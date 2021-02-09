Gold Cup final: USMNT 1 – Mexico 0

A physical Gold Cup final at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas needed extra time to find a winner. Miles Robinson scored in the 117th minute with the USMNT lifting the trophy 1-0 over Mexico. USMNT goalkeeper Matt Turner made five saves to keep the clean sheet over 120 minutes. The USMNT also finished with five shots on goal. That the game remained scoreless for so long speaks to the defending of both teams. The USMNT and Mexico attempted to limit passes, stepping into lanes and shots, blocking plenty in and around the box. That produced a stalemate through regulation and well into extra time. Both teams now look to the start of World Cup qualifying in September.

“I’m happy we got the W,” Robinson told FS1. “That’s all I can say. We were focusing a lot on set pieces. I know if I could get open, get a half-step I could finish one. Kellyn put a perfect ball in so I had to finish it.”

Turner won Best Goalkeeper and the USMNT won the Fair Player award. Mexico’s Hector Herrera won Best Player and Canada’s Tajon Buchanan won Best Young Player.

Match: USMNT vs Mexico

Date: August 1, 2021

Competition: 2021 Concacaf Gold Cup – Final

Venue: Allegiant Stadium; Las Vegas, Nevada

Attendance: 61,514

Kickoff: 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. local

Weather: 97 degrees; clear Scoring Summary: 1 2 OT1 OT2 F

USA 0 0 0 1 1

MEX 0 0 0 0 0 USA –Miles Robinson (Kellyn Acosta) 117th Minute Lineups:

USA: 1-Matt Turner; 2-Reggie Cannon (20-Shaq Moore, 65), 16-James Sands, 12-Miles Robinson, 21-George Bello (3-Sam Vines, 65); 19-Eryk Williamson (6-Gianluca Busio, 87), 23-Kellyn Acosta, 17-Sebastian Lletget (10- Cristian Roldan, 66); 7-Paul Arriola (Capt.) (8-Nicholas Gioacchini, 87), 9-Gyasi Zardes, 13-Matthew Hoppe (24-Henry Kessler, 120+1)

Substitutes not used: 18-Sean Johnson, 22-Brad Guzan, 4-Donovan Pines, 11-Daryl Dike, 14-Jackson Yueill, 15-Jonathan Lewis

Head coach: Gregg Berhalter MEX: 1-Alfredo Talavera; 21-Luis Rodriguez, 2-Nestor Araujo, 15-Hector Moreno (Capt.) (3-Carlos Salcedo, 44), 23-Jesus Gallardo; 16-Hector Herrera, 4-Edson Alvarez, 6-Jonathan Dos Santos (14-Erick Gutierrez, 76); 10-Orbelin Pineda (24-Rodolfo Pizarro, 76), 11-Rogelio Funes (9-Alan Pulido, 105) Mori, 17-Jesus Corona (5-Osvaldo Rodriguez, 90)

Substitutes not used: 12-Rodolfo Cota, 20-Jonathan Orozco, 7-Erick Sanchez, 8-Kevin Alvarez, 13-Alan Cervantes, 18-Efrain Alvarez, 19-Gilberto Sepulveda

Head coach: Gerardo Martino Stats Summary: USA / MEX

Shots: 14 / 22

Shots on Goal: 5 / 5

Saves: 5 / 4

Corner Kicks: 6 / 11

Fouls: 31 / 20

Offside: 1 / 4 Misconduct Summary:

MEX– Hector Herrera (Caution) 72nd minute

USA – Kellyn Acosta (Caution) 113

MEX – Jesus Gallardo (Caution) 114

MEX – Edson Alvarez (Caution) 117 Officials:

Referee: Hector Said Martinez (HON)

Assistant Referee 1: Walter Lopez (HON)

Assistant Referee 2: Henri Pupiro (NCA)

4th Official: Mario Escobar (GUA)

VAR: Drew Fischer (CAN)

Photo by John Dorton – ISIPhotos.com