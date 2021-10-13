Panama 1 – USMNT 0, Concacaf World Cup qualifying

The United States lost its second game of the October international window, losing 1-0 at Panama. A tough first-half for the USMNT turned into a 1-0 Panama lead early in the second in a Concacaf World Cup qualifier at Estadio Rommel Fernandez. Panama’s Anibal Godoy scored the game’s only goal in the 54th minute and goalkeeper Luis Mejia didn’t need a save to keep the clean sheet.

Elsewhere in Concacaf World Cup qualifying, Jamaica and Canada drew 0-0 in Kingston. Costa Rica beat El Salvador 2-1 at home after falling behind to a 12th minute Jairo Henriquez goal. Bryan Ruiz equalized for Costa Rica in the 52nd and Celso Borges converted a 58th minute penalty. Mexico shutout Honduras 3-0 at Estadio Azteca. Francisco Cordova scored in the 18th minute. With Mexico playing a man up from a 49th minute red card to Maynor Figueroa, Rogelio Funes Moro scored in the 76th and Hirving Lozano finished off the goals in the 86th.

The USMNT concludes the October window at home against Costa Rica on October 13 (7pm ET – ESPN2). Also on Wednesday, Canada plays at Panama, Mexico is at El Salvador, and Honduras hosts Jamaica.

— GAME REPORT —

Match: United States Men’s National Team vs. Panama

Date: October 10, 2021

Competition: Concacaf 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifying

Venue: Estadio Rommel Fernández Gutiérrez; Panama City, Panama

Attendance: 21,000

Kickoff: 6 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. local

Weather: 81 degrees, partly cloudy

Scoring Summary: 1 2 F

USA 0 0 0

PAN 0 1 1

PAN — Anibal Godoy (Eric Davis) 54th minute

Lineups:

USA: 1-Matt Turner, 5-Shaq Moore (22-DeAndre Yedlin, 68), 18-Mark McKenzie, 3-Walker Zimmerman (Capt.), 21-George Bello, 6-Yunus Musah (4-Tyler Adams, 46), 23-Kellyn Acosta, 17-Sebastian Lletget, 7-Paul Arriola (11-Brenden Aaronson, 46), 9-Gyasi Zardes (16-Ricardo Pepi, 67), 20-Tim Weah (10-Cristian Roldan, 68)

Substitutes not used: 13-Sean Johnson, 2-Sergiño Dest, 8-Gianluca Busio, 12-Miles Robinson, 14-Luca de la Torre, 15-Chris Richards, 19-Matthew Hoppe

Head coach: Gregg Berhalter

PAN: 1-Luis Mejia, 23-Michael Murillo, 4-Fidel Escobar, 3-Harold Cummings, 15-Eric Davis, 8-Cristian Martinez (5-Abdiel Ayarza, 88), 20-Anibal Godoy (Capt.) (11-Armando Cooper, 69), 10-Edgar Barcenas, 19-Alberto Quintero (21-Cesar Yanis, 89), 17-Freddy Gondola, 14-Rolando Blackburn (6-Eduardo Guerreo, 69)

Substitutes not used: 12-Jose Calderon, 2-Cesar Blackman 18-Ismael Diaz, 9-Gabriel Torres, 13-Jiovany Ramos, 16-Alfredo Stephens, 7-Jose Luis Rodriguez, 22-Orlando Mosquera

Head coach: Thomas Christansen

Stats Summary: USA / PAN

Shots: 5 / 8

Shots on Goal: 0 / 4

Saves: 3 / 0

Corner Kicks: 6 / 7

Fouls: 10 / 12

Offside: 2 / 1

Misconduct Summary:

PAN – Alfredo Stephens (Caution) 77th minute

Officials:

Referee: Cesar Ramos (MEX)

Assistant Referee 1: Alberto Morin (MEX)

Assistant Referee 2: Miguel Hernandez (MEX)

4th Official: Adonai Escobedo (MEX)

