USMNT 1 – Jamaica 1, 3-1 AET, Nations League semifinals

The United States drew 1-1 with Jamaica in the 2023-24 Concacaf Nations League semifinals at AT&T Stadium, advancing 3-1 after extra time. Greg Leigh scored for Jamaica in the 1st minute with an own-goal from a corner kick leveling the score six minutes into stoppage time. Haji Wright scored for the United States in the 96th with Gio Reyna assisting. Wright scored again in the 110th minute with Reyna assisting. The USMNT advances to the final against Mexico on Sunday at 9pm ET on Paramount+.

“I’ve played with Gio a few times and I’ve trained with him obviously, so I know his quality,” Wright told CBS Sports. “I know when I make that eye contact, I know he has the ability to find me and that was the case today.”

United States vs. Jamaica: Dive into the highlights of this exciting match! 🙌▶️ pic.twitter.com/Tc7JKptBgv — Concacaf Nations League (@CNationsLeague) March 22, 2024

— GAME REPORT —

Match: United States Men’s National Team vs Jamaica

Date: March 21, 2024

Competition: 2024 Concacaf Nations League Semifinal

Venue: AT&T Stadium; Arlington, Texas

Kickoff: 7pm ET (6pm local)

Weather: 63 degrees; cloudy

Scoring Summary: 1 2 OT1 OT2 F

USA 0 1 1 1 3

JAM 1 0 0 0 1

JAM – Gregory Leigh (Bobby Reid) 1st minute

USA – Own Goal (Cory Burke) 90+6

USA – Haji Wright (Gio Reyna) 97

USA – Haji Wright (Gio Reyna) 110

Lineups:

USA: 1-Matt Turner; 5-Antonee Robinson, 3-Chris Richards, 12-Miles Robinson, 19-Joe Scally (7-Gio Reyna, 46); 8-Weston McKennie, 6-Yunus Musah (4-Tyler Adams, 63) (15-Johnny Cardoso, 100), 17-Malik Tillman (11-Brenden Aaronson, 76); 10-Christian Pulisic (capt.), 20-Folarin Balogun (9-Ricardo Pepi, 63), 21-Tim Weah (14-Haji Wright, 63)

Substitutes not used: 18-Ethan Horvath, 22-Drake Callender, 13-Tim Ream, 16-Mark McKenzie, 23-Kristoffer Lund

Suspended: 2-Sergiño Dest

Head coach: Gregg Berhalter

JAM: 1-Andre Blake (capt.); 2-Dexter Lembiska, 17-Damion Lowe, 3-Michael Hector, 6-Di’shon Bernard, 22-Gregory Leigh (7-Kaheim Dixon, 102); 10-Bobby Reid, 14-Kasey Palmer (16-Karoy Anderson, 74), 15-Joel Latibeaudiere, 19-Jamal Lowe (8-Daniel Johnson, 65); 20-Renaldo Cephas (9-Cory Burke, 74) (18- Romario Williams, 102)

Substitutes not used: 13-Shaquan Davis, 23-Jahmal Waite, 4-Tayvon Gray, 5-Richard King, 11-Shamar Nicholson, 12-Demarai Gray, 21-Bailey Cadamarteri

Head coach: Heimir Hallgrimsson

Stats Summary: USA / JAM

Shots: 25 / 6

Shots on Goal: 7 / 3

Saves: 2 / 5

Corner Kicks: 12 / 3

Fouls: 13 / 22

Offside: 1 / 6

Misconduct Summary:

USA – Joe Scally (Caution) 12th minute

JAM – Dexter Lembiska (Caution) 51

JAM – Kasey Palmer (Caution) 54

JAM – Damione Lowe (Caution) 69

Officials:

Referee: Selvin Brown (HON)

Assistant Referee 1: Gerson Orellana (HON)

Assistant Referee 2: Enmanuel Aquirre (NCA)

4th Official: Keylor Herrera (CRC)

VAR: Ricardo Montero (CRC)

AVAR1: Benjamin Whitty (CAY)

Photo by Aric Becker – ISIPhotos.com