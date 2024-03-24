Mexico 0 – USMNT 2, Concacaf Nations League final

The USMNT won its third consecutive Concacaf Nations League trophy with a 2-0 win over Mexico at AT&T Stadium. Tyler Adams opened the scoring with a shot from distance in the 45th minute and Gio Reyna doubled the lead in the 63rd minute. Matt Turner was named the Best Goalkeeper of the tournament and Reyna won Best Player. In the earlier 3rd-place game, Jamaica shutout Panama 1-0. Dexter Lembikisa scored in the 41st minute.
— GAME REPORT —
Match: United States Men’s National Team vs. Mexico
Date: March 24, 2024
Competition: 2024 Concacaf Nations League Final
Venue: AT&T Stadium; Arlington, Texas
Attendance: 59,471
Kickoff: 9:15pm ET (8:15pm local)
Weather: 66 degrees; windy
Scoring Summary: 1 2 F
USA 1 1 2
MEX 0 0 0
USA – Tyler Adams (Weston McKennie) 45th minute
USA – Gio Reyna 63
Lineups:
USA: 1-Matt Turner; 2-Sergiño Dest, 3-Chris Richards, 13-Tim Ream, 5-Antonee Robinson; 7-Gio Reyna (6-Yunus Musah, 79), 4-Tyler Adams (15-Johnny Cardoso, 46), 8-Weston McKennie; 21-Tim Weah (17-Malik Tillman, 90+3), 14-Haji Wright (20-Folarin Balogun, 66), 10-Christian Pulisic (Capt.) (11-Brenden Aaronson, 90+3)
Substitutes not used: 18-Ethan Horvath, 22-Drake Callender, 9-Ricardo Pepi, 12-Miles Robinson, 16-Mark Mckenzie, 19-Joe Scally, 23-Kristoffer Lund
Head coach: Gregg Berhalter
MEX: 13-Guillermo Ochoa; 19-Jorge Sánchez, 3-César Montes, 5-Johan Vásquez, 23-Jesus Gallardo (6-Gerardo Arteaga, 90+2); 18-Luis Chávez (7-Luis Romo, 80), 14-Erick Sanchez (17-Orbelín Pineda, 65), 4-Edson Álvarez; 15-Uriel Antuna (11-Santiago Gimenez, 65), 20-Henry Martín, 22-Hirving Lozano
Substitutes not used: 1-Luis Malagon, 12-Julio González, 2-Julián Araujo, 8-Carlos Rodríguez, 9-Julian Quiñones, 10-Roberto Alvarado, 16-Jesus Orozco, 21-Erick Aguirre
Head coach: Jaime Lozano
Stats Summary: USA / MEX
Shots: 11 / 9
Shots on Goal: 6 / 2
Saves: 2 / 4
Corner Kicks: 7 / 4
Fouls: 13 / 14
Offside: 4 / 4
Misconduct Summary:
USA – Weston McKennie (Caution) 27th minute
MEX – Johan Vásquez (Caution) 55
MEX – Edson Álvarez (Caution) 58
MEX – Uriel Antuna (Caution) 63
MEX – Santiago Gimenez (Caution) 74
Officials:
Referee: Drew Fischer (CAN)
Assistant Referee 1: Michael Barwegen (CAN)
Assistant Referee 2: Lyes Arfa (CAN)
4th Official: Mario Escobar (GUA)
VAR: Tatiana Guzman (NCA)
AVAR1: Daneon Parchment (JAM)
