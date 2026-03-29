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Win for Ceuta, draw for Albacete in the Segunda Division

The short version of the USMNT players abroad roundup starts in Spain’s Segunda Division. Konrad De La Fuente’s Ceuta beat Cadiz 2-1 at home, taking the lead from a Marcos Fernandez goal in the 21st. An own-goal made it 2-0 Ceuta in the 65th. Cadiz pulled a goal back in the 78th minute.

Jonathan Gomez subbed on in the 66th for Albacete’s 1-1 home draw with Castellon. Jefte Betancor opened the scoring for Albacete in the 42nd with Castellon equalizing three minutes into first-half stoppage time. Castellon played a man down after seeing red six minutes into stoppage time. Gomez saw yellow in the 90th minute.

Did Not Play: Ventura Alvarado (Irapuato 0 – Atletico Morelia 2), Alan Sonora (Cerro Porteno 2 – Sportivo San Lorenzo 0), Matko Miljevic (Racing Club 1 – San Martin 0, Copa Argentina)

Upcoming soccer TV schedule

Monday soccer TV

FS2 has the Cyprus vs Moldova friendly at 12pm. Germany vs Ghana is on FS1 at 2:45pm ET.

Tuesday soccer TV

USMNT vs Portugal is on TNT at 7pm.

Fox Soccer Plus has the Kazakhstan vs Comoros friendly at 8am and England vs Japan at 2:45pm.. Norway vs Switzerland is on FS2 at 12pm and Canada vs Tunisia is at 7:30pm. Peru vs Honduras is on Fox Deportes at 2pm. ESPN Deportes has Scotland vs Ivory Coast at 2:30pm and Brazil vs Croatia at 8pm.. beIN Sport has Argentina vs Zambia at 7:15pm. Mexico vs Belgium is on Univision at 9pm.

UEFA Nations League on Fox Soccer Plus: Luxembourg vs Malta at 12pm. World Cup qualifying on FS2: Kosovo vs Turkey at 2:45pm. On FS1: Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Italy at 2:45pm, DR Congo vs Jamaica at 5pm, and Iraq vs Bolivia at 11pm.

US Open Cup on CBS Sports: Asheville City vs One Knoxville at 7pm ET.

Wednesday soccer TV

US Open Cup on CBS Sports: Colorado Springs vs Spokane Velocity at 8pm. Honduran Liga Nacional on Fox Deportes: Victoria vs Motagua at 9:30pm ET.

Thursday soccer TV

No games on the schedule.

Friday soccer TV

Pro League on Fox Soccer Plus: Al Nassr vs Al Najma at 2pm. Ligue 1 on beIN Sport: PSG vs Toulouse at 2:45pm. La Liga on ESPN Deportes: Rayo Vallecano vs Elche at 3pm. Liga MX on TUDN: Puebla vs Juarez at 9pm and Tijuana vs Tigres at 11pm ET.

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