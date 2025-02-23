USMNT Players Abroad: Crystal Palace beats Fulham, two goals for Sargent, Bello scores

The USMNT players abroad roundup starts in the Premier League, where Chris Richards’s Crystal Palace won 2-0 at Antonee Robinson’s Fulham. An own-goal opened the scoring in the 37th and Daneil Munoz doubled the lead in the 66th minute. Tyler Adams subbed on in the 60th for Bournemouth’s 1-0 home loss to Wolverhampton. Bournemouth’s Illia Zabarnyi saw red in the 31st and Wolverhampton scored in the 36th minute.

Aidan Morris’s Middlesbrough lost 2-1 at Bristol City in the Championship. Boro’s Tommy Conway opened the scoring in the 37th. Bristol City equalized in the 72nd and went ahead in the 82nd.

Josh Sargent subbed out in the 86th for Norwich City’s 4-2 home win over Stoke City. Lewis Dobbin opened the scoring for Norwich in the 32nd with Stoke equalizing two minutes into first-half stoppage time. Norwich retook the lead from a Sargent goal in the 48th and scored again in the 71st. An own-goal made it 4-1 in the 78th. Stoke converted a penalty seven minutes into stoppage time.

Joe Scally’s Gladbach lost 3-0 at home to Augsburg in the Bundesliga, playing a man down when Jonas Omlin saw red in the 28th. Augsburg scored in the 55th, 61st, and 70th minutes. Gio Reyna subbed out in the 70th for Borussia Dortmund’s 6-0 home win over Union Berlin. An own-goal opened the scoring in the 25th and Serhou Guirassy scored in the 40th, 75th, 80th, and 83rd. Maximilian Beier finished off the Dortmund goals in the 89th. Reyna saw yellow in the 58th minute.

Julian Green subbed out in the 90th for Furth’s 3-0 home win over Eintracht Braunschweig in the 2.Bundesliga. Noel Futkeu put Furth up in the 10th, Green doubled the lead in the 88th, and Jomaine Consbruch finished off the goals eight minutes into stoppage time.

Cameron Carter-Vickers and Auston Trusty’s Celtic lost 2-1 at Hibernian in the Scottish Premiership. Trailing 2-0 from goals in the 2nd and four minutes into first-half stoppage time, Celtic’s Daizen Maeda scored in the 68th minute.

Gianluca Busio subbed on in the 74th for Venezia’s 0-0 home draw with Lazio at Serie A. Christian Pulisic and Yunus Musah’s AC Milan lost 2-1 at Torino. Musah subbed out in the 54th. An own goal put Torino up in the 5th with Tijjani Reijnders equalizing for AC Milan in the 74th. Torino retook the lead in the 76th. Musah saw yellow in the 16th minute. Weston McKennie and Tim Weah’s Juventus won 1-0 at Cagliari. Dusan Vlahovic scored the Juventus goal in the 12th. Weah saw yellow in the 49th minute.

Kristoffer Lund’s Palermo shutout Cosenza 3-0 on the road in Serie B. Niccolo Pierozzi put Palermo up in the 30th, Matteo Brunori converted a penalty in the 56th, and Joel Pohjanpalo finished off the scoring in the 65th minute.

Johnny Cardoso’s Real Betis won 2-1 at Getafe in La Liga. Isco scored for Real Betis in the 19th and converted a penalty in the 77th. Getafe pulled a goal back in the 82nd. Both teams saw red in stoppage time with Real Betis’ Antony exiting four minutes in and Getafe losing a man two minutes later.

Mark McKenzie’s Toulouse won 4-1 at Le Havre in Ligue 1. Zakaria Aboukhlal put Toulouse up in the 9th with Le Havre equalizing in the 51st. Toulouse retook the lead in the 56th from a Vincent Sierro penalty. Playing a man up from the 59th, Toulouse’s Aron Donnum scored in the 63rd and Frank Magri finished off the goals in the 78th minute. Tanner Tessmann’s Lyon lost 3-2 at home to PSG. Trailing 2-0 from goals in the 53rd and 59th, Lyon’s Rayan Cherki pulled a goal back in the 83rd. PSG added a third goal in the 85th. Lyon’s Corentin Tolisso scored two minutes into stoppage time.

Bryan Reynolds’s Westerlo lost 3-1 at home to Charleroi in the Belgian Pro League. Westerlo went ahead from a Luka Vuskovic goal in the 31st. Charleroi equalized in the 56th, took the lead in the 62nd, and scored again three minutes into stoppage time. Marlon Fossey’s Standard Liege won 2-1 at Club Brugge. Down a goal in the 51st and playing up a man from the 55th, Standard’s Andi Zeqiri equalized from the penalty spot in the 67th. Dennis Eckert put Standard up for good in the 85th minute.

Taylor Booth subbed out in the 62nd for FC Twente’s 2-0 home win over NEC in the Eredivisie. Bas Kuipers scored the Twente goals in the 19th and 80th minutes.

Konrad De La Fuente subbed out in the 68th for Lausanne’s 2-2 home draw with Grasshoppers in the Swiss Super League. Laussane took the lead from an Alvyn Sanches goal in the 13th. Grasshoppers equalized in the 55th and went ahead in the 60th. Fabricio Oviedo equalized for Laussane six minutes into stoppage time.

George Bello’s LASK beat Rapid Vienna 2-1 at home in the Austrian Bundesliga. Christoph Lang put LASK up in the 31st and Bello doubled the lead in the 78th. Rapid Vienna scored in the 90th minute.

Matthew Hoppe subbed on in the 77th for Sonderjyske’s 3-2 loss at Nordsjaelland in the Superliga. Lirim Qamili put Sonderjyske up in the 22nd. Nordsjaelland equalized in the 25th, went ahead in the 27th, and scored again in the 58th. Maxime Soulas pulled a goal back for Sonderjyske in the 84th minute.

Nicholas Gioacchini subbed out in the 56th for Asteras Tripolis’ 3-0 home loss to AEK Athens in the Greek Super League. Down a goal from the 64th, Asteras Tripolis’ Simon Deli saw red in the 67th. AEK Athens added goals in the 76th and 80th minutes.

Kenny Saief’s Maccabi Haifa shutout Maccabi Petah Tikva 1-0 at home in the Israeli Premier League. Dia Saba scored Maccabi Haifa’s goal in the 71st minute.

Joe Corona subbed out at halftime for Club Tijuana’s 2-0 loss at Puebla in Liga MX. Tijuana fell behind to a penalty in the 29th and Puebla scored again in the 82nd. Corona saw yellow in the 20th minute. Alex Zendejas subbed out in the 68th for Club America’s 2-0 win at UNAM Pumas. Israel Reyes scored for Club America in the 23rd. Pumas saw red three minutes into stoppage time. Alvaro Fidalgo doubled the Club America lead in the 48th minute.

Matko Miljevic subbed out in the 70th for Huracan’s 2-0 home win over San Lorenzo in Argentina’s Primera Division. Fabio Pereyra put Huracan up in the 11th and Rodrigo Cabral doubled their lead in the 90th minute.

Did Not Play: Matt Turner (Crystal Palace 2 – Fulham 0), Ethan Horvath (Cardiff City 1 – Plymouth Argyle 1), Daryl Dike (West Brom 2 – Oxford United 0), Lynden Gooch (Stoke City 2 – Norwich City 4), Duane Holmes (PNE 1 – Coventry City 2), Haji Wright (Coventry City 2 – PNE 1), Caleb Wiley (Watford 2 – Luton Town 0), Donovan Pines (Barnsley 1 – Rotherham United 0), Kevin Paredes (Wolfsburg 1 – VfL Bochum 1), Timmy Chandler (Eintracht 0 – Bayern Munich 4), John Tolkin (Holstein Kiel 0 – Bayer Leverkusen 2), Lenny Maloney (Mainz 2 – St Pauli 0), James Sands (St Pauli 0 -Mainz 2), John Brooks (Hertha BSC 0 – Nurnberg 0), Terrence Boyd (SV Waldhof 1 – VfL Osnabruck 1), Andrija Novakovich (Bari 1 – Mantova 0), Jordan Pefok (Reims 0 – Rennes 1), Folarin Balogun (Monaco 1 – Lille 2), Erik Palmer-Brown (Panathinaikos 1 – Lamia 3), Jonathan Gomez (PAOK 1 – Olympiacos 2), Cade Cowell (Chivas 2 – Pachuca 1), Ventura Alvarado (Mazatlan 1 – Necaxa 3), Alan Sonora (Cerro Porteno 1 – Olimpia 2)

Photo by John Patrick Fletcher – APS via ZUMA Press Wire – ISIPhotos.com