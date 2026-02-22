USMNT Players Abroad: Balogun scores at Lens, goal for Pepi

The roundup of USMNT players abroad starts in Ligue 1, where Folarin Balogun’s Monaco won 3-2 at Lens. Trailing 2-0 from goals in the 3rd and 56th, Balogun scored for Monaco in the 62nd. Monaco’s Denis Zakaria equalized in the 70th and Ansu Fatu gave them the lead in the 72nd minute.

Tim Weah’s Marseille lost 2-0 at Brest to goals in the 10th and 29th minutes. Tanner Tessmann subbed out in the 58th for Lyon’s 3-1 loss at Strasbourg. Down 2-0 from goals in the 37th and 52nd, Corentin Tolisso pulled a goal back for Lyon in the 59th. Strasbourg converted a penalty in the 83rd minute.

Eredivisie

Sergino Dest and Ricardo Pepi’s PSV beat Heerenveen 3-1 at home. Pepi subbed on in the 75th. Trailing from the 21st, Ivan Perisic equalized for PSV in the 45th and Mayron Boadu scored in the 48th. Pepi doubled the lead in the 87th minute.

Bundesliga

Kevin Paredes subbed on in the 65th for Wolfsburg’s 3-2 home loss to Augsburg. Yannick Gerhardt put Wolfsburg up in the 41st with Augsburg equalizing in the 59th. Wolfsburg retook the lead from a Kento Shiogai goal in the 71st, but Augsburg converted a penalty in the 87th and went ahead four minutes into stoppage time. Malik Tillman subbed out in the 81st for Bayer Leverkusen’s 1-0 loss at Union Berlin to a 28th minute goal.

Kristoffer Lund’s FC Koln drew 2-2 at home with Hoffenheim. Ragnar Ache put Koln up in the 15th. Hoffenheim equalized in the 45th and took the lead in the 60th. Koln’s Said El Mala equalized in the 63rd minute.

James Sands subbed on in the 80th for St Pauli’s 2-1 home win over Werder Bremen. Hauke Wahl scored for St Pauli in the 55th and Werder equalized in the 62nd. Joel Chima Fujita put St Pauli up for good in the 70th minute. Joe Scally’s Gladbach lost 2-1 at Freiburg. Trailing 2-0 from goals in the 38th and 74th, Haris Tanakovic scored for Gladbach in the 85th minute.

John Tolkin subbed out in the 69th for Holstein Kiel’s 3-1 loss at Karlsruher in the 2.Bundesliga. Down 3-0 from goals in the 8th, 61st, and 83rd, Marcus Muller scored for Holstein Kiel six minutes into stoppage time. Tolkin saw yellow in the 63rd minute.

Premier League

Chris Richards’s Crystal Palace beat Wolverhampton 1-0 at home. Playing a man up from the 61st, Evann Guessand scored in the 90th minute. Tyler Adams subbed out in the 66th for Bournemouth’s 0-0 draw at West Ham United. Brenden Aaronson subbed out in the 74th for Leeds United’s 1-1 draw at Aston Villa. Anton Stach put Leeds up in the 31st and Aston Villa equalized in the 88th minute.

Championship

Daryl Dike and George Campbell’s West Brom lost 2-0 at home to Haji Wright’s Coventry City. Campbell subbed on in the 40th and Dike followed in the 61st. Wright subbed out in the 71st. Ephron Mason-Clark put Coventry up in the 5th and Jack Rudoni scored in the 32nd minute. Aidan Morris subbed out in the 75th for Middlesbrough’s 0-0 home draw with Oxford United. Morris saw yellow in the 39th minute. Patrick Agyemang’s Derby County lost 2-0 at Watford to goals in the 5th and 90th minutes.

Serie A

Weston McKennie’s Juventus lost 2-0 at home to Como to goals in the 11th and 61st minutes. Christian Pulisic subbed out in the 62nd for AC Milan’s 1-0 home loss to Parma. AC Milan fell behind in the 80th minute.

Gianluca Busio’s Venezia beat Pescara 3-2 at home in Serie B. Down a goal from the 18th, Andrea Adorante equalized for Venezia in the 41st. John Yeboah scored for Venezia two minutes into first-half stoppage time. Pescara equalized in the 58th. Venezia retook the lead from an Antoine Hainaut goal in the 76th. Busio saw yellow in the 63rd minute. Andrija Novakovich subbed out five minutes into stoppage time for Reggiana’s 1-1 draw at Empoli. Natan Girma converted a Reggiana penalty in the 26th. Empoli equalized in the 72nd minute.

La Liga

Johnny Cardoso’s Atletico Madrid beat Espanyol 4-2 at home. After falling behind in the 6th, Alexander Sorloth equalized for Atletico in the 21st. Giuliano Simeone put Atletico up in the 40th, Ademola Lookman doubled their lead in the 49th, and Sorloth scored again in the 72nd. Espanyol scored in the 80th minute. Jonathan Gomez subbed out at halftime for Albacete’s 1-0 loss at Malaga in the Segunda Division. Malaga scored in the 54th minute.

Elsewhere in Europe

Auston Trusty saw red in the 74th of Celtic’s 2-1 home loss to Hibernian in the Scottish Premiership. Down a goal from the 24th, Benjamin Nygren equalized for Celtic a minute into stoppage time. Hibernian scored again in the 87th minute.

Bryan Reynolds’s Westerlo beat Charleroi 2-1 at home in the Jupiler League. Down a goal from the 29th, Westerlo’s Allahyar Sayyadmanesh converted a penalty in the 41st and Isa Sakamoto scored two minutes into stoppage time.

Marlon Fossey subbed out in the 89th for Standard Liege’s 3-0 loss at Genk. Ibe Hautekiet opened the scoring for Standard in the 36th, Rafiki Said doubled the lead in the 45th, and Adnane Abid finished off the goals in the 74th minute.

George Bello subbed out in the 89th for LASK’s 5-1 home loss to Red Bull Salzburg in the Austrian Bundesliga. Trailing 2-0 from goals in the 6th and 10th, Sasa Kalajdzic scored for LASK in the 18th. Red Bull Salzburg added goals in the 37th, 64th, and five minutes into stoppage time. Donovan Pines’s Grazer AK lost 1-0 at Hartberg to a 59th minute goal.

Kellyn Acosta’s Pogoń Szczecin won 1-0 at Gornik Zabrze in the Ekstraklasa. Frederik Ulvestad converted a Pogoń Szczecin penalty a minute into stoppage time.

South America

Matko Miljevic subbed out in the 61st for Racing Club’s 0-0 draw at Boca Juniors in Argentina’s Primera Division. Miljevic saw yellow in the 19th minute.

Did Not Play: Timmy Chandler (Eintracht 2 – Bayern Munich 3), Lenny Maloney (Mainz 1 – Hamburg 1), Damion Downs (Hamburg 1 – Mainz 1), Gio Reyna (Gladbach 1 – Freiburg 2), Julian Green (Furth 2 – Arminia Bielefeld 1), John Brooks (Hertha BSC 2 – Paderborn 5), Terrence Boyd (SV Waldhof 1 – VfB Stuttgart 3), Antonee Robinson (Fulham 3 – Sunderland 1). Gaga Slonina and Caleb Wiley (Chelsea 1 – Burnley 1), Josh Sargent (Norwich City 1 – Birmingham City 2), Lynden Gooch (Huddersfield Town 2 – Barnsley 1), Dom Dwyer (Mansfield Town 0 – Lincoln City 2), Benjamin Cremaschi (Parma 1 – AC Milan 0), Yunus Musah (Atalanta 2 – Napoli 1), Alex Freeman (Villarreal 2 – Valencia 1), Konrad De La Fuente (Ceuta 2 – Granada 1), Mark McKenzie (Toulouse 1 – Paris 1), Cameron Carter-Vickers (Celtic 1 – Hibernian 2), Taylor Booth (FC Twente 2 – Groningen 1), Jordan Pefok (CD Tondela 2 – Estrla Amadora 0), Aziel Jackson (Jagiellonia Bialystok 1 – Radomiak Radom 1), Jonathan Amon (Vejle BK 3 – Nordsjaelland 3), Erik Palmer-Brown (Panathinaikos 2 – OFI 0), Nicholas Gioacchini (Asteras Tripolis 1 – Atromitos 2), Kenny Saief (Maccabi Haifa 0 – Hapoel Petach Tikva 0), Alex Zendejas (Club America 4 – Puebla 0), Marco Farfan (Tigres 1 – Pachuca 2), Ventura Alvarado (Irapuato 1 – Tepatitlan 2), Alan Sonora (Cerro Porteno 0 – Olimpia 1)

Upcoming Soccer TV Schedule

Monday’s Soccer TV

Concacaf U-20 Championship on Fox Soccer Plus: Cayman Islands vs Turks and Caicos at 1pm, Grenada vs Saint Martin at 3pm, Suriname vs Belize at 6pm, and El Salvador vs French Guiana at 9pm. On FS2: Puerto Rick vs St Kitts and Nevis at 4pm and Jamaica vs Bonaire at 7pm.

Super Lig on beIN Sport: Fenerbahce vs Kasimpasa at 12pm. Pro League on FS2: Al Quadisiya vs Al Ittifaq at 2pm. Premier League on USA: Everton vs Manchester United at 3pm. La Liga on ESPN Deportes: Alaves vs Girona at 3pm ET.

Tuesday’s Soccer TV

Concacaf U-20 Championship on Fox Soccer Plus: Barbados vs Sint Maarten at 12pm, Trinidad and Tobago vs Bermuda at 3pm, Martinique vs US Virgin Islands at 5pm, and Curacao vs Guyana at 7pm. FS2 has St Vincent and the Grenadines vs Anguilla at 4pm.

Pro League on FS2: Al Taawon vs Al Hilal at 2pm. UEFA Champions League playoff round second-legs on CBS Sports: Newcastle vs Qarabag at 3pm. UniMas has Inter Milan vs Bodo/Glimt at 3pm.

Copa Libertadores on beIN Sport: Huachipato vs Carabobo at 5pm and Sporting Cristal vs 2 de Mayo at 7:30pm. Honduran Liga Nacional on Fox Deportes: Victoria vs Olancho at 8pm. Concacaf Champions League on FS2: Nashville vs Atletico Ottawa at 8pm and LAFC vs Real Espana at 10pm ET.

Photo by Baptiste Autissier – PsnewZ via ZUMA Press – ISIPhotos.com