AC Milan and Celtic exit 2024-25 Champions League

Christian Pulisic and Yunus Musah’s AC Milan drew 1-1 at home with Feyenoord in the second-leg of their UEFA Champions League playoff round series, exiting 2-1 on aggregate. Pulisic subbed out in the 63rd and Musah followed in the 83rd. Santiago Gimenez opened the scoring on the night in the 1st for Milan with Theo Hernandez seeing red in the 51st. Feyenoord equalized on the night in the 73rd and saw red seven minutes into stoppage time.

Cameron Carter-Vickers and Auston Trusty’s Celtic drew 1-1 at Bayern Munich on the night to exit 3-2 on aggregate. Nicolas Kuhn put Celtic up in the 63rd on the night and Bayern equalized four minutes into stoppage time.

The Colorado Rapids took a 2-1 lead over LAFC at home in the opening leg of their Concacaf Champions Cup round one series. Djordje Mihailovic converted a penalty in the 48th and scored again in the 80th. Aaron Long pulled a goal back for LAFC in the 86th minute.

Did Not Play: Duane Holmes (Preston North End 1 – Millwall 1)

WEDNESDAY’S SOCCER TV

UEFA Champions League on UniMas: Borussia Dortmund vs Sporting at 12:45pm and Real Madrid vs Manchester City 3pm. Premier League on USA: Aston Villa vs Liverpool at 2:30pm. Concacaf Champions Cup on FS2: Antigua vs Seattle at 8pm and Motagua vs Cincinnati at 10pm. Liga MX on TUDN: Club America vs Leon at 8pm ET.

THURSDAY’S SOCCER TV

Europa League on CVS Sports: AS Roma vs Porto at 12:45pm and Real Sociedad vs Midtjylland at 3pm. UniMas has Anderlecht vs Fenerbahce at 3pm. Copa Libertadores on beIN Sport: Monagas vs Cerro Porteno at 5pm. SheBelieves Cup on Universo: Japan vs Australia at 5pm and TBS: USA vs Colombia at 8pm. Recopa Sudamericana on beIN Sport: Racing Club vs Botafogo at 7:30pm. Concacaf Champions Cup on FS2: Saprissa vs Vancouver at 8pm ET.

Photo by Nderim Kaceli – LiveMedia – IPA – ISIPhotos.com