USMNT Players Abroad: Premier League openers, West Brom wins in Championship

The USMNT players abroad roundup starts with the opening weekend in the Premier League. Tyler Adams subbed out a minute into stoppage time for Bournemouth’s 4-2 loss at Liverpool. Trailing 2-0 to goals in the 37th and 49th, Antoine Semenyo scored in the 64th and equalized in the 76th. Liverpool retook the lead in the 88th and scored again four minutes into stoppage time. Chris Richards’s Crystal Palace drew 0-0 at Chelsea.

George Campbell’s West Brom won 3-2 at Wrexham in the Championship. Isaac Price put West Brom up in the 20th. Wrexham equalized in the 43rd. West Brom retook the lead from a Jed Wallace goal and Price scored again in the 81st. Wrexham pulled a goal back five minutes into stoppage time.

Josh Sargent subbed out in the 75th for Norwich City’s 2-1 win at Portsmouth. Harry Darling opened the scoring for Norwich in the 6th and Sargent made it 2-0 in the 14th. Portsmouth scored in the 84th minute. Aidan Morris’s Middlesbrough won 3-0 at Millwall, going ahead from a Hayden Hackney goal in the 49th. Alfie Jones doubled the Boro lead in the 87th and Delano Burgzorg scored seven minutes into stoppage time.

Haji Wright subbed out a minute into stoppage time for Coventry City’s 5-3 win at Derby County. Bobby Thomas put Coventry up in the 7th with Derby equalizing in the 12th. Wright converted a Coventry penalty in the 25th. Derby equalized from the penalty spot two minutes into first-half stoppage time and took the lead in the 50th. Coventry’s Brandon Thomas-Asante equalized in the 72nd, Ephron Mason-Clark scored in the 75th, and Victor Torp added a goal in the 79th. Wright saw yellow in the 76th minute.

Lynden Gooch subbed out in the 79th for Huddersfield Town’s 3-2 loss at Blackpool in League One. Ben Wiles put Huddersfield up in the 4th. Blackpool equalized in the 13th, went ahead in the 18th, and added a goal in the 25th. Gooch pulled a goal back for Huddersfield in the 31st. Blackpool saw red in the 36th minute.

Auston Trusty’s Celtic beat Falkirk 4-1 at home in the Scottish League Cup. Daizen Maeda put Celtic up in the 26th, Alistair Johnston doubled the lead in the 54th, and Dane Murray made it 3-0 in the 61st. Falkirk gave up an own goal in the 64th and scored in the 67th minute.

Paxten Aaronson subbed on in the 80th for Eintracht’s 5-0 win at Engers in the first round of the DFB Pokal. Jean-Matteo Bahoya opened the scoring for Eintracht in the 44th and Ritsu Doan added goals in the 45th and 54th. Elye Wahi extended the Entracht lead in the 89th and Aaronson scored a minute into stoppage time. Joe Scally’s Gladbach won 3-2 at Atlas Delmenhorst, going ahead from a Robin Hack goal in the 20th. Atlas Delmenhorst equalized in the 32nd. Hack scored again for Gladbach in the 38th with Atlas Delmenhorst equalizing again in the 40th. Nico Elvedi put Gladbach up for good in the 68th minute.

James Sands subbed out a minute into stoppage time for St Pauli’s 0-0 draw at Eintracht Norderstedt. St Pauli advanced 3-2 on penalties. John Tolkin’s Holstein Kiel won 2-0 at FC 08 Homburg. Tolkin opened the scoring in the 24th and Alexander Bernhardsson doubled the lead ten minutes into stoppage time. Kristoffer Lund subbed on in the 69th for FC Koln’s 2-1 win at Jahn Regensburg. Trailing from the 66th, Koln’s Eric Martel equalized six minutes into stoppage time and Isak Johannesson scored two minutes later.

Julian Green subbed out in the 69th for Furth’s 2-0 win at BW Lohne. Mathias Olesen scored for Furth in the 58th. Playing a man up from the 83rd, Noah Konig scored for Furth in the 84th. Lohne saw red again two minutes into stoppage time.

Christian Pulisic and Yunus Musah’s AC Milan beat Bari 2-0 at home in the Coppa Italia. Musah subbed on for Pulisic in the 66th. Rafael Leao scored for AC Milan in the 14th and Pulisic doubled the lead in the 48th minute. Gianluca Busio subbed out in the 81st for Venezia’s 4-0 home win over Mantova. Issa Doumbia put Venezia up in the 15th and scored again in the 45th. John Yeboah added goals in the 57th and 89th minutes.

Johnny Cardoso subbed out at halftime for Atletico Madrid’s 2-1 loss at Espanyol in La Liga. Julian Alvarez put Atletico Madrid in the 37th. Espnayol equalized in the 73rd and took the lead in the 84th. Cardoso saw yellow in the 42nd minute.

Mark McKenzie’s Toulouse won 1-0 at Nice. Djibril Sidibe scored for Toulouse in the 89th minute. Tanner Tessmann’s Lyon won 1-0 at Lens. Geroges Mikautadze scored Lyon’s goal a minute into first-half stoppage time. Tim Weah subbed on at halftime for Marseille’s 1-0 loss at Rennes in Ligue 1. Rennes played a man down from the 31st and scored a minute into stoppage time. Jordan Pefok’s Reims subbed out in the 61st for Reims’ 1-0 home win over Guingamp in Ligue 2. Thiemoko Diarra scored for Reims in the 10th minute.

Marlon Fossey’s Standard Liege lost 3-0 at Union Saint-Gilloise in the Jupiler League. Down a goal from the 23rd, Standard’s Thomas Henry saw red in the 25th. Union Saint-Gilloise added goals in the 61st and 84th minutes. Bryan Reynolds subbed out in the 74th for Westerlo’s 4-1 loss at Cercle Brugge. Trailing 3-0 from goals in the 35th, 37th, and a minute into stoppage time, Josimar Alcocer scored for Westerlo in the 70th. Cercle Brugge added a goal two minutes into stoppage time.

Sergino Dest’s PSV won 2-0 at Taylor Booth’s FC Twente in the Eredivisie. Booth subbed out in the 63rd. An own-goal put PSV up in the 7th and Jerdy Schouten doubled the lead in the 54th minute.

George Bello’s LASK beat Austria Vienna 2-1 at home in the Austrian Bundesliga. LASK gave up an own-goal in the 6th. Samuel Adeniran equalized for LASK in the 34th and Moses Usor converted a penalty in the 69th minute. Donovan Pines’s Grazer AK drew 1-1 at home with WSG Tirol. Trailing from an own-goal in the 40th, Beres Owusu equalized for Grazer AK in the 60th minute.

Matthew Hoppe subbed out in the 75th for Sonderjyske’s 3-2 loss at FC Fredericia in the Superliga. Sonderjyske’s Chidiebube Duru saw red in the 33rd. Down 2-0 to goals in the 40th and 50th, Kristall Ingason scored for Sonderjyske in the 63rd and Maxime Soulas equalized in the 79th. FC Fredericia scored again a minute into stoppage time.

Jonathan Amon subbed on for Velje BK’s 2-0 home loss to Midtjylland. Vejle BK fell behind in the 76th and Stefan Velkov saw red in the 89th. Midtjylland scored again seven minutes into stoppage time.

Alex Zendejas’s Club America won 3-1 at Marco Farfan’s Tigres in Liga MX. Farfan subbed on in the 82nd. Trailing from the 5th, Club America’s Erick Sanchez equalized in the 41st and scored again in the 58th. Tigres gave up an own-goal in the 69th. Zendejas saw yellow in the 60th minute. Richy Ledezma and Cade Cowell’s Chivas lost 2-1 at home to Juarez. Cowell subbed on in the 66th and Ledezma subbed out in the 72nd. Trailing from a penalty in the 41st and a goal in the 56th, Chivas’ Santiago Sandoval scored in the 84th minute.

Ventura Alvarado’s Irapuato shutout Tlaxcala 3-0 at home in the Liga de Expansion. Juan Rangel opened the scoring in the 4th, Guillermo Munoz doubled the lead in the 7th, and Juan Roman Pucheta scored three minutes into stoppage time.

