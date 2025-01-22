USMNT 3 – Costa Rica 0, international friendly

The United States closed out the 2025 January camp with a 3-0 win at Inter & Co Stadium in Orlando. Brian White put the USMNT up in the 21st, Caden Clark doubled the lead in the 77th, and Patrick Agyemang finished off the goals in the 90th minute. The United States returns to play in the March international window, facing Panama in the semifinals of the Concacaf Nations League on March 20 in Los Angeles.
Match: United States Men’s National Team vs Costa Rica
Date: January 22, 2025
Competition: International Friendly
Venue: Inter&Co Stadium; Orlando, Fla.
Attendance: 13,580
Kickoff: 7:07pm ET
Weather: 44 degrees, cloudy
Scoring Summary: 1 2 F
USA 1 2 3
VEN 0 0 0
USA – Brian White (Diego Luna) 21st minute
USA – Caden Clark (Emeka Eneli) 78
USA – Patrick Agyemang (DeJuan Jones) 90
Lineups:
USA: 22-Zack Steffen; 12-Miles Robinson (18-Shaq Moore, 59), 3-Walker Zimmerman, 13-Tim Ream (Capt.), 5-DeJuan Jones; 14-Emeka Eneli, 6-Benjamin Cremaschi (23-Caden Clark, 46); 19-Indiana Vassilev (15-Max Arfsten, 69), 10-Diego Luna (11-Matko Miljevic, 46), 17-Brian Gutiérrez (16-Jack McGlynn, 46); 8-Brian White (7-Patrick Agyemang, 75)
Substitutes not used: 1-Patrick Schulte, 21-Matt Freese, 20-George Campbell
Head coach: Mauricio Pochettino
CRC: 1-Esteban Alvarado (18-Anthony Walker, 46); 22-Haxzel Quirós, 4-Santiago van der Putten (3-Kevin Espinoza, 46), 5-Fernán Faerron (Capt.), 6-Ryan Bolaños, 8-Joseph Mora; 17-Creichel Pérez (11-Diego Campos, 72), 20-Rashir Parkins (13-Allan Cruz, 46), 16-Alejandro Bran; 7-Andy Rojas (9-Anthony Hernández, 69), 14-Josimar Méndez (24-Orlando Sinclair, 46)
Substitutes not used: 2-Yostin Salinas, 10-Aarón Suárez, 12-Mauricio Villalobos, 15-Joseth Peraza, 19-Kenay Myrie, 21-Sebastián Acuña, 25-Randy Vega
Head coach: Miguel Herrera
Stats Summary: USA / CRC
Shots: 11 / 9
Shots on Goal: 5 / 3
Saves: 3 / 2
Corner Kicks: 4 / 6
Fouls: 16 / 14
Offside: 0 / 0
Misconduct Summary:
CRC – Santiago van der Putten (Caution) 39th minute
USA – Miles Robinson (Caution) 40
CRC – Fernán Faerron (Caution) 65
USA – Jack McGlynn (Caution) 69
USA – Matko Miljevic (Caution) 72
Officials:
Referee: Cristhofer Corado (GUA)
Assistant Referee 1: Cristian Alvarado de Leon (GUA)
Assistant Referee 2: Aczel Perez (GUA)
4th Official: Sergio Reyna (GUA)