Netherlands 3 – USMNT 1, World Cup round of 16

The United States lost 3-1 to the Netherlands in the World Cup round of 16 on Saturday at Khalifa International Stadium. Memphis Depay put the Dutch up in the 10th minute with Daley Blind doubling the lead in first-half stoppage time. Haji Wright pulled a goal back for the USMNT in the 76th minute, but Denzel Dumfries scored the third Netherlands goal in the 81st.

THERE IT IS! THE @USMNT TAKES ONE BACK 🔥🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/ZaxPsw2pNU — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) December 3, 2022

— MORE TO FOLLOW —

Match: United States Men’s National Team vs. Netherlands

Date: December 3, 2022

Competition: 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar; Round of 16

Venue: Khalifa International Stadium; Al Rayyan, Qatar

Attendance: 44,846

Kickoff: 10 a.m. ET (6 p.m. local)

Weather: 76 degrees, clear

Scoring Summary: 1 2 F

USA 0 1 1

NED 2 1 3

NED – Memphis Depay (Denzel Dumfries) 10th minute

NED – Daley Blind (Denzel Dumfries) 45+1

USA – Haji Wright (Christian Pulisic) 76

NED – Denzel Dumfries (Daley Blind) 81

Lineups:

USA: 1-Matt Turner; 2-Sergiño Dest (22-DeAndre Yedlin, 75) , 3-Walker Zimmerman, 13-Tim Ream, 5-Antonee Robinson (16-Jordan Morris, 90+2); 4-Tyler Adams (Capt.), 6-Yunus Musah, 8-Weston McKennie (19-Haji Wright, 67); 21-Tim Weah (11-Brenden Aaronson, 67), 9-Jesús Ferreira (7-Gio Reyna, 46), 10-Christian Pulisic

Substitutes not used: 12-Ethan Horvath, 25-Sean Johnson, 14-Luca de la Torre, 15-Aaron Long, 17-Cristian Roldan, 18-Shaq Moore, 20-Cameron Carter-Vickers, 23-Kellyn Acosta, 26-Joe Scally

Not Available: 24-Josh Sargent

Head Coach: Gregg Berhalter

NED: 23-Andries Noppert; 2-Jurrien Timber, 4-Virgil van Dijk (Capt.), 5-Nathan Ake (3-Matthijs de Ligt, 90+4); 22-Denzel Dumfries, 15-Marten de Roon (7-Steven Bergwijn, 46), 21-Frenkie de Jong, 17-Daley Blind; 8-Cody Gakpo (19-Wout Weghorst, 90+4), 14-Davy Klaassen (20-Teun Koopmeiners, 46), 10-Memphis Depay (25-Xavi Simons, 83)

Substitutes not used: 1-Remko Pasveer, 13-Justin Bijlow, 6-Stefan de Vrij, 9-Luuk de Jong, 11-Steven Berghuis, 12-Noa Lang, 16-Tyrell Malacia, 18-Vincent Janssen, 24-Kenneth Taylor, 26-Jeremie Frimpong

Head Coach: Louis van Gaal

Stats Summary: USA / NED

Shots: 17 / 11

Shots on Goal: 8 / 6

Saves: 4 / 5

Corner Kicks: 5 / 4

Fouls: 5 / 10

Offside: 3 / 4

Misconduct Summary:

NED – Teun Koopmeiners (Caution) 60th minute

NED – Frenkie de Jong (Caution) 87

Officials:

Referee: Wilton Sampaio (BRA)

Assistant Referee 1: Bruno Boschilia (BRA)

Assistant Referee 2: Bruno Pires (BRA)

4th Official: Andres Matias Matonte Cabrera (URU)

Var: Nicolas Gallo (COL)

Assistant Var: Juan Soto (VEN)

Photo by Doug Zimmerman – ISIPhotos.com