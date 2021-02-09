Gold Cup final: USMNT 1 – Mexico 0

A physical Gold Cup final at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas needed extra time to find a winner. Miles Robinson scored in the 117th minute with the USMNT lifting the trophy 1-0 over Mexico. USMNT goalkeeper Matt Turner made five saves to keep the clean sheet over 120 minutes. The USMNT also finished with five shots on goal. That the game remained scoreless for so long speaks to the defending of both teams. The USMNT and Mexico attempted to limit passes, stepping into lanes and shots, blocking plenty in and around the box. That produced a stalemate through regulation and well into extra time. Both teams now look to the start of World Cup qualifying in September.
“I’m happy we got the W,” Robinson told FS1. “That’s all I can say. We were focusing a lot on set pieces. I know if I could get open, get a half-step I could finish one. Kellyn put a perfect ball in so I had to finish it.”
Turner won Best Goalkeeper and the USMNT won the Fair Player award. Mexico’s Hector Herrera won Best Player and Canada’s Tajon Buchanan won Best Young Player.
— GAME REPORT —
Date: August 1, 2021
Competition: 2021 Concacaf Gold Cup – Final
Venue: Allegiant Stadium; Las Vegas, Nevada
Attendance: 61,514
Kickoff: 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. local
Weather: 97 degrees; clear
Scoring Summary: 1 2 OT1 OT2 F
USA 0 0 0 1 1
MEX 0 0 0 0 0
USA –Miles Robinson (Kellyn Acosta) 117th Minute
Lineups:
USA: 1-Matt Turner; 2-Reggie Cannon (20-Shaq Moore, 65), 16-James Sands, 12-Miles Robinson, 21-George Bello (3-Sam Vines, 65); 19-Eryk Williamson (6-Gianluca Busio, 87), 23-Kellyn Acosta, 17-Sebastian Lletget (10-
Substitutes not used: 18-Sean Johnson, 22-Brad Guzan, 4-Donovan Pines, 11-Daryl Dike, 14-Jackson Yueill, 15-Jonathan Lewis
Head coach: Gregg Berhalter
MEX: 1-Alfredo Talavera; 21-Luis Rodriguez, 2-Nestor Araujo, 15-Hector Moreno (Capt.) (3-Carlos Salcedo, 44), 23-Jesus Gallardo; 16-Hector Herrera, 4-Edson Alvarez, 6-Jonathan Dos Santos (14-Erick Gutierrez, 76); 10-Orbelin Pineda (24-Rodolfo Pizarro, 76), 11-Rogelio Funes (9-Alan Pulido, 105) Mori, 17-Jesus Corona (5-Osvaldo Rodriguez, 90)
Substitutes not used: 12-Rodolfo Cota, 20-Jonathan Orozco, 7-Erick Sanchez, 8-Kevin Alvarez, 13-Alan Cervantes, 18-Efrain Alvarez, 19-Gilberto Sepulveda
Head coach: Gerardo Martino
Stats Summary: USA / MEX
Shots: 14 / 22
Shots on Goal: 5 / 5
Saves: 5 / 4
Corner Kicks: 6 / 11
Fouls: 31 / 20
Offside: 1 / 4
Misconduct Summary:
MEX– Hector Herrera (Caution) 72nd minute
USA – Kellyn Acosta (Caution) 113
MEX – Jesus Gallardo (Caution) 114
MEX – Edson Alvarez (Caution) 117
Officials:
Referee: Hector Said Martinez (HON)
Assistant Referee 1: Walter Lopez (HON)
Assistant Referee 2: Henri Pupiro (NCA)
4th Official: Mario Escobar (GUA)
VAR: Drew Fischer (CAN)
Photo by John Dorton – ISIPhotos.com