with Sheffield Wednesday equalizing in the 59th. Sam Greenwood converted a Preston penalty in the 64th and Riis Jakobsen scored again in the 79th. Holmes saw yellow in the 85th minute.

Donovan Pines’s Barnsley won 3-1 at Peterborough in League One. Pines opened the scoring in the 47th and Davis Keillor-Dunn doubled Barnsley’s lead in the 55th. Peterborough converted a penalty in the 74th and went a man down in the 81st. Jon Russell finished off the Barnsley goals in the 86th. Pines saw yellow in the 47th minute.

Cameron Carter-Vickers’s Celtic beat St Johnstone 4-0 at home in the Premiership. Nicolas-Gerrit Kuhn put Celtic up in the 30th, Kyogo Furuhashi added goals in the 59th and 64th, and Daizen Maeda finished off the scoring in the 73rd minute.

Weston McKennie subbed out in the 62nd for Juventus, drawing 2-2 at home with Fiorentina in Serie A. Juventus took the lead from a Khephren Thuram goal in the 20th, with Fiorentina equalizing in the 38th. Thuram scored again in the 48th, with Fiorentina equalizing in the 87th. McKennie saw yellow in the 59th minute. Gianluca Busio’s Venezia lost 1-0 at Napoli to a 79th minute goal.

In Serie B, Kristoffer Lund’s Palermo lost 2-1 at Cittadella. Trailing from the 4th, Lund equalized for Palermo in the 55th. Cittadella scored again a minute into stoppage time. Andrija Novakovich subbed on in the 73rd for Bari’s 2-0 home win over Spezia. Cesar Falletti put Bari up from the penalty spot in the 42nd and an own-goal doubled the lead in the 56th minute.

Did Not Play: Matt Turner (Crystal Palace 2 – Southampton 1), Tyler Adams (Fulham 2 – Bournemouth 2), Josh Sargent (Norwich City 1 – QPR 1), Haji Wright (Coventry City 0 – Millwall 0), Ethan Horvath (Cardiff City 2 – Watford 1), Daryl Dike (West Brom 1 – Sheffield United 1), Matthew Hoppe and Aidan Morris (Middlesbrough 0 – Burnley 0), Gabriel Slonina (Barnsley 3 – Peterborough 1), Auston Trusty (Celtic 4 – St Johnstone 0), Tim Weah (Juventus 2 – Fiorentina 2), Christian Pulisic and Yunus Musah (AC Milan 1 – AS Roma 1)

TUESDAY’S SOCCER TV

No games on the schedule.

WEDNESDAY’S SOCCER TV

League One on CBS Sports: Barnsley vs Wrexham at 10am. Premier League on USA: Brentford vs Arsenal at 12:30pm ET.

THURSDAY’S SOCCER TV

Scottish Premiership on CBS Sports: Rangers vs Celtic at 10am and Dundee vs Dundee United at 12:30pm ET.

FRIDAY’S SOCCER TV

Primeira Division on GolTV: Nacional vs Porto at 1pm and Vitoria Guimaraes vs Sporting at 3:15pm. La Liga on ESPN Deportes: Valencia vs Real Madrid at 3pm. Ligue 1 on beIN Sport: Nice vs Rennes at 3pm ET.

WEEKEND SOCCER TV

Saturday has the Premier League on USA: Spurs vs Newcastle at 7:30am and Bournemouth vs Everton at 10am. NBC has Brighton vs Arsenal at 12:30pm. Ligue 2 on beIN Sport: Metz vs Pau at 8am. Ligue 1 on beIN Sport: St Etienne vs Reims at 11am, Lille vs Nantes at 1pm, and Lyon vs Montpellier at 3pm. Serie A on CBS Sports: Venezia vs Empoli at 9am.

Sunday has the Premier League on USA: Fulham vs Ipswich Town at 9am. NBC has Liverpool vs Manchester United at 11:30am. Ligue 1 on beIN Sport: Angers vs Brest at 9am and Marseille vs Le Havre at 2:45pm. French Super Cup on beIN Sport: PSG vs Monaco at 11:30am. Serie A on Fox Deportes: AS Roma vs Lazio at 2:45pm.

Monday has the King Cup on FS2: Al Raed vs Al Jabalain at 7:30am and Al Shabab vs Al Feiha at 10am. Supercoppa Italiana final on CBS Sports at 2pm. Premier League on USA: Wolverhampton vs Nottingham Forest at 3pm. All Times Eastern

Photo by Graeme Wilcockson – Imago via ZUMA Press – ISIPhotos.com