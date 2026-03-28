USMNT 2 – Belgium 5, international friendly

The USMNT opened the March 2026 international window with a 5-2 home loss to Belgium at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA. The United States took the lead from a Weston McKennie goal in the 39th. Belgium’s Zeno Debast equalized in the 45th and Amadou Onana put them ahead in the 53rd. Belgium’s Charles De Ketelaere converted a penalty in the 59th. Dodi Lukebakio added a Belgian goal in the 68th and scored again in the 82nd. Patrick Agyemang scored for the United States in the 87th minute.

With FIFA recently changing the rules on friendly substitutions, USA coach Mauicio Pochettino made eight substitutions and Belgium coach Rudi Garcia made ten subs. The USMNT closes out the March schedule on Tuesday against Portugal, also in Atlanta (7pm ET – TNT).

— GAME REPORT —

Match: United States Men’s National Team vs. Belgium

Date: March 28, 2026

Competition: International Friendly

Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium; Atlanta, Ga.

Attendance: 66,867

Kickoff: 3:30pm ET

Weather: Indoors

Scoring Summary 1 2 F

USA 1 1 2

BEL 1 4 5

USA – Weston McKennie (Antonee Robinson) 39th minute

BEL– Zeno Debast 45

BEL– Amadou Onana 53

BEL– Charles De Ketelaere (penalty kick) 59

BEL– Dodi Lukebakio (Thomas Meunier) 68

BEL– Dodi Lukebakio (Thomas Meunier) 82

USA – Patrick Agyemang (Ricardo Pepi) 87

Lineups:

USA: 1-Matt Turner; 21-Tim Weah (14-Sebastian Berhalter, 64), 22-Mark McKenzie, 13-Tim Ream (capt.), 5-Antonee Robinson (18-Max Arfsten, 64); 6-Tanner Tessmann (16-Alex Freeman, 64), 15-Johnny Cardoso (4-Cristian Roldan, 46); 8-Weston McKennie (7-Gio Reyna, 70), 17-Malik Tillman (19-Joe Scally, 71), 10-Christian Pulisic (9-Ricardo Pepi, 71),; 20-Folarin Balogun (25-Patrick Agyemang, 71)

Substitutes: 24-Matt Freese, 26-Chris Brady, 27-Patrick Schulte, 2-Auston Trusty, 11-Brenden Aaronson, 23-Aidan Morris

Head coach: Mauricio Pochettino</i<

BEL: 1- Senne Lammens; Thomas Meunier (21-Timothy Castagne, 70), 2-Zeno Debast, 4-Brandon Mechele (3-Arthur Theate, 63), 5-Maxim De Cuyper (18-Joacquin Seys, 62); 24-Amadou Onana (25-Nathan De Cat, 70), 23-Nicolas Raskin (6-Axel Witsel, 70); 22-Alexis Saelemakers (14-Dodi Lukebakio, 63),7-Kevin De Bruyne (capt.) (8-Youri Tielemans, 70), 11-Jeremy Doku (26-Mika Godts, 70); 17-Charles De Ketelaere (9-Lois Openda, 62)

Substitutes: 12-Maarten Vandevoordt, 13-Matz Sels, 16-Koni De Winter 19-Lucas Stassin, 20-Nathan Ngoy

Head coach: Rudi Garcia

Stats Summary: USA / BEL

Shots: 12 / 21

Shots on Goal: 5 / 10

Saves: 5 / 3

Corner Kicks: 6 / 6

Fouls: 8 / 10

Offsides: 1 / 3

Misconduct Summary

USA– Weston McKennie (Caution) 19th minute

USA—Joe Scally (Caution) 81

Officials:

Referee: Esteban Ostojich (URU)

Assistant 1: Horacio Ferreiro (URU)

Assistant 2: Pablo Llarena (URU)

Fourth Official: Alberto Feres (URU)

VAR 1: Tatiana Guzman (NCA)

VAR 2: Benjamin Pineda (CRC)

Photo by Peter De Voecht – PsnewZ via ZUMA Press – ISIPhotos.com