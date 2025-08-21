Leagues Cup quarterfinals, Celtic in Champions League qualifying

The Leagues Cup quarterfinals started in Fort Lauderdale, where Inter Miami advanced 2-1 over Tigres. Luis Suarez put Inter Miami up from the penalty spot in the 23rd. Angel Correa equalized for Tigres in the 67th. Suarez converted a second Miami penalty in the 89th minute. Marco Farfan was on the bench for Tigres.

Orlando City drew 0-0 at Toluca in Carson, advancing 6-5 on penalties. Both teams failed to convert in the sixth round of penalties, and Toluca didn’t score in round seven.

Seattle drew 0-0 at home with Puebla, advancing 4-3 on penalties. Neither team converted in round one, with Puebla not scoring in round five.

The LA Galaxy advanced with a 2-1 home win over Pachuca. An own-goal put the Galaxy up in the 27th and Marco Reus scored in the 37th. Pachuca’s Alemao scored six minutes into stoppage time.

Moving to the UEFA Champions League playoff round, Cameron Carter-Vickers and Auston Trusty’s Celtic drew 0-0 at home with Kairat Almaty in their opening leg. Trusty subbed on in the 76th minute.

Alan Sonora subbed on a minute into stoppage time for Cerro Porteno’s 0-0 draw at Estudiantes, exiting the Copa Libertadores round of 16 1-0 on aggregate.

THURSDAY’S SOCCER TV

Copa Libertadores on beIN Sport: LDU Quito vs Botafogo at 6pm and River Plate vs Libertad at 8:30pm. Caribbean Cup on Fox Soccer Plus: Defense Force vs Juventus des Cayes at 8pm. Central American Cup on Fox Soccer Plus: Alianza vs Alajuelense at 10pm. NWSL on CBS Sports: Angel City vs Orlando at 10:30pm ET.

FRIDAY’S SOCCER TV

Bundesliga on ESPN2: Bayern Munich vs RB Leipzig at 2:30pm. Serie B on Fox Soccer Plus: Pescara vs Cesena at 2:30pm. Ligue 1 on beIN Sport: PSG vs Angers at 2:45pm. Premier League on USA: West Ham vs Chelsea at 3pm.

Canadian Premier League on Fox Soccer Plus: Halifax vs Valour at 6pm and Vancouver FC vs Forge at 10pm. Uruguay’s Primera Division on GolTV: Wanderers vs Juventud at 6pm. Liga MX on FS2: Juarez vs Santos Laguna at 9pm. TUDN has Queretaro vs Atletico San Luis at 9pm.

WEEKEND SOCCER TV

Saturday has the Premier League on USA: Manchester City vs Spurs at 7:30am and Brentford vs Aston Villa at 10am. Arsenal vs Leeds is on NBC at 12:30pm. La Liga on ESPN Deportes: Mallorca vs Celta Vigo at 11am, Atletico Madrid vs Elche at 1:30pm, and Levante vs Barcelona at 3:30pm. Ligue 1 on beIN Sport:v Marseille vs Paris at 11am, Nice vs Auxerre at 1pm, and Lyon vs Metz at 3pm.

Ekstraklasa on beIN Sport: Korona Kielce vs Motor Lublin at 11:30am. Serie B on Fox Soccer Plus: Palermo vs Reggiana at 3pm.

NWSL on CBS: Bay FC vs Washington at 4pm. Canadian Premier League on FS2: Ottawa vs Cavalry at 7pm. Liga MX on Univision: Monterrey vs Necaxa at 9pm and Cruz Azul vs Toluca at 11pm.

Sunday has the Premier League on USA: Everton vs Brighton at 9am and Fulham vs Manchester United at 11:30am. Ligue 1 on beIN Sport: Lorient vs Rennes at 9am, Strasbourg vs Nantes at 11:15am, and Lille vs Monaco at 2:45pm. La Liga on ESPN Deportes: Osasuna vs Valencia at 11am, Villarreal vs Girona at 1:30pm, and Real Oviedo vs Real Madrid at 3:30pm. Serie B on Fox Soccer Plus: Venezia vs Bari at 1pm. Serie A on CBS Sports: Juventus vs Parma at 2:45pm.

Canadian Premier League on Fox Soccer Plus: York United vs Pacific at 4pm. Peru’s Primera Division on Fox Deportes: Cienciano vs Atletico Grau at 4:15pm. Honduran Liga Nacional on Fox Deportes: Olancho vs Marathon at 6pm. Liga MX on Univision: UNAM Pumas vs Puebla at 7pm and Atlas vs Club America at 9pm. MLS on FS1: Seattle vs Sporting KC at 9:15pm.

Monday has the Ekstraklasa on beIN Sport: Wisla Plock vs Zaglebie Lubin at 1pm. La Liga on ESPN Deportes: Athletic vs Rayo Vallecano at 1:30pm and Sevilla vs Getafe at 3:30pm. Serie A on CBS Sports: Inter Milan vs Torino at 2:45pm. Premier League on USA: Newcastle vs Liverpool at 3pm. All Times Eastern

Photo by Mark Thor – Concacaf