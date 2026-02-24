Picking up in the knockout round playoff second-legs in the Championship for Wednesday’s roundup, Weston McKennie’s Juventus won 3-0 at home on the night against Galatasaray to send the series into extra time tied 5-5 on aggregate. Galatasaray lost 3-2 after extra time, but advanced 7-5 on aggregate. Manuel Locatelli converted a Juventus penalty in the 37th with Lloyd Kelly seeing red in the 49th. Federico Gatti scored for Juventus in the 70th and McKennie leveled the scored on aggregate in the 82nd. Galatasaray scored a minute into stoppage time of the first extra time period and again in the 119th.

Folarin Balogun subbed out in the 74th for AS Monaco’s 2-2 draw at PSG, exiting the Champions League 5-4 on aggregate. Maghnes Akliouche scored for Monaco in the 45th with Mamadou Coulibaly seeing red in the 58th. PSG scored in the 60th and 66th minutes. Jordan Teze equalized for Monaco on the night a minute into stoppage time.

Haji Wright subbed out in the 76th for Coventry City’s 2-1 win at Sheffield United in the Championship. Down a goal from the 48th, Wright equalized for Coventry in the 52nd and Jack Rudoni scored in the 57th minute.

Konrad De La Fuente subbed on in the 68th for Ceuta’s 3-2 home win over Corodoba in Spain’s Segunda Division. Kuki Zalazar put Ceuta up in the 6th with Cordoba equalizing in the 12th. Ceuta retook the lead from a Capa goal in the 12th, but Cordoba equalized from the penalty spot in the 24th. Ruben Diez Adan put Ceuta up for good in the 27th minute.

Did Not Play: Yunus Musah (Atalanta 4 – Borussia Dortmund 1, Atalanta advances 4-3 on aggregate), Josh Sargent (Norwich City

Tuesday’s roundup of USMNT players abroad starts in the second-legs of the UEFA Champions League playoff knockout round. Johnny Cardoso subbed out in the 83rd for Atletico Madrid’s 4-1 home win over Club Brugge, advancing 7-4 on aggregate. Alexander Sorloth put Atletico Madrid up in the 23rd on the night with Club Brugge equalizing in the 36th. Cardoso returned Atletico Madrid’s lead in the 48th and Sorloth added goals in the 76th and 87th minutes.

Championship

Patrick Agyemang’s Derby County lost 4-2 at Hull City. An own-goal put Hull up in the 9th with Craig Forsyth leveling the score for Derby County in the 17th. Hull City retook the lead in the 39th with Sammie Szmodics equalizing for Derby County in the 42nd. Hull went ahead for good in the 75th and added a goal in the 84th. Agyemang saw yellow in the 2nd minute.

Aidan Morris’s Middlesbrough drew 1-1 at home with Leicester City. Falling behind in the 18th, Riley McGee equalized for Middlesbrough two minutes into first-half stoppage time. George Campbell subbed out in the 85th for West Brom’s 1-1 home draw with Charlton Athletic. Campbell scored three minutes into first-half stoppage time and Charlton equalized in the 70th minute.

Concacaf Champions Cup

Nashville SC advanced from round one, beating Atletico Ottawa 5-0 at home to take their series 7-0 on aggregate. Alex Muyl opened the scoring for Nashville in the 21st, Jordan Knight doubled the lead in the 36th, and Woobens Pacius made it 3-0 in the 55th. Jack Maher added a goal in the 63rd and Ahmed Qasem finished off the scoring in the 83rd minute. Nashville goalkeeper Brian Schwake made one save to keep the clean sheet. Nashville plays Inter Miami in the round of 16.

LAFC advanced with a 1-0 home win over Real Espana on the night, taking that sweries 7-1 on aggregate. Nkosi Rafari scored LAFC’s goal in the 64th minute. LAFC plays Alajuelense in the round of 16.

Did Not Play: Malik Tillman (Bayer Leverkusen 2 – Olympiakos 0, Bayer Leverkusen advances 2-0 on aggregate), Daryl Dike (West Brom 1 – Charlton Athletic 1)

Upcoming Soccer TV Schedule

Wednesday’s soccer TV

Concacaf U-20 Championship on FS2: Antigua and Barbuda vs British Virgin Islands at 12pm. On Fox Soccer Plus: St Kitts and Nevis vs Cayman Islands at 1pm, Dominica vs Dominican Republic at 3pm, Turks and Caicos vs Jamaica at 7pm, and Saint Martin vs El Salvador at 9pm.

UEFA Champions League on UniMas: Atalanta vs Borussia Dortmund at 12:45pm and Real Madrid vs Benfica at 3pm. CBS Sports has Juventus vs Galatasaray at 3pm. Pro League on FS2: Al Najma vs Al Nassr at 2pm.

Concacaf Champions Cup on FS2: Cincinnati vs Universidad O&M at 7pm, Vancouver Whitecaps vs Cartagines at 9:30pm, and LA Galaxy vs San Miguelito at 11:30pm. Copa Libertadores on beIN Sport: Bahia vs O-Higgins at 5pm and Argentinos Juniors vs Barcelona at 7:30pm. Univision has the Mexico vs Iceland friendly at 9pm ET.

Thursday’s soccer TV

Concacaf U-20 Championship on Fox Soccer Plus: Trinidad and Tobago vs Barbados at 12pm, US Virgin Islands vs Canada at 5pm, and Curacao vs St Vincent and the Grenadines at 7pm. FS2 has Nicaragua vs Martinique at 8pm.

Europa League on CBS Sports: Stuttgart vs Celtic at 12:45pm and Nottingham Forest vs Fenerbahce at 3pm. Pro League on Fox Soccer Plus: Al Riyadh vs Al Ahli at 2pm.

Recopa Sudamericana on beIN Sport: Flamengo vs Lanus at 7:30pm. Concacaf Champions Cup on FS1: Philadelphia vs Defense Force at 7pm ET.

Friday’s soccer TV

Concacaf U-20 Championship on Fox Soccer Plus: St Lucia vs Dominica at 12pm, Puerto Rico vs Turks and Caicos at 4pm, and Suriname vs Saint Martin at 6pm. On FS2: Cayman Islands vs Jamaica at 7pm and Grenada vs El Salvador at 9pm.

Ekstraklasa on beIN Sport: Cracovia Krakow vs Piast Gliwice at 12pm. Ligue 1 on beIN Sport: Strasbourg vs Lens at 2:45pm. Premier League on USA: Wolverhampton vs Aston Villa at 3pm. La Liga on ESPN Deportes: Levante vs Alaves at 3pm. Pro League on Fox Soccer Plus: Al Shabab vs Al Hilal at 2pm.

Liga MX on Universo: Juarez vs Atlas at 10pm ET.

Photo by Oscar J. Barroso – AFP7 via ZUMA Press Wire