UPDATED: USMNT Players Abroad: Goal for Trusty, Bournemouth beats Everton

The roundup of USMNT players abroad starts in Scotland, where Cameron Carter-Vickers and Auston Trusty’s Celtic beat St Mirren 3-0 at home in the Premiership. Nicolas-Gerrit Kuhn put Celtic up in the 33rd, Trusty doubled the lead in the 43rd, and Kuhn scored again in the 68th minute.

Moving to the Premier League, Chris Richards’s Crystal Palace drew 1-1 at home with Chelsea. Down a goal from the 14th, Jean-Philippe Mateta equalized for Palace in the 82nd minute. Antonee Robinson’s Fulham drew 2-2 at home with Ipswich Town. Trailing from the 38th, Raul Jimenez converted a Fulham penalty in the 69th. Ipswich retook the lead from a penalty in the 71st. Jimenez equalized from the penalty spot a minute into stoppage time.

Tyler Adams subbed on in the 70th for Bournemouth’s 1-0 home win over Everton. David Brooks scored Bournemouth’s goal in the 77th. Adams saw yellow in the 89th minute.

Lynden Gooch’s Stoke City drew 0-0 at home with Plymouth Argyle in the Championship. Gooch saw yellow in the 27th minute. Duane Holmes subbed out in the 84th for Preston North End’s 1-1 home draw with Oxford United. Trailing from the 21st, Will Keane equalized for Preston in the 69th minute.

Brenden Aaronson’s Leeds United drew 3-3 at Hull City. Down a goal from the 5th, Ao Tanaka equalized for Leeds in the 46th, Daniel James scored in the 62nd, and Joel Piroe made it 3-1 in the 72nd. Hull City pulled a goal back in the 81st and equalized in the 89th minute.

Donovan Pines subbed out in the 68th for Barnsley’s 3-0 home win over Crawley Town in League One. John Russell put Barnsley up in the 11th, Max Watters scored in the 51st, and Davins Keillor-Dunn finished off the goals in the 54th minute.

Gianluca Busio’s Venezia drew 1-1 at home with Empoli in Serie A. Joel Pohjanpalo scored for Venezia in the 5th and Empoli equalized in the 32nd minute.

Johnny Cardoso’s Real Betis won 1-0 at Huesca in the Coppa del Rey round of 32. Isco scored the Real Betis goal in the 38th minute.

Mark McKenzie’s Toulouse won 1-0 at Lens in Ligue 1. Playing up a man from the 61st, Zakaria Aboukhlal converted a 73rd minute penalty. Tanner Tessmann subbed on in the 75th for Lyon’s 1-0 home win over Montpellier. An own-goal a minute into stoppage time was the difference.

On Monday, Kenny Saief subbed out in the 85th for Maccabi Haifa’s 3-1 home loss to Beitar Jerusalem in the Israeli Premier League. Trailing from a goal seven minutes into first-half stoppage time and playing a man down from a red card a minute later, Saief equalized for Maccabi Haifa in the 67th. Beitar Jerusalem saw red in the 60th, retook the lead in the 83rd, and scored again in the 88th minute.

Christian Pulisic and Yunus Musah’s AC Milan won the Supercoppa Italia 3-2 over Inter Milan in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Musah subbed out in the 77th. Trailing 2-0 from goals a minute into first-half stoppage time and the 47th, Theo Hernandez pulled a goal back for AC Milan in the 52nd and Pulisic equalized in the 80th. Tammy Abraham scored AC Milan’s winner three minutes into stoppage time.

Did Not Play: Matt Turner (Crystal Palace 1 – Chelsea 1), Ethan Horvath (Cardiff City 1 – Middlesbrough 1), Matthew Hoppe (Middlesbrough 1 – Cardiff City 1), Aidan Morris (Middlesbrough 1 – Cardiff City 1), Daryl Dike (West Brom 1 – Swansea City 1), Josh Sargent (Norwich City 2 – Coventry City 1), Haji Wright (Coventry City 1 – Norwich City 2), Luca De la Torre (Celta Vigo 3 – Racing 2, Copa del Rey round of 32), Emmanuel Sabbi (Le Havre 1 – Marseille 5), Folarin Balogun (Monaco 0 – PSG 1), Caleb Wiley (Strasbourg 3 – Auxerre 1), Erik Palmer-Brown (Panathinaikos 2 – PAOK 1), Jonathan Gomez (PAOK 1 – Panathinaikos 2)

TUESDAY’S SOCCER TV

King Cup on FS2: Al Taawon vs Al Quadisiya at 10am and Al Hilal vs Al Ittihad at 12:30pm ET.

WEDNESDAY’S SOCCER TV

Supercopa de Espana on ESPN2: Athletic vs Barcelona at 2pm ET.

THURSDAY’S SOCCER TV

Pro League on FS2: Al Nassr vs Al Akhdoud at 12pm. Supercopa de Espana on ESPN2: Real Madrid vs Mallorca at 2pm ET.

FRIDAY’S SOCCER TV

Pro League on FS2: Al Ahli vs Al Shabab at 12pm. Ligue 1 on beIN Sport: Nantes vs Monaco at 1pm and Auxerre vs Lille at 3pm. Bundesliga on ESPN2: Borussia Dortmund vs Bayer Leverkusen at 2:30pm. Liga MX on TUDN: Queretaro vs Club America at 8pm and Tijuana vs Toluca at 10pm ET.

Photo by Graham Hunt – Imago via ZUMA Press – ISIPhotos.com