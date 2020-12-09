USMNT 6 – El Salvador 0

The USMNT finished its disrupted 2020 schedule in full control of El Salvador in a 6-0 win. With the roster featuring mostly available players from Major League Soccer, Paul Arriola opened the scoring in the 17th minute. Chris Mueller doubled the lead in the 20th with Sebastian Lletget scoring in the 23rd. Mueller scored again in the 25th with Ayo Akinola making it 5-0 in the 27th. Brenden Aaronson finished off the USMNT goals in the 50th minute. USMNT goalkeeper Bill Hamid kept the clean sheet with three saves.

Match: USMNT vs. El Salvador

Date: November 9, 2020

Competition: International Friendly

Venue: Inter Miami CF Stadium; Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Attendance: 2,500 (limited attendance)

Kickoff: 7:30 p.m. ET

Weather: 58 degrees; Clear

Scoring Summary: 1 2 F

USA 5 1 6

SLV 0 0 0

USA – Paul Arriola (Chris Mueller) 17th minute

USA – Chris Mueller (Jackson Yueill) 20

USA – Sebastian Lletget (Brendan Aaronson) 23

USA – Chris Mueller (Julian Araujo) 25

USA – Ayo Akinola (Chris Mueller) 27

USA – Brendan Aaronson (Sebastian Lletget) 50

Lineups:

USA: 1-Bill Hamid; 2-Julian Araujo (16-Kyle Duncan, 74), 4-Mark McKenzie, 3-Aaron Long (capt.) (5-Walker Zimmerman, 83), 13-Sam Vines (15-Marco Farfan, 46); 6-Jackson Yueill, 8-Brenden Aaronson, 17-Sebastian Lletget (10-Kellyn Acosta, 68); 7-Paul Arriola (19-Sebastian Soto, 58), 9-Ayo Akinola (14-Djordje Mihailovic, 74), 11-Chris Mueller

Substitutes: 12-JT Marcinkowski, 21-CJ Dos Santos, 18-Mauricio Pineda, 20-Cole Bassett

Head coach: Gregg Berhalter

SLV: 1-Henry Hernandez (capt.), 3-Roberto Dominguez, 4-Ican Mancia, 6-Narciso Orellana, 7-Darwin Ceren, 8-Denis Pineda (10-Duston Corea, 70), 9-David Diaz (5-Alexander Mendoza, 38), 11-Joaquin Rivas (14-Andres Flores, 52), 12-Marvin Monterrosa (20-Pablo Punyed, 52), 15-Jonathan Jimenez (13-Alexander Larin, 57), 17-Ruben Marroquin (21-Bryan Tamacas, 38)

Substitutes: 16-Rodrigo Rivera

Head coach: Carlos de los Cabos

Stats Summary: USA / SLV

Shots: 22/3

Shots on Goal: 9/3

Saves: 3/3

Corner Kicks: 6/0

Fouls: 11/16

Offside: 5/1

Misconduct Summary:

SLV – Roberto Dominguez (caution) 61st minute

Officials:

Referee: Jose Raul Torres Rivera (PUR)

Assistant Referee 1: Wasnah Barnarde (ATG)

Assistant Referee 2: Limanuel Sola Morales (PUR)

4th Official: William Rene Anderson Abrams (PUR)

Photo by John Dorton - ISIPhotos.com