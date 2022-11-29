England 0 – USMNT 0, 2022 World Cup group B

The USMNT drew 0-0 with England in the second game of group B at Al Bayt Stadium, setting up a must-win scenario to advance in Tuesday’s game three with Iran. The USMNT is in 3rd-place with two points from group play. The USMNT put 10 shots on goal to England’s eight, but England finished with three on frame to one for the United States.

“I think both teams worked hard,” USMNT coach Gregg Berhalter told FOX. “Both teams gave each other difficulties at times, and all in all, pleased with the effort. Any time you can get a shutout in a World Cup, it’s a good thing.”

In group B’s other game, Iran beat Wales 2-0 to move into 2nd-place on three points. With Wales playing a man down from an 86th minute red card to goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey, Iran’s Rouzbeh Cheshmi scored eight minutes into stoppage time and Ramin Rezaeian doubled the lead three minutes later.

What. A. Battle. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 🇺🇸 The @USMNT goes head-to-head with England and leaves with a point Catch all the action in our 90′ in 90″ highlights ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/FhM41iRXdc — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) November 25, 2022

— GAME REPORT —

Match: USA vs. England

Date: November 25, 2022

Competition: 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar; Group B

Venue: Al Bayt Stadium; Al Khor, Qatar

Attendance: 68,463

Kickoff: 2 p.m. ET (10 p.m. local)

Weather: 74 degrees, clear skies

Scoring Summary: 1 2 F

USA 0 0 0

ENG 0 0 0

Lineups:

USA: 1-Matt Turner; 2-Sergiño Dest (18-Shaq Moore, 78), 3-Walker Zimmerman, 13-Tim Ream, 5-Antonee Robinson; 8-Weston McKennie (11-Brenden Aaronson, 77), 4-Tyler Adams (Capt.), 6-Yunus Musah, 10-Christian Pulisic; 21-Tim Weah (7-Gio Reyna, 83), 19-Haji Wright (24-Josh Sargent, 83)

Substitutes not used: 12-Ethan Horvath, 25-Sean Johnson, 9-Jesús Ferreira, 14-Luca de la Torre, 15-Aaron Long, 16-Jordan Morris, 17-Cristian Roldan, 20-Cameron Carter-Vickers, 22-DeAndre Yedlin, 23-Kellyn Acosta, 26-Joe Scally

Head Coach: Gregg Berhalter

ENG: 1-Jordan Pickford; 12-Kieran Trippier, 5-John Stones, 6-Harry Maguire, 3-Luke Shaw; 17-Bukayo Saka (11-Marcus Rashford, 78), 22-Jude Bellingham (8-Jordan Henderson, 69), 4-Declan Rice, 10-Raheem Sterling (7-Jack Grealish, 68); 19-Mason Mount, 9-Harry Kane (Capt.)

Substitutes not used: 13-Nick Pope, 23-Aaron Ramsdale, 2-Kyle Walker, 14-Kalvin Phillips, 15-Eric Dier, 16-Conor Coady, 18-Trent Alexander-Arnold, 20-Phil Foden, 21-Ben White, 24-Callum Wilson, 25-James Maddison, 26-Conor Gallagher

Head Coach: Gareth Southgate

Stats Summary: ENG / USA

Shots: 8 / 10

Shots on Goal: 3 / 1

Saves: 1 / 3

Corner Kicks: 3 / 7

Fouls: 9 / 15

Offside: 1 / 0

Misconduct Summary:

None

Officials:

Referee: Jesus Valenzuela (VEN)

Assistant Referee 1: Jorge Urrego (VEN)

Assistant Referee 2: Tulio Moreno (VEN)

4th Official: Yoshimi Yamashita (JPN)

VAR: Juan Soto (Venezuela)

Assistant VAR: Nicolas Gallo (Colombia)

Photo by John Dorton – ISIPhotos.com