MLS Week 29: Philadelphia scores four, Galaxy shuts out Colorado

Week 29 of the 2025 Major League Soccer season started at Stade Saputo, where Montreal beat Austin 3-2 at home. Hennadii Synchuk put Montreal up in the 9th with Myrto Uzuni equalizing for Austin in the 39th. Dante Sealy returned the Montreal lead three minutes into first-half stoppage time, and Prince Pqusu converted a penalty in the 67th. Owen Wolff pulled a goal back for Austin in the 77th minute.

“Sometimes it’s frustrating because we can’t show what we can do on the field,” Montreal’s Fernando Alvarez said. “But I’m not surprised by our second goal. We have quality players. We’re young. We have to work hard to produce performances like this in every game.”

New England won 2-1 at Columbus, going ahead from a Leonardo Campana goal in the 25th. Ignatius Ganago doubled the Revs’ lead in the 39th. Daniel Gazdag scored for the Crew in the 71st minute.

“I was really proud of the guys,” New England coach Caleb Porter said. “They really were up for the game, you could tell. A big environment here, one of the best environments in the league, really loud, intense. I thought our group thrived in that type of environment. We’ve shown that, it’s our fifth road win.”

DC United drew 1-1 at home with Inter Miami, taking the lead from a Jackson Hopkins goal in the 13th. Miami’s Baltasar Gallego equalized in the 64th minute.

NYCFC shutout FC Cincinnati 1-0 on the road. Alonso Martinez scored NYCFC’s goal in the 55th minute. “Like I said, the collective game is the most important thing, and especially away,” NYCFC defender Thiago Martins said. “We need to give everything to help each other and be brave when we have the ball like we did today.”

Philadelphia beat Chicago 4-0 at home, going ahead from a Tai Baribo goal in the 34th. Kai Wagner doubled the lead in the 64th, Danley Jean Jacques made it 3-0 in the 73rd, and Milan Iloski added a goal in the 80th minute.

“I think it was a lack of movement,” Chicago coach Gregg Berhalter said. “Lack of connections. A very disconnected team. Not switching field quick enough. Playing on one side. Playing into their pressure. Overall, extremely disappointed with the performance tonight.”

FC Dallas drew 1-1 at home with LAFC after falling behind to a Son Heung-Min goal in the 6th. Logan Farrington equalized for Dallas in the 13th minute.

“Really I just want to help the team,” FC Dallas’s Shaq Moore said. “I played a different position tonight, but I can adapt well to any position, whether that’s higher up or down the field. That’s one of the values I bring to my team and I’m happy I was able to help the team get a point against a good team.”

San Jose won 2-1 at Houston, with Cristian Arango opening the scoring in the 28th. Ian Harkes doubled the Earthquakes’ lead in the 64th. The Dynamo’s Antonio Carlos scored in the 72nd minute.

“A little bit smart at the end,” San Jose coach Bruce Arena said. “We were fatigued, as was their team I think with the heat and humidity. But a little bit smart. At least we had good numbers behind the ball and trying to close out the game. We did that. It was far from perfect, but I think they learned a little something from last week.”

Nashville beat Orlando 5-1 at home, taking the lead from a Sam Surridge goal in the 2nd. Hany Mukhtar made it 2-0 Nashville in the 17th, scoring again in the 40th. Surridge got a second goal in the 43rd. Orlando’s Luis Muriel scored in the 76th and saw red in the 81st. Jeisson Palacios finished off the Nashville goals four minutes into stoppage time.

Minnesota beat Real Salt Lake 3-1 on the road, going ahead from an own-goal in the 6th. Victor Olatunji equalized for RSL in the 15th. United retook the lead from a Robin Lod goal in the 36th and Joaquin Pereyra scored in the 51st minute.

Vancouver beat St Louis 3-2 at BC Place. City took the lead in the 13th from an Eduard Lowen goal. The Whitecaps’ Brian White equalized from the penalty spot four minutes into first-half stoppage time. St Louis retook the lead when Joao Klauss scored in the 73rd, but Daniel Rios equalized for Vancouver in the 79th. Thomas Muller converted a Vancouver penalty 14 minutes into stoppage time.

The LA Galaxy shutout Colorado 3-0 at home, going ahead from a Harbor Miller goal in the 7th. Elijah Wynder doubled the LA lead in the 55th, and Gabriel Pec scored in the 75th minute.

San Diego drew 0-0 at home with Portland. San Diego put one shot on goal to three for the Timbers.

On Sunday, Atlanta drew 0-0 at home with Toronto. United put one shot on goal to two for Toronto. “I believe we had chances to win the match,” Atlanta midfielder Steven Alzate said. “A match a little bit even, but I think we are lacking a little desire, we look a little tired, I don’t know why. Either way, I think that the match was there to win; we didn’t have very clear chances, but we dominated parts of the game. I think we have to be more determined in the box of the other team.”

Charlotte shutout the Red Bulls 1-0 at home. Kerwin Vargas scored Charlotte’s goal in the 30th minute.

Week 29 ended at Lumen Field, where Seattle beat Sporting Kansas City 5-2 at home. Kalani Kossa-Rienzi opened the scoring for the Sounders in the 11th and Sporting KC’s Mason Toye equalized in the 36th. Seattle retook the lead from a Daniel Musovski goal a minute into stoppage time. Musovski scored again in the 50th. Seattle gave up an own goal in the 53rd. Snyder Brunell scored for the Sounders in the 61st and Musovski converted a penalty in the 75th minute.

“Like we’ve been saying for pretty much every game, every game is super important,” Toye said. “It starts next Saturday. This one hurts. We have just got to think about how we can regroup and get after it again. We’ll head back to Kansas City and regroup and just focus on Saturday.”

